openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnt

react-native-tracking-transparency

by Marc Rousavy
0.1.1 (see all)

🕵️ A React Native Library for interacting with the tracking API from iOS 14.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.3K

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-tracking-transparency

🕵️ A React Native Library for interacting with the tracking API from iOS 14.





Installation

  1. Install package

    npm install react-native-tracking-transparency
cd ios
pod install

  2. Add NSUserTrackingUsageDescription to your Info.plist

Usage

See the example app for a full code example.

getTrackingStatus

Gets the current Tracking API status. As of iOS 14, Apple requires apps to only enable tracking (e.g.: advertiser ID collection) when the user has granted tracking permissions.

Requires iOS 14. On Android and iOS versions below 14, this will always return 'unavailable'.

import { getTrackingStatus } from 'react-native-tracking-transparency';

const trackingStatus = await getTrackingStatus();
if (trackingStatus === 'authorized' || trackingStatus === 'unavailable') {
  // enable tracking features
}

The tracking status can return one of the following values:

  • 'unavailable': The tracking API is not available on the current device. That's the case on Android devices and iPhones below iOS 14.
  • 'denied': The user has explicitly denied permission to track. You'd want to respect that and disable any tracking features in your app.
  • 'authorized': The user has granted permission to track. You can now enable tracking features in your app.
  • 'restricted': The tracking permission alert cannot be shown, because the device is restricted. See ATTrackingManager.AuthorizationStatus.restricted for more information.
  • 'not-determined': The user has not been asked to grant tracking permissions yet. Call requestTrackingPermission().

requestTrackingPermission

Requests permission to track the user. Requires an NSUserTrackingUsageDescription key in your Info.plist. (See iOS 14 Tracking API)

Requires iOS 14. On Android and iOS versions below 14, this will always return 'unavailable'.

import { requestTrackingPermission } from 'react-native-tracking-transparency';

const trackingStatus = await requestTrackingPermission();
if (trackingStatus === 'authorized' || trackingStatus === 'unavailable') {
  // enable tracking features
}

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial