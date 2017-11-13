Fingerprint identity for Android based on https://github.com/ajalt/reprint
Tested only on RN version > 0.40
npm install react-native-touch-id-android --save
react-native link react-native-touch-id-android
android/build.gradle (not android/app/build.gradle, pay attention):
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
jcenter()
maven {
// All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
}
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } // <--- add this line
}
}
android/app/src/main/java/<YOUR-APP-FOLDER>/MainApplication file, check if you already have this lines:
import com.github.ajalt.reprint.core.Reprint; // <- add this line
import co.eleken.react_native_touch_id_android.FingerprintPackage; // <- add this line
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new FingerprintPackage() // <- add this line
);
}
};
@Override
public void onCreate() {
super.onCreate();
Reprint.initialize(this); // <- add this line
}
...
Finger.isSensorAvailable(): Promise returns
true if success and string
error in other cases (including case when you have sensor, but not enabled it in your phone's settings)
Finger.isSensorAvailable()
.then((isAvailable) => { })
.catch(error => { });
Finger.requestTouch(): Promise returns
true if success and string
error in other cases.
Finger.requestTouch()
.then(success => { })
.catch(error => { });
Finger.dismiss() if you open sensor and want to close it before touching (like when close app or dialog)
import Finger from 'react-native-touch-id-android'
export default class TouchTest extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
Finger.isSensorAvailable()
.then((isAvailable) => {
ToastAndroid.show('Sensor is available and is waiting for touch', ToastAndroid.SHORT);
this.touchAuth()
})
.catch(error => {
ToastAndroid.show(error, ToastAndroid.SHORT);
});
}
touchAuth(){
Finger.requestTouch()
.then(success => {
ToastAndroid.show('Access granted', ToastAndroid.SHORT);
})
.catch(error => {
ToastAndroid.show(error, ToastAndroid.SHORT);
});
}
render() {
return (
...
);
}
componentWillUnmount(){
Finger.dismiss()
}
}
If you made 5 wrong fingerprint attempts, Android Fingerprint API requires some time to continue work with sensor. In that case
Finger.requestTouch() returns error
LOCKED_OUT, so it would be good to make user awared that senser is temporary unavailable (near 30 seconds).
Feel free to open an issue