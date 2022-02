Draw triangles in code with React Native

A class to encapsulate the CSS triangle hack. Based off the output of the triangle generator http://apps.eky.hk/css-triangle-generator/ but modified for React Native syntax.

Installation

npm install react-native-triangle --save

Then

import Triangle from 'react-native-triangle';

Usage

Sample JSX will produce the triangle below:

<Triangle width ={ 90 } height ={ 150 } color ={ '#D80016' } direction ={ 'right' } />

The width and height act as bounds to fit the triangle into.

Supported Directions