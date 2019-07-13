openbase logo
Readme

React Native Touch ID

react-native version npm version npm downloads Code Climate

React Native Touch ID is a React Native library for authenticating users with biometric authentication methods like Face ID and Touch ID on both iOS and Android (experimental).

⚠️ Note: This library is not currently actively maintained. If you're looking for something more stable that "just works", the awesome folks over at Expo have begun open-sourcing some of their modules for compatability with React Native projects not built with Expo. As such you can attempt to use their equivalent library called LocalAuthentication at expo-local-authentication if you run into any issues here!

react-native-touch-id

Breaking changes

Please review all changes in the Changelog

Documentation

Install

npm i --save react-native-touch-id

or

yarn add react-native-touch-id

Support

Due to the rapid changes being made in the React Native ecosystem, we are not officially going to support this module on anything but the latest version of React Native. The current supported version is indicated on the React Native badge at the top of this README. If it's out of date, we encourage you to submit a pull request!

Usage

Linking the Library

In order to use Biometric Authentication, you must first link the library to your project.

Use the built-in command:

react-native link react-native-touch-id

Using Cocoapods (iOS only)

On iOS you can also link package by updating your podfile

pod 'TouchID', :path => "#{node_modules_path}/react-native-touch-id"

and then run

pod install

Using native linking

There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.

Platform Differences

iOS and Android differ slightly in their TouchID authentication.

On Android you can customize the title and color of the pop-up by passing in the optional config object with a color and title key to the authenticate method. Even if you pass in the config object, iOS does not allow you change the color nor the title of the pop-up. iOS does support passcodeFallback as an option, which when set to true will allow users to use their device pin - useful for people with Face / Touch ID disabled. Passcode fallback only happens if the device does not have touch id or face id enabled.

Error handling is also different between the platforms, with iOS currently providing much more descriptive error codes.

App Permissions

Add the following permissions to their respective files:

In your AndroidManifest.xml:

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />

In your Info.plist:

<key>NSFaceIDUsageDescription</key>
<string>Enabling Face ID allows you quick and secure access to your account.</string>

Requesting Face ID/Touch ID Authentication

Once you've linked the library, you'll want to make it available to your app by requiring it:

var TouchID = require('react-native-touch-id');

or

import TouchID from 'react-native-touch-id';

Requesting Face ID/Touch ID Authentication is as simple as calling:

TouchID.authenticate('to demo this react-native component', optionalConfigObject)
  .then(success => {
    // Success code
  })
  .catch(error => {
    // Failure code
  });

Example

Using Face ID/Touch ID in your app will usually look like this:

import React from "react"
var TouchID = require('react-native-touch-id');
//or import TouchID from 'react-native-touch-id'

class YourComponent extends React.Component {
  _pressHandler() {
    TouchID.authenticate('to demo this react-native component', optionalConfigObject)
      .then(success => {
        AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated Successfully');
      })
      .catch(error => {
        AlertIOS.alert('Authentication Failed');
      });
  },

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        ...
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this._pressHandler}>
          <Text>
            Authenticate with Touch ID
          </Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    );
  }
};

Methods

authenticate(reason, config)

Attempts to authenticate with Face ID/Touch ID. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

  • reason - optional - String that provides a clear reason for requesting authentication.

  • config - optional - configuration object for more detailed dialog setup:

    • title - Android - title of confirmation dialog
    • imageColor - Android - color of fingerprint image
    • imageErrorColor - Android - color of fingerprint image after failed attempt
    • sensorDescription - Android - text shown next to the fingerprint image
    • sensorErrorDescription - Android - text shown next to the fingerprint image after failed attempt
    • cancelText - Android - cancel button text
    • fallbackLabel - iOS - by default specified 'Show Password' label. If set to empty string label is invisible.
    • unifiedErrors - return unified error messages (see below) (default = false)
    • passcodeFallback - iOS - by default set to false. If set to true, will allow use of keypad passcode.

Examples

const optionalConfigObject = {
  title: 'Authentication Required', // Android
  imageColor: '#e00606', // Android
  imageErrorColor: '#ff0000', // Android
  sensorDescription: 'Touch sensor', // Android
  sensorErrorDescription: 'Failed', // Android
  cancelText: 'Cancel', // Android
  fallbackLabel: 'Show Passcode', // iOS (if empty, then label is hidden)
  unifiedErrors: false, // use unified error messages (default false)
  passcodeFallback: false, // iOS - allows the device to fall back to using the passcode, if faceid/touch is not available. this does not mean that if touchid/faceid fails the first few times it will revert to passcode, rather that if the former are not enrolled, then it will use the passcode.
};

TouchID.authenticate('to demo this react-native component', optionalConfigObject)
  .then(success => {
    AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated Successfully');
  })
  .catch(error => {
    AlertIOS.alert('Authentication Failed');
  });

isSupported()

Returns a Promise that rejects if TouchID is not supported. On iOS resolves with a biometryType String of FaceID or TouchID.

