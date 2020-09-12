This library provide a fully customisable video player that work both on Android and iOS. It also come with common use case documentation of things that you would like to implements.
By default there are two controls slots that are displayed respectively on different part of the parent container and you can use default components provided by this library:
This is simple as that.
VideoPlayer ship around any video component, but fits well with react-video. In v2 you've total control on the video component.
For advanced configuration, such as infinite loop, check the rest of the documentation and custom controls bar.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View } from "react-native";
import Video from "react-native-video";
import { VideoPlayer, DefaultMainControl, DefaultBottomControlsBar } from "react-native-true-sight";
export default class HomeScreen extends Component {
render() {
return (
<VideoPlayer
autoStart={false}
mainControl={args => <DefaultMainControl {...args} />}
bottomControl={args => <DefaultBottomControlsBar {...args} />}
>
{args => (
<Video
ref={args.playerRef}
source={{ uri: data.videoUrl }}
paused={args.videoPaused}
onLoad={args.onLoad}
onProgress={args.onProgress}
onEnd={args.onEnd}
/>
)}
</VideoPlayer>
);
}
}