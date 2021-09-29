TypeScript Code Generation for React Native Turbo Module
yarn
yarn build
yarn test
This is the shared tslint configuration for all other packages.
This is the TypeScript code generation for TurboModule in react native.
There are two important exported functions:
SchemaType data structure.
typeScriptToCodeSchema
['descriptors', 'events', 'props', 'tests', 'shadow-nodes', 'modules'] to control what files are generated.
This package contains all test cases for RN-TSCodegen, with unit test code.
This is a Flow parser, just enough to convert necessary files to TypeScript for this repo.
Get generated files sync to
facebook/react-native
You are welcome to use cli tool
react-native-tscodegen instead of calling functions in build scripts by yourself if possible.
Basically, just add
react-native-tscodegen ./react-native-tscodegen.json to npm scripts, after getting
react-native-tscodegen.json prepared.
The file name is not important.
{
"libraryName": "PlaygroundModule",
"outputDirectory": "./lib/cpp-generated",
"moduleSpecName": "PlaygroundModuleSpec",
"generators": [
"descriptors",
"events",
"props",
"tests",
"shadow-nodes",
"modules"
],
"inputFile": "./src/turboModule.ts"
}
libraryName and
moduleSpecName control file names and some generated C++ class names.
generators controls what files get generated.
After the cli tool is successfully executed,
files will be created under
outputDirectory.
git submodule update
pushd react-native
git fetch
git checkout <VERSION-NAME>
popd
git status
yarn
yarn build
pushd packages\update-test-files
npm run start
popd
git status
cls & pushd packages\update-test-files & npm run build & cd ..\RN-TSCodegen-Test & npm run build & popd
cls & pushd packages\RN-TSCodegen & npm run build & cd ..\RN-TSCodegen-Test & npm run build & npm run test & popd