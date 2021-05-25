🕵️ A React Native Library for interacting with the tracking API from iOS 14.

Installation

Install package npm install react-native-tracking-transparency cd ios pod install Add NSUserTrackingUsageDescription to your Info.plist

Usage

See the example app for a full code example.

getTrackingStatus

Gets the current Tracking API status. As of iOS 14, Apple requires apps to only enable tracking (e.g.: advertiser ID collection) when the user has granted tracking permissions.

Requires iOS 14. On Android and iOS versions below 14, this will always return 'unavailable' .

import { getTrackingStatus } from 'react-native-tracking-transparency' ; const trackingStatus = await getTrackingStatus(); if (trackingStatus === 'authorized' || trackingStatus === 'unavailable' ) { }

The tracking status can return one of the following values:

'unavailable' : The tracking API is not available on the current device. That's the case on Android devices and iPhones below iOS 14.

: The tracking API is not available on the current device. That's the case on Android devices and iPhones below iOS 14. 'denied' : The user has explicitly denied permission to track. You'd want to respect that and disable any tracking features in your app.

: The user has explicitly denied permission to track. You'd want to respect that and disable any tracking features in your app. 'authorized' : The user has granted permission to track. You can now enable tracking features in your app.

: The user has granted permission to track. You can now enable tracking features in your app. 'restricted' : The tracking permission alert cannot be shown, because the device is restricted. See ATTrackingManager.AuthorizationStatus.restricted for more information.

: The tracking permission alert cannot be shown, because the device is restricted. See for more information. 'not-determined' : The user has not been asked to grant tracking permissions yet. Call requestTrackingPermission() .

requestTrackingPermission

Requests permission to track the user. Requires an NSUserTrackingUsageDescription key in your Info.plist . (See iOS 14 Tracking API)

Requires iOS 14. On Android and iOS versions below 14, this will always return 'unavailable' .

import { requestTrackingPermission } from 'react-native-tracking-transparency' ; const trackingStatus = await requestTrackingPermission(); if (trackingStatus === 'authorized' || trackingStatus === 'unavailable' ) { }

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT