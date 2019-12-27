A library for React Native Translucent Modal On Android
Chinese introduction： 中文文档介绍
The
Modal component provided by
react-native does not extend to the status bar when displayed on Android. Why? This is related to the native implementation of Android. The
Modal component corresponds to Android native implementation with
Dialog, because the dialog itself does not extend to the status bar. How can I make
Modal appear on Android like on an iOS device? This is what the library provides. It's very simple to use, just one line of code.
Before using
react-native-translucent-modal：
splash:
Pop：
After using
react-native-translucent-modal：
splash:
Pop:
1、Use npm
$ npm install react-native-translucent-modal --save
Or use yarn
$ yarn add react-native-translucent-modal
2、then link
$ react-native link react-native-translucent-modal
The use of
react-native-translucent-modal is exactly the same as that of the react-native providing
Modal. Their properties and methods are exactly the same. You only need to change the import of
Modal, the other is completely Don't change
import { Modal } from "react-native";
change to
import Modal from 'react-native-translucent-modal';
Ok, just change this line of code, your
Modal can now be extended to the status bar.
On iOS devices, the
Modal component provided by react native is still used., you can view the
MFTranslucentModal.ios.js file for detail.
thanks react-native-modal-translucent library for providing ideas