Fingerprint identity for Android based on https://github.com/ajalt/reprint

current latest version: v0.1.x

for RN < 0.47.0, use react-native-touch-id-android@0.0.6

An example working project is available at: https://github.com/ElekenAgency/react-native-touch-id-android/tree/master/example

Demo

Installation Android

Tested only on RN version > 0.40

npm install react-native-touch-id-android --save react-native link react-native-touch-id-android android/build.gradle (not android/app/build.gradle, pay attention):

allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() jcenter() maven { url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android" } maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } } }

android/app/src/main/java/<YOUR-APP-FOLDER>/MainApplication file, check if you already have this lines:

import com.github.ajalt.reprint.core.Reprint; import co.eleken.react_native_touch_id_android.FingerprintPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new FingerprintPackage() ); } }; @Override public void onCreate() { super .onCreate(); Reprint.initialize( this ); } ...

Enable fingerprint in phone's settings

Usage

Finger.isSensorAvailable() : Promise returns true if success and string error in other cases (including case when you have sensor, but not enabled it in your phone's settings) Finger.isSensorAvailable() .then( ( isAvailable ) => { }) .catch( error => { }); Finger.requestTouch() : Promise returns true if success and string error in other cases.

Finger.requestTouch() .then( success => { }) .catch( error => { });

Finger.dismiss() if you open sensor and want to close it before touching (like when close app or dialog)

Example

import Finger from 'react-native-touch-id-android' export default class TouchTest extends Component { componentDidMount() { Finger.isSensorAvailable() .then( ( isAvailable ) => { ToastAndroid.show( 'Sensor is available and is waiting for touch' , ToastAndroid.SHORT); this .touchAuth() }) .catch( error => { ToastAndroid.show(error, ToastAndroid.SHORT); }); } touchAuth(){ Finger.requestTouch() .then( success => { ToastAndroid.show( 'Access granted' , ToastAndroid.SHORT); }) .catch( error => { ToastAndroid.show(error, ToastAndroid.SHORT); }); } render() { return ( ... ); } componentWillUnmount(){ Finger.dismiss() } }

Troubleshooting

If you made 5 wrong fingerprint attempts, Android Fingerprint API requires some time to continue work with sensor. In that case Finger.requestTouch() returns error LOCKED_OUT , so it would be good to make user awared that senser is temporary unavailable (near 30 seconds).

Questions or suggestions?

Feel free to open an issue