React Native Touch ID

React Native Touch ID is a React Native library for authenticating users with biometric authentication methods like Face ID and Touch ID on both iOS and Android (experimental).

⚠️ Note: This library is not currently actively maintained. If you're looking for something more stable that "just works", the awesome folks over at Expo have begun open-sourcing some of their modules for compatability with React Native projects not built with Expo. As such you can attempt to use their equivalent library called LocalAuthentication at expo-local-authentication if you run into any issues here!

Breaking changes

Please review all changes in the Changelog

Documentation

Install

npm i --save react-native-touch-id

or

yarn add react-native-touch-id

Support

Due to the rapid changes being made in the React Native ecosystem, we are not officially going to support this module on anything but the latest version of React Native. The current supported version is indicated on the React Native badge at the top of this README. If it's out of date, we encourage you to submit a pull request!

Usage

Linking the Library

In order to use Biometric Authentication, you must first link the library to your project.

Using react-native link

Use the built-in command:

react-native link react-native-touch-id

Using Cocoapods (iOS only)

On iOS you can also link package by updating your podfile

pod 'TouchID' , :path => " #{node_modules_path} /react-native-touch-id"

and then run

pod install

Using native linking

There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.

Platform Differences

iOS and Android differ slightly in their TouchID authentication.

On Android you can customize the title and color of the pop-up by passing in the optional config object with a color and title key to the authenticate method. Even if you pass in the config object, iOS does not allow you change the color nor the title of the pop-up. iOS does support passcodeFallback as an option, which when set to true will allow users to use their device pin - useful for people with Face / Touch ID disabled. Passcode fallback only happens if the device does not have touch id or face id enabled.

Error handling is also different between the platforms, with iOS currently providing much more descriptive error codes.

App Permissions

Add the following permissions to their respective files:

In your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.USE_FINGERPRINT" />

In your Info.plist :

< key > NSFaceIDUsageDescription </ key > < string > Enabling Face ID allows you quick and secure access to your account. </ string >

Requesting Face ID/Touch ID Authentication

Once you've linked the library, you'll want to make it available to your app by requiring it:

var TouchID = require ( 'react-native-touch-id' );

or

import TouchID from 'react-native-touch-id' ;

Requesting Face ID/Touch ID Authentication is as simple as calling:

TouchID.authenticate( 'to demo this react-native component' , optionalConfigObject) .then( success => { }) .catch( error => { });

Example

Using Face ID/Touch ID in your app will usually look like this:

import React from "react" var TouchID = require ( 'react-native-touch-id' ); class YourComponent extends React . Component { _pressHandler() { TouchID.authenticate( 'to demo this react-native component' , optionalConfigObject) .then( success => { AlertIOS.alert( 'Authenticated Successfully' ); }) .catch( error => { AlertIOS.alert( 'Authentication Failed' ); }); }, render() { return ( < View > ... < TouchableHighlight onPress = {this._pressHandler} > < Text > Authenticate with Touch ID </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > </ View > ); } };

Methods

Attempts to authenticate with Face ID/Touch ID. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

reason - optional - String that provides a clear reason for requesting authentication.

config - optional - configuration object for more detailed dialog setup: title - Android - title of confirmation dialog imageColor - Android - color of fingerprint image imageErrorColor - Android - color of fingerprint image after failed attempt sensorDescription - Android - text shown next to the fingerprint image sensorErrorDescription - Android - text shown next to the fingerprint image after failed attempt cancelText - Android - cancel button text fallbackLabel - iOS - by default specified 'Show Password' label. If set to empty string label is invisible. unifiedErrors - return unified error messages (see below) (default = false) passcodeFallback - iOS - by default set to false. If set to true, will allow use of keypad passcode.



Examples

const optionalConfigObject = { title : 'Authentication Required' , imageColor : '#e00606' , imageErrorColor : '#ff0000' , sensorDescription : 'Touch sensor' , sensorErrorDescription : 'Failed' , cancelText : 'Cancel' , fallbackLabel : 'Show Passcode' , unifiedErrors : false , passcodeFallback : false , }; TouchID.authenticate( 'to demo this react-native component' , optionalConfigObject) .then( success => { AlertIOS.alert( 'Authenticated Successfully' ); }) .catch( error => { AlertIOS.alert( 'Authentication Failed' ); });

Returns a Promise that rejects if TouchID is not supported. On iOS resolves with a biometryType String of FaceID or TouchID .

