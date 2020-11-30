openbase logo
rnt

react-native-touchable-scale

by Artyom Kohver
2.1.2 (see all)

Like touchable opacity, but scale.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Animated touchable component.

PropsRequiredDefault Value

| TouchableWithoutFeedback props... | style style | No | | | defaultScale number | No | 1 | | activeScale number | No | 0.9 | | tension number | No | 150 | | friction number | No | 3 | | pressInTension number | No | | | pressInFriction number | No | | | pressOutTension number | No | | | pressOutFriction number | No | | | useNativeDriver boolean | No | true |

Install

npm install --save react-native-touchable-scale

Usage

import TouchableScale from 'react-native-touchable-scale';

const Button = function(props) {
    return (
        <TouchableScale
            style={style.button}
            onPress={props.onPress}
            activeScale={0.7}
        >
            {props.children}
        </TouchableScale>
    );
};

