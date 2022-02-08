A fully-fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, background mode and more!
react-native-track-player is made possible by the generosity of the sponsors below, and many other individual backers. Sponsoring directly impacts the longevity of this project.
🥇 Gold sponsors (\$2000+ total contributions):
🥈 Silver sponsors (\$200+ per month):
🥉 Bronze sponsors (\$500+ total contributions):
Become the first bronze sponsor!
✨ Contributing sponsors (\$25+ per month):
All queue methods have been updating to work on indexes instead of id's. We want this library to support all kinds of apps -- and moving to be index based will allow us to better support applications who have long/endless queues and in the future to allow us to build a performant API around queue management.
We recommend using Typescript to have the system alert you of issues.
When migrating from v1 to v2, the following has changed:
// Methods
- async function add(tracks: Track | Track[], insertBeforeId?: string): Promise<void> {
+ async function add(tracks: Track | Track[], insertBeforeIndex?: number): Promise<void> {
- async function remove(tracks: string | string[]): Promise<void> {
+ async function remove(tracks: number | number[]): Promise<void> {
- async function skip(trackId: string): Promise<void> {
+ function skip(trackIndex: number): Promise<void> {
- async function updateMetadataForTrack(trackId: string, metadata: TrackMetadataBase): Promise<void> {
+ async function updateMetadataForTrack(trackIndex: number, metadata: TrackMetadataBase): Promise<void> {
- async function getTrack(trackId: string): Promise<Track> {
+ async function getTrack(trackIndex: number): Promise<Track> {
- async function getCurrentTrack(): Promise<string> {
+ async function getCurrentTrack(): Promise<number> {
// Imports
import TrackPlayer, {
- STATE_XXX,
- CAPABILITY_XXX,
- PITCH_ALGORITHM_XXX,
- RATING_XXX,
+ State,
+ Capability,
+ PitchAlgorithm,
+ RatingType,
+ Event,
+ RepeatMode
} from 'react-native-track-player'
// Hooks
- useTrackPlayerProgress
+ useProgress
// Event Listeners
// Refrain from using: TrackPlayer.addEventListener() and instead use the provided hooks
+ usePlaybackState
+ useTrackPlayerEvents
+ useProgress
After trying to team up modules like
react-native-sound,
react-native-music-controls and
react-native-google-cast, I've noticed, that their structure and the way should be tied together can cause a lot of problems (mainly on Android). Those can heavily affect the app stability and user experience.
All audio modules (like
react-native-sound) don't play in a separated service on Android, which should only be used for simple audio tracks in the foreground (such as sound effects, voice messages, etc.)
react-native-music-controls is meant for apps using those audio modules, but it has a few problems: the audio isn't tied directly to the controls. It can be pretty useful for casting (such as Chromecast).
react-native-google-cast works pretty well and also supports custom receivers, but it has fewer player controls, it's harder to integrate and still uses the Cast SDK v2.
If you want to get started with this module, check the Getting Started page.
If you want detailed information about the API, check the Documentation. You can also look at our example project here.
A basic example of how to play a track:
import TrackPlayer from 'react-native-track-player';
const start = async () => {
// Set up the player
await TrackPlayer.setupPlayer();
// Add a track to the queue
await TrackPlayer.add({
id: 'trackId',
url: require('track.mp3'),
title: 'Track Title',
artist: 'Track Artist',
artwork: require('track.png')
});
// Start playing it
await TrackPlayer.play();
};
start();
|
David Chavez
|
Milen Pivchev
|
Guilherme Chaguri
|
Dustin Bahr
You can find us as part of the React Native Folks Discord in the
#react-native-track-player channel.
I've been using this library for creating a music player. I am noob in react native so I am stuck as usual.