Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-touch-id-android

npm version npm version npm Build Status

Fingerprint identity for Android based on https://github.com/ajalt/reprint

NOTES:

  • current latest version: v0.1.x
  • for RN < 0.47.0, use react-native-touch-id-android@0.0.6

Demo

Installation Android

Tested only on RN version > 0.40

  1. npm install react-native-touch-id-android --save

  2. react-native link react-native-touch-id-android

  3. android/build.gradle (not android/app/build.gradle, pay attention):



allprojects {
    repositories {
        mavenLocal()
        jcenter()
        maven {
            // All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
            url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
        }
        maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }            // <--- add this line
    }
}
  1. android/app/src/main/java/<YOUR-APP-FOLDER>/MainApplication file, check if you already have this lines:

import com.github.ajalt.reprint.core.Reprint;      // <- add this line
import co.eleken.react_native_touch_id_android.FingerprintPackage;    // <- add this line

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

...

  private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
          new FingerprintPackage()     // <- add this line
      );
    }
    
  };

  @Override
  public void onCreate() {
    super.onCreate();
    Reprint.initialize(this); // <- add this line
  }

...
  1. Enable fingerprint in phone's settings

Usage

  1. Finger.isSensorAvailable(): Promise returns true if success and string error in other cases (including case when you have sensor, but not enabled it in your phone's settings)

    
Finger.isSensorAvailable()
    .then((isAvailable) => {   })
    .catch(error => {   });

  2. Finger.requestTouch(): Promise returns true if success and string error in other cases.


Finger.requestTouch()
    .then(success => {  })
    .catch(error => {  });
  1. Finger.dismiss() if you open sensor and want to close it before touching (like when close app or dialog)

Example


import Finger from 'react-native-touch-id-android'

export default class TouchTest extends Component {

  componentDidMount() {
    Finger.isSensorAvailable()
      .then((isAvailable) => {
        ToastAndroid.show('Sensor is available and is waiting for touch', ToastAndroid.SHORT);
        this.touchAuth()
      })
      .catch(error => {
        ToastAndroid.show(error, ToastAndroid.SHORT);
      });
  }

  touchAuth(){
    Finger.requestTouch()
      .then(success => {
        ToastAndroid.show('Access granted', ToastAndroid.SHORT);
      })
      .catch(error => {
        ToastAndroid.show(error, ToastAndroid.SHORT);
      });
  }

  render() {
    return (    

        ...

    );
  }

  componentWillUnmount(){
    Finger.dismiss()
  }
}

Troubleshooting

If you made 5 wrong fingerprint attempts, Android Fingerprint API requires some time to continue work with sensor. In that case Finger.requestTouch() returns error LOCKED_OUT, so it would be good to make user awared that senser is temporary unavailable (near 30 seconds).

Questions or suggestions?

Feel free to open an issue