Examples

const optionalConfigObject = { unifiedErrors : false passcodeFallback : false } TouchID.isSupported(optionalConfigObject) .then( biometryType => { if (biometryType === 'FaceID' ) { console .log( 'FaceID is supported.' ); } else { console .log( 'TouchID is supported.' ); } }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); });

Errors

There are various reasons why biomentric authentication may not be available or fail. TouchID.isSupported and TouchID.authenticate will return an error representing the reason.

iOS Errors

Format:

{ name : "TheErrorCode" , message : "the error message" , details : { name : "TheErrorCode" , message : "the error message" } }

name message LAErrorAuthenticationFailed Authentication was not successful because the user failed to provide valid credentials. LAErrorUserCancel Authentication was canceled by the user—for example, the user tapped Cancel in the dialog. LAErrorUserFallback Authentication was canceled because the user tapped the fallback button (Enter Password). LAErrorSystemCancel Authentication was canceled by system—for example, if another application came to foreground while the authentication dialog was up. LAErrorPasscodeNotSet Authentication could not start because the passcode is not set on the device. LAErrorTouchIDNotAvailable Authentication could not start because Touch ID is not available on the device LAErrorTouchIDNotEnrolled Authentication could not start because Touch ID has no enrolled fingers. LAErrorTouchIDLockout Authentication failed because of too many failed attempts. RCTTouchIDUnknownError Could not authenticate for an unknown reason. RCTTouchIDNotSupported Device does not support Touch ID.

More information on errors can be found in Apple's Documentation.

Android errors

Format:

{ name : "Touch ID Error" , message: "Touch ID Error" , details: "the error message" , code: "THE_ERROR_CODE" }

isSupported:

name message details code Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported. NOT_SUPPORTED Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported. NOT_AVAILABLE Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported. NOT_PRESENT Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported. NOT_ENROLLED

authenticate:

name message details code Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported NOT_SUPPORTED Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported NOT_AVAILABLE Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported NOT_PRESENT Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Not supported NOT_ENROLLED Touch ID Error Touch ID Error failed AUTHENTICATION_FAILED Touch ID Error Touch ID Error cancelled AUTHENTICATION_CANCELED Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Too many attempts. Try again Later. FINGERPRINT_ERROR_LOCKOUT Touch ID Error Touch ID Error Too many attempts. Fingerprint sensor disabled. FINGERPRINT_ERROR_LOCKOUT_PERMANENT Touch ID Error Touch ID Error ? FINGERPRINT_ERROR_UNABLE_TO_PROCESS , Touch ID Error Touch ID Error ? FINGERPRINT_ERROR_TIMEOUT , Touch ID Error Touch ID Error ? FINGERPRINT_ERROR_CANCELED , Touch ID Error Touch ID Error ? FINGERPRINT_ERROR_VENDOR ,

Unified errors

Format:

{ name : "TouchIDError" , message: "the error message" , code: "THE_ERROR_CODE" }

name message code TouchIDError Authentication failed AUTHENTICATION_FAILED TouchIDError User canceled authentication USER_CANCELED TouchIDError System canceled authentication SYSTEM_CANCELED TouchIDError Biometry hardware not present NOT_PRESENT TouchIDError Biometry is not supported NOT_SUPPORTED TouchIDError Biometry is not currently available NOT_AVAILABLE TouchIDError Biometry is not enrolled NOT_ENROLLED TouchIDError Biometry timeout TIMEOUT TouchIDError Biometry lockout LOCKOUT TouchIDError Biometry permanent lockout LOCKOUT_PERMANENT TouchIDError Biometry processing error PROCESSING_ERROR TouchIDError User selected fallback USER_FALLBACK TouchIDError User selected fallback not enrolled FALLBACK_NOT_ENROLLED TouchIDError Unknown error UNKNOWN_ERROR

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.