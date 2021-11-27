React Native TTS is a text-to-speech library for React Native on iOS, Android and Windows.
npm install --save react-native-tts
react-native link react-native-tts
import Tts from 'react-native-tts';
In
windows/myapp.sln add the
RNTTS project to your solution:
node_modules\react-native-tts\windows\RNTTS\RNTTS.vcxproj
In
windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj add a reference to
RNTTS to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
RNTTS from Solution Projects.
In
pch.h add
#include "winrt/RNTTS.h".
In
app.cpp add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNTTS::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
Add utterance to TTS queue and start speaking. Returns promise with utteranceId.
Tts.speak('Hello, world!');
Additionally, speak() allows to pass platform-specific options.
// IOS
Tts.speak('Hello, world!', {
iosVoiceId: 'com.apple.ttsbundle.Moira-compact',
rate: 0.5,
});
// Android
Tts.speak('Hello, world!', {
androidParams: {
KEY_PARAM_PAN: -1,
KEY_PARAM_VOLUME: 0.5,
KEY_PARAM_STREAM: 'STREAM_MUSIC',
},
});
For more detail on
androidParams properties, please take a look at official android documentation. Please note that there are still unsupported key with this wrapper library such as
KEY_PARAM_SESSION_ID. The following are brief summarization of currently implemented keys:
KEY_PARAM_PAN ranges from
-1 to
+1.
KEY_PARAM_VOLUME ranges from
0 to
1, where 0 means silence. Note that
1 is a default value for Android.
For
KEY_PARAM_STREAM property, you can currently use one of
STREAM_ALARM,
STREAM_DTMF,
STREAM_MUSIC,
STREAM_NOTIFICATION,
STREAM_RING,
STREAM_SYSTEM,
STREAM_VOICE_CALL,
The supported options for IOS are:
iosVoiceId which voice to use, check voices() for available values
rate which speech rate this line should be spoken with. Will override default rate if set for this utterance.
Stop speaking and flush the TTS queue.
Tts.stop();
On some platforms it could take some time to initialize TTS engine, and Tts.speak() will fail to speak until the engine is ready.
To wait for successfull initialization you could use getInitStatus() call.
Tts.getInitStatus().then(() => {
Tts.speak('Hello, world!');
});
Enable lowering other applications output level while speaking (also referred to as "ducking").
(not supported on Windows)
Tts.setDucking(true);
Returns list of available voices
(not supported on Android API Level < 21, returns empty list)
Tts.voices().then(voices => console.log(voices));
// Prints:
//
// [ { id: 'com.apple.ttsbundle.Moira-compact', name: 'Moira', language: 'en-IE', quality: 300 },
// ...
// { id: 'com.apple.ttsbundle.Samantha-compact', name: 'Samantha', language: 'en-US' } ]
|Voice field
|Description
|id
|Unique voice identifier (e.g.
com.apple.ttsbundle.Moira-compact)
|name
|Name of the voice (iOS only)
|language
|BCP-47 language code (e.g. 'en-US')
|quality
|Voice quality (300 = normal, 500 = enhanced/very high)
|latency
|Expected synthesizer latency (100 = very low, 500 = very high) (Android only)
|networkConnectionRequired
|True when the voice requires an active network connection (Android only)
|notInstalled
|True when the voice may need to download additional data to be fully functional (Android only)
Tts.setDefaultLanguage('en-IE');
Sets default voice, pass one of the voiceId as reported by a call to Tts.voices()
(not available on Android API Level < 21)
Tts.setDefaultVoice('com.apple.ttsbundle.Moira-compact');
Sets default speech rate. The rate parameter is a float where where 0.01 is a slowest rate and 0.99 is the fastest rate.
Tts.setDefaultRate(0.6);
There is a significant difference to how the rate value is interpreted by iOS, Android and Windows native TTS APIs. To provide unified cross-platform behaviour, translation is applied to the rate value. However, if you want to turn off the translation, you can provide optional
skipTransform parameter to
Tts.setDefaultRate() to pass rate value unmodified.
Do not translate rate parameter:
Tts.setDefaultRate(0.6, true);
Sets default pitch. The pitch parameter is a float where where 1.0 is a normal pitch. On iOS min pitch is 0.5 and max pitch is 2.0. On Windows, min pitch is 0.0 and max pitch is 2.0.
Tts.setDefaultPitch(1.5);
Platforms: iOS
Tts.setIgnoreSilentSwitch("ignore");
Subscribe to TTS events
Tts.addEventListener('tts-start', (event) => console.log("start", event));
Tts.addEventListener('tts-progress', (event) => console.log("progress", event));
Tts.addEventListener('tts-finish', (event) => console.log("finish", event));
Tts.addEventListener('tts-cancel', (event) => console.log("cancel", event));
Platforms: Android
Functions to list available TTS engines and set an engine to use.
Tts.engines().then(engines => console.log(engines));
Tts.setDefaultEngine('engineName');
Shows the Android Activity to install additional language/voice data.
Tts.requestInstallData();
On Android, it may happen that the Text-to-Speech engine is not (yet) installed on the phone.
When this is the case,
Tts.getInitStatus() returns an error with code
no_engine.
You can use the following code to request the installation of the default Google Text to Speech App.
The app will need to be restarted afterwards before the changes take affect.
Tts.getInitStatus().then(() => {
// ...
}, (err) => {
if (err.code === 'no_engine') {
Tts.requestInstallEngine();
}
});
There is an example project which shows use of react-native-tts on Android/iOS/Windows: https://github.com/themostaza/react-native-tts-example
Copyright ©
2016
Anton Krasovsky
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.