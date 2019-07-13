React Native Touch ID is a React Native library for authenticating users with biometric authentication methods like Face ID and Touch ID on both iOS and Android (experimental).
⚠️ Note: This library is not currently actively maintained. If you're looking for something more stable that "just works", the awesome folks over at Expo have begun open-sourcing some of their modules for compatability with React Native projects not built with Expo. As such you can attempt to use their equivalent library called LocalAuthentication at expo-local-authentication if you run into any issues here!
Please review all changes in the Changelog
npm i --save react-native-touch-id
or
yarn add react-native-touch-id
Due to the rapid changes being made in the React Native ecosystem, we are not officially going to support this module on anything but the latest version of React Native. The current supported version is indicated on the React Native badge at the top of this README. If it's out of date, we encourage you to submit a pull request!
In order to use Biometric Authentication, you must first link the library to your project.
Use the built-in command:
react-native link react-native-touch-id
On iOS you can also link package by updating your podfile
pod 'TouchID', :path => "#{node_modules_path}/react-native-touch-id"
and then run
pod install
There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.
iOS and Android differ slightly in their TouchID authentication.
On Android you can customize the title and color of the pop-up by passing in the optional config object with a color and title key to the
authenticate method. Even if you pass in the config object, iOS does not allow you change the color nor the title of the pop-up. iOS does support
passcodeFallback as an option, which when set to
true will allow users to use their device pin - useful for people with Face / Touch ID disabled. Passcode fallback only happens if the device does not have touch id or face id enabled.
Error handling is also different between the platforms, with iOS currently providing much more descriptive error codes.
Add the following permissions to their respective files:
In your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />
In your
Info.plist:
<key>NSFaceIDUsageDescription</key>
<string>Enabling Face ID allows you quick and secure access to your account.</string>
Once you've linked the library, you'll want to make it available to your app by requiring it:
var TouchID = require('react-native-touch-id');
or
import TouchID from 'react-native-touch-id';
Requesting Face ID/Touch ID Authentication is as simple as calling:
TouchID.authenticate('to demo this react-native component', optionalConfigObject)
.then(success => {
// Success code
})
.catch(error => {
// Failure code
});
Using Face ID/Touch ID in your app will usually look like this:
import React from "react"
var TouchID = require('react-native-touch-id');
//or import TouchID from 'react-native-touch-id'
class YourComponent extends React.Component {
_pressHandler() {
TouchID.authenticate('to demo this react-native component', optionalConfigObject)
.then(success => {
AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated Successfully');
})
.catch(error => {
AlertIOS.alert('Authentication Failed');
});
},
render() {
return (
<View>
...
<TouchableHighlight onPress={this._pressHandler}>
<Text>
Authenticate with Touch ID
</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
};
Attempts to authenticate with Face ID/Touch ID.
Returns a
Promise object.
Arguments
reason - optional -
String that provides a clear reason for requesting authentication.
config - optional - configuration object for more detailed dialog setup:
title - Android - title of confirmation dialog
imageColor - Android - color of fingerprint image
imageErrorColor - Android - color of fingerprint image after failed attempt
sensorDescription - Android - text shown next to the fingerprint image
sensorErrorDescription - Android - text shown next to the fingerprint image after failed attempt
cancelText - Android - cancel button text
fallbackLabel - iOS - by default specified 'Show Password' label. If set to empty string label is invisible.
unifiedErrors - return unified error messages (see below) (default = false)
passcodeFallback - iOS - by default set to false. If set to true, will allow use of keypad passcode.
Examples
const optionalConfigObject = {
title: 'Authentication Required', // Android
imageColor: '#e00606', // Android
imageErrorColor: '#ff0000', // Android
sensorDescription: 'Touch sensor', // Android
sensorErrorDescription: 'Failed', // Android
cancelText: 'Cancel', // Android
fallbackLabel: 'Show Passcode', // iOS (if empty, then label is hidden)
unifiedErrors: false, // use unified error messages (default false)
passcodeFallback: false, // iOS - allows the device to fall back to using the passcode, if faceid/touch is not available. this does not mean that if touchid/faceid fails the first few times it will revert to passcode, rather that if the former are not enrolled, then it will use the passcode.
