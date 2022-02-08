openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-track-player

by DoubleSymmetry
2.1.2 (see all)

A fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, chromecast support, background mode and more!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Audio Player

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
Read All Reviews
Shadabhussainjaani

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

Readme

downloads npm discord

📢 The Android side of RN track player is currently being rewritten with Kotlin and KotlinAudio. Help us test! More information here.

A fully-fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, background mode and more!

react-native-track-player is made possible by the generosity of the sponsors below, and many other individual backers. Sponsoring directly impacts the longevity of this project.

🥇 Gold sponsors (\$2000+ total contributions):
Radio Garden

🥈 Silver sponsors (\$200+ per month):
Voxist Evergrace

🥉 Bronze sponsors (\$500+ total contributions):
Become the first bronze sponsor!

✨ Contributing sponsors (\$25+ per month):
Podverse

⚠️ V2 Migration Guide

All queue methods have been updating to work on indexes instead of id's. We want this library to support all kinds of apps -- and moving to be index based will allow us to better support applications who have long/endless queues and in the future to allow us to build a performant API around queue management.

We recommend using Typescript to have the system alert you of issues.

When migrating from v1 to v2, the following has changed:

// Methods

- async function add(tracks: Track | Track[], insertBeforeId?: string): Promise<void> {
+ async function add(tracks: Track | Track[], insertBeforeIndex?: number): Promise<void> {

- async function remove(tracks: string | string[]): Promise<void> {
+ async function remove(tracks: number | number[]): Promise<void> {

- async function skip(trackId: string): Promise<void> {
+ function skip(trackIndex: number): Promise<void> {

- async function updateMetadataForTrack(trackId: string, metadata: TrackMetadataBase): Promise<void> {
+ async function updateMetadataForTrack(trackIndex: number, metadata: TrackMetadataBase): Promise<void> {

- async function getTrack(trackId: string): Promise<Track> {
+ async function getTrack(trackIndex: number): Promise<Track> {

- async function getCurrentTrack(): Promise<string> {
+ async function getCurrentTrack(): Promise<number> {

// Imports

import TrackPlayer, {
-  STATE_XXX,
-  CAPABILITY_XXX,
-  PITCH_ALGORITHM_XXX,
-  RATING_XXX,
+  State,
+  Capability,
+  PitchAlgorithm,
+  RatingType,
+  Event,
+  RepeatMode
} from 'react-native-track-player'

// Hooks

- useTrackPlayerProgress
+ useProgress

// Event Listeners
// Refrain from using: TrackPlayer.addEventListener() and instead use the provided hooks

+ usePlaybackState
+ useTrackPlayerEvents
+ useProgress

Features

  • Lightweight - Optimized to use the least amount of resources according to your needs
  • Feels native - As everything is built together, it follows the same design principles as real music apps do
  • Multi-platform - Supports Android, iOS and Windows
  • Media Controls support - Provides events for controlling the app from a Bluetooth device, the lock screen, a notification, a smartwatch or even a car
  • Local or network, files or streams - It doesn't matter where the media belongs, we've got you covered
  • Adaptive bitrate streaming support - Support for DASH, HLS or SmoothStreaming
  • Caching support - Cache media files to play them again without an internet connection
  • Background support - Keep playing audio even after the app is in background
  • Fully Customizable - Even the notification icons are customizable!
  • Supports React Hooks 🎣 - Includes React Hooks for common use-cases so you don't have to write them

Quick Guides

Why another music module?

After trying to team up modules like react-native-sound, react-native-music-controls and react-native-google-cast, I've noticed, that their structure and the way should be tied together can cause a lot of problems (mainly on Android). Those can heavily affect the app stability and user experience.

All audio modules (like react-native-sound) don't play in a separated service on Android, which should only be used for simple audio tracks in the foreground (such as sound effects, voice messages, etc.)

react-native-music-controls is meant for apps using those audio modules, but it has a few problems: the audio isn't tied directly to the controls. It can be pretty useful for casting (such as Chromecast).

react-native-google-cast works pretty well and also supports custom receivers, but it has fewer player controls, it's harder to integrate and still uses the Cast SDK v2.

First Steps

If you want to get started with this module, check the Getting Started page.

If you want detailed information about the API, check the Documentation. You can also look at our example project here.

Example

A basic example of how to play a track:

import TrackPlayer from 'react-native-track-player';

const start = async () => {
    // Set up the player
    await TrackPlayer.setupPlayer();

    // Add a track to the queue
    await TrackPlayer.add({
        id: 'trackId',
        url: require('track.mp3'),
        title: 'Track Title',
        artist: 'Track Artist',
        artwork: require('track.png')
    });

    // Start playing it
    await TrackPlayer.play();
};
start();

Core Team ✨


David Chavez
Milen Pivchev

Special Thanks ✨


Guilherme Chaguri
Dustin Bahr

Community

You can find us as part of the React Native Folks Discord in the #react-native-track-player channel.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow1
Buggy1
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Shadabhussainjaani1 Rating1 Review
February 4, 2021
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Slow
Buggy
Abandoned
Unwelcoming Community
Bleeding Edge

I've been using this library for creating a music player. I am noob in react native so I am stuck as usual.

0
NiamurRashid1 Rating0 Reviews
February 5, 2021
Great Documentation
simolprint1 Rating0 Reviews
January 29, 2021
Great Documentation
Christian BattagliaATL -> BCN -> NYC21 Ratings0 Reviews
Believe it; see it. && I dream dreams of full-stack things. && Languages: Rust > Node.js > Go > Ruby > Python > C# > C++ > C
January 31, 2021
youmiaddd4 Ratings0 Reviews
December 21, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rna
react-native-audio-recorder-playerreact-native native module for audio recorder and player.
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-avAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rns
react-native-soundReact Native module for playing sound clips
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
32K
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
rns
react-native-sound-playerPlay sound file in ReactNative
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
3K
rnj
react-native-jw-media-playerReact-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

Building a Music Player App Using React Native Hooks (2021)
therohanbhatia.com1 year agoBuilding a Music Player App Using React Native Hooks (2021)This tutorial is going to teach you how to build your own music streaming application using react-native. I’m writing this tutorial for beginners. Even if you’ve just started learning react-native, you will be able to get a good understanding of the app.
react-native-track-player examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-track-player examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-track-player by viewing and forking react-native-track-player example apps on CodeSandbox
How To Create a Music Player in React Native - instamobile
instamobile.io3 months agoHow To Create a Music Player in React Native - instamobileIn today’s article we will build a React Native Music Player, to showcase how easy it is to build a music app in React Native, that is optimized for both native iOS and Android. The Read more…
Music Player tutorial in React Native - Complete Tutorial
www.youtube.com1 year agoMusic Player tutorial in React Native - Complete TutorialLet’s create a beautiful music player in React Native using React Native Track Player, we will play mp3 files from the web. It also has media notification su...
Overview
react-native-track-player.js.orgOverviewA fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, background mode and more!