|Props
|Required
|Default Value
| TouchableWithoutFeedback props... | style style | No | | | defaultScale number | No | 1 | | activeScale number | No | 0.9 | | tension number | No | 150 | | friction number | No | 3 | | pressInTension number | No | | | pressInFriction number | No | | | pressOutTension number | No | | | pressOutFriction number | No | | | useNativeDriver boolean | No | true |
npm install --save react-native-touchable-scale
import TouchableScale from 'react-native-touchable-scale';
const Button = function(props) {
return (
<TouchableScale
style={style.button}
onPress={props.onPress}
activeScale={0.7}
>
{props.children}
</TouchableScale>
);
};