};
TouchID.authenticate('to demo this react-native component', optionalConfigObject)
.then(success => {
AlertIOS.alert('Authenticated Successfully');
})
.catch(error => {
AlertIOS.alert('Authentication Failed');
});
Returns a
Promise that rejects if TouchID is not supported. On iOS resolves with a
biometryType
String of
FaceID or
TouchID.
Examples
const optionalConfigObject = {
unifiedErrors: false // use unified error messages (default false)
passcodeFallback: false // if true is passed, itwill allow isSupported to return an error if the device is not enrolled in touch id/face id etc. Otherwise, it will just tell you what method is supported, even if the user is not enrolled. (default false)
}
TouchID.isSupported(optionalConfigObject)
.then(biometryType => {
// Success code
if (biometryType === 'FaceID') {
console.log('FaceID is supported.');
} else {
console.log('TouchID is supported.');
}
})
.catch(error => {
// Failure code
console.log(error);
});
There are various reasons why biomentric authentication may not be available or fail.
TouchID.isSupported and
TouchID.authenticate will return an error representing the reason.
Format:
{
name: "TheErrorCode",
message: "the error message",
details: {
name: "TheErrorCode",
message: "the error message"
}
}
|name
|message
LAErrorAuthenticationFailed
|Authentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials.
LAErrorUserCancel
|Authentication was canceled by the user—for example, the user tapped Cancel in the dialog.
LAErrorUserFallback
|Authentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password).
LAErrorSystemCancel
|Authentication was canceled by system—for example, if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up.
LAErrorPasscodeNotSet
|Authentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device.
LAErrorTouchIDNotAvailable
|Authentication could not start because Touch ID is not available on the device
LAErrorTouchIDNotEnrolled
|Authentication could not start because Touch ID has no enrolled fingers.
LAErrorTouchIDLockout
|Authentication failed because of too many failed attempts.
RCTTouchIDUnknownError
|Could not authenticate for an unknown reason.
RCTTouchIDNotSupported
|Device does not support Touch ID.
More information on errors can be found in Apple's Documentation.
Format:
{
name: "Touch ID Error",
message: "Touch ID Error",
details: "the error message",
code: "THE_ERROR_CODE"
}
isSupported:
|name
|message
|details
|code
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported.
NOT_SUPPORTED
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported.
NOT_AVAILABLE
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported.
NOT_PRESENT
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported.
NOT_ENROLLED
authenticate:
|name
|message
|details
|code
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported
NOT_SUPPORTED
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported
NOT_AVAILABLE
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported
NOT_PRESENT
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Not supported
NOT_ENROLLED
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|failed
AUTHENTICATION_FAILED
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|cancelled
AUTHENTICATION_CANCELED
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Too many attempts. Try again Later.
FINGERPRINT_ERROR_LOCKOUT
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|Too many attempts. Fingerprint sensor disabled.
FINGERPRINT_ERROR_LOCKOUT_PERMANENT
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|?
FINGERPRINT_ERROR_UNABLE_TO_PROCESS,
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|?
FINGERPRINT_ERROR_TIMEOUT,
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|?
FINGERPRINT_ERROR_CANCELED,
Touch ID Error
Touch ID Error
|?
FINGERPRINT_ERROR_VENDOR,
Format:
{
name: "TouchIDError",
message: "the error message",
code: "THE_ERROR_CODE"
}
|name
|message
|code
TouchIDError
|Authentication failed
AUTHENTICATION_FAILED
TouchIDError
|User canceled authentication
USER_CANCELED
TouchIDError
|System canceled authentication
SYSTEM_CANCELED
TouchIDError
|Biometry hardware not present
NOT_PRESENT
TouchIDError
|Biometry is not supported
NOT_SUPPORTED
TouchIDError
|Biometry is not currently available
NOT_AVAILABLE
TouchIDError
|Biometry is not enrolled
NOT_ENROLLED
TouchIDError
|Biometry timeout
TIMEOUT
TouchIDError
|Biometry lockout
LOCKOUT
TouchIDError
|Biometry permanent lockout
LOCKOUT_PERMANENT
TouchIDError
|Biometry processing error
PROCESSING_ERROR
TouchIDError
|User selected fallback
USER_FALLBACK
TouchIDError
|User selected fallback not enrolled
FALLBACK_NOT_ENROLLED
TouchIDError
|Unknown error
UNKNOWN_ERROR
Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.