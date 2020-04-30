React Native Touch Through View is a simple component library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.
You can achieve Spotify or Apple maps style drawer effects with the full performance of UIScrollView and without laggy onScroll events.
Built to solve issues like http://stackoverflow.com/questions/39995024/propagate-touch-events-through-scrollview
Simply use
react-native link react-native-touch-through-view to add the library
to your project.
import { TouchThroughView, TouchThroughWrapper } from 'react-native-touch-through-view';
<TouchThroughWrapper> element.
<TouchThroughView /> elements wherever you want the users touch to be passed through to the view behind. You can style these views just like any other view and put them anywhere in the view you want.
eg.
// Markup for listview with a touch through header.
<TouchThroughWrapper style={styles.scrollWrapper}>
<ListView
style={styles.scroller}
dataSource={dataSource}
renderHeader={() => <TouchThroughView style={styles.touchThroughView} />}
renderRow={(rowData) => {
return (
<View style={styles.itemRow}>
<Text>{rowData}</Text>
</View>
)
}}>
</ListView>
</TouchThroughWrapper>
Have a look at the demo in the example directory if you need more help.
For Android you have to do the normal react-native link. Also you have to change MainActivity inside you project. See example below
package com.reactnativetouchthroughviewexample;
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import android.view.MotionEvent;
import com.rome2rio.android.reactnativetouchthroughview.TouchThroughTouchHandlerInterface;
import com.rome2rio.android.reactnativetouchthroughview.TouchThroughTouchHandler;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity implements TouchThroughTouchHandlerInterface {
private TouchThroughTouchHandler touchThroughTouchHandler = new TouchThroughTouchHandler();
/**
* Returns the name of the main component registered from JavaScript.
* This is used to schedule rendering of the component.
*/
@Override
protected String getMainComponentName() {
return "reactnativetouchthroughviewexample";
}
public TouchThroughTouchHandler getTouchThroughTouchHandler() {
return touchThroughTouchHandler;
}
@Override
public boolean dispatchTouchEvent(MotionEvent ev) {
touchThroughTouchHandler.handleTouchEvent(ev);
return super.dispatchTouchEvent(ev);
}
}
