🕵️ A React Native Library for interacting with the tracking API from iOS 14.
Install package
npm install react-native-tracking-transparency
cd ios
pod install
Add
NSUserTrackingUsageDescription to your
Info.plist
See the example app for a full code example.
Gets the current Tracking API status. As of iOS 14, Apple requires apps to only enable tracking (e.g.: advertiser ID collection) when the user has granted tracking permissions.
Requires iOS 14. On Android and iOS versions below 14, this will always return
'unavailable'.
import { getTrackingStatus } from 'react-native-tracking-transparency';
const trackingStatus = await getTrackingStatus();
if (trackingStatus === 'authorized' || trackingStatus === 'unavailable') {
// enable tracking features
}
The tracking status can return one of the following values:
'unavailable': The tracking API is not available on the current device. That's the case on Android devices and iPhones below iOS 14.
'denied': The user has explicitly denied permission to track. You'd want to respect that and disable any tracking features in your app.
'authorized': The user has granted permission to track. You can now enable tracking features in your app.
'restricted': The tracking permission alert cannot be shown, because the device is restricted. See
ATTrackingManager.AuthorizationStatus.restricted for more information.
'not-determined': The user has not been asked to grant tracking permissions yet. Call
requestTrackingPermission().
Requests permission to track the user. Requires an
NSUserTrackingUsageDescription key in your
Info.plist. (See iOS 14 Tracking API)
Requires iOS 14. On Android and iOS versions below 14, this will always return
'unavailable'.
import { requestTrackingPermission } from 'react-native-tracking-transparency';
const trackingStatus = await requestTrackingPermission();
if (trackingStatus === 'authorized' || trackingStatus === 'unavailable') {
// enable tracking features
}
