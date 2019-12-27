A library for React Native Translucent Modal On Android

Chinese introduction： 中文文档介绍

Background

The Modal component provided by react-native does not extend to the status bar when displayed on Android. Why? This is related to the native implementation of Android. The Modal component corresponds to Android native implementation with Dialog , because the dialog itself does not extend to the status bar. How can I make Modal appear on Android like on an iOS device? This is what the library provides. It's very simple to use, just one line of code.

Effect comparison

Before using react-native-translucent-modal ：

splash :

Pop：

After using react-native-translucent-modal ：

splash :

Pop :

Setup

1、Use npm

$ npm install react- native -translucent-modal --save

Or use yarn

$ yarn add react- native -translucent-modal

2、then link

$ react- native link react- native -translucent-modal

Usage

The use of react-native-translucent-modal is exactly the same as that of the react-native providing Modal . Their properties and methods are exactly the same. You only need to change the import of Modal , the other is completely Don't change

import { Modal } from "react-native" ;

change to

import Modal from 'react-native-translucent-modal' ;

Ok, just change this line of code, your Modal can now be extended to the status bar.

On iOS devices, the Modal component provided by react native is still used., you can view the MFTranslucentModal.ios.js file for detail.

Thanks

thanks react-native-modal-translucent library for providing ideas