Examples

const optionalConfigObject = {
  unifiedErrors: false // use unified error messages (default false)
  passcodeFallback: false // if true is passed, itwill allow isSupported to return an error if the device is not enrolled in touch id/face id etc. Otherwise, it will just tell you what method is supported, even if the user is not enrolled.  (default false)
}

TouchID.isSupported(optionalConfigObject)
  .then(biometryType => {
    // Success code
    if (biometryType === 'FaceID') {
        console.log('FaceID is supported.');
    } else {
        console.log('TouchID is supported.');
    }
  })
  .catch(error => {
    // Failure code
    console.log(error);
  });

Errors

There are various reasons why biomentric authentication may not be available or fail. TouchID.isSupported and TouchID.authenticate will return an error representing the reason.

iOS Errors

Format:

{
  name: "TheErrorCode",
  message: "the error message",
  details: {
    name: "TheErrorCode",
    message: "the error message"
  }
}
namemessage
LAErrorAuthenticationFailedAuthentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials.
LAErrorUserCancelAuthentication was canceled by the user—for example, the user tapped Cancel in the dialog.
LAErrorUserFallbackAuthentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password).
LAErrorSystemCancelAuthentication was canceled by system—for example, if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up.
LAErrorPasscodeNotSetAuthentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device.
LAErrorTouchIDNotAvailableAuthentication could not start because Touch ID is not available on the device
LAErrorTouchIDNotEnrolledAuthentication could not start because Touch ID has no enrolled fingers.
LAErrorTouchIDLockoutAuthentication failed because of too many failed attempts.
RCTTouchIDUnknownErrorCould not authenticate for an unknown reason.
RCTTouchIDNotSupportedDevice does not support Touch ID.

More information on errors can be found in Apple's Documentation.

Android errors

Format:

{
  name: "Touch ID Error",
  message: "Touch ID Error",
  details: "the error message",
  code: "THE_ERROR_CODE"
}

isSupported:

namemessagedetailscode
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supported.NOT_SUPPORTED
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supported.NOT_AVAILABLE
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supported.NOT_PRESENT
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supported.NOT_ENROLLED

authenticate:

namemessagedetailscode
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supportedNOT_SUPPORTED
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supportedNOT_AVAILABLE
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supportedNOT_PRESENT
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorNot supportedNOT_ENROLLED
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorfailedAUTHENTICATION_FAILED
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorcancelledAUTHENTICATION_CANCELED
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorToo many attempts. Try again Later.FINGERPRINT_ERROR_LOCKOUT
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID ErrorToo many attempts. Fingerprint sensor disabled.FINGERPRINT_ERROR_LOCKOUT_PERMANENT
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID Error?FINGERPRINT_ERROR_UNABLE_TO_PROCESS,
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID Error?FINGERPRINT_ERROR_TIMEOUT,
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID Error?FINGERPRINT_ERROR_CANCELED,
Touch ID ErrorTouch ID Error?FINGERPRINT_ERROR_VENDOR,

Unified errors

Format:

{
  name: "TouchIDError",
  message: "the error message",
  code: "THE_ERROR_CODE"
}
namemessagecode
TouchIDErrorAuthentication failedAUTHENTICATION_FAILED
TouchIDErrorUser canceled authenticationUSER_CANCELED
TouchIDErrorSystem canceled authenticationSYSTEM_CANCELED
TouchIDErrorBiometry hardware not presentNOT_PRESENT
TouchIDErrorBiometry is not supportedNOT_SUPPORTED
TouchIDErrorBiometry is not currently availableNOT_AVAILABLE
TouchIDErrorBiometry is not enrolledNOT_ENROLLED
TouchIDErrorBiometry timeoutTIMEOUT
TouchIDErrorBiometry lockoutLOCKOUT
TouchIDErrorBiometry permanent lockoutLOCKOUT_PERMANENT
TouchIDErrorBiometry processing errorPROCESSING_ERROR
TouchIDErrorUser selected fallbackUSER_FALLBACK
TouchIDErrorUser selected fallback not enrolledFALLBACK_NOT_ENROLLED
TouchIDErrorUnknown errorUNKNOWN_ERROR

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

