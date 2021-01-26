openbase logo
rnt

react-native-tooltips

by Pranav Raj Singh Chauhan
1.0.3 (see all)

React Native: Native Tooltip View

Readme

PRs Welcome 

ReactNative: Native Tooltips (Android/iOS)

If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟

This library is a React Native bridge around native tooltips. It allows you to create simple tip views.

Android: florent37/ViewTooltip
iOS: calm/SexyTooltip

📖 Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-tooltips

RN60 >= RNT V1 >

RN60 above please use react-native-tooltips V1 and above

  • iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

  pod 'SexyTooltip',:git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SexyTooltip.git'

  use_native_modules!

  pod 'RNTooltips', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios'
  • Android

RN60 < RNT V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-tooltips V.0.*

$ react-native link react-native-tooltips

  • Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle


buildscript {
    repositories {
        jcenter()
        maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
        ...
    }
    ...
}


allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
        maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
        ...
    }
}

Note: Android SDK 27 > is supported

  • iOS

    • After react-native link react-native-tooltips, please verify node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios/, if any error => try pod repo update then pod install

💻 Usage

import RNTooltips from 'react-native-tooltips';
  • React Way
<RNTooltips text={"Long Press Description"} visible={this.state.visible} target={this.state.target} parent={this.state.parent} />
  • API Way
RNTooltips.Show(
    this.state.target,
    this.state.parent,
    {
        text: 'Long Press Description'
    }
)

💡 Props

  • Props: Generic
PropTypeDefaultNote
textstringText which needs to be displayed
autoHideboolShould tip view get auto dismiss
durationnumberDuration after which tooltip view should be dismissed
clickToHideboolOn click should tooltip view be dismissed
cornernumberRadius of corner
tintColorstringColor of tooltip view background
textColorstringColor of text
textSizenumberSize of text displayed
gravitynumberGravity of text
visibleboolShould tooltip be displayed
shadowboolShadow on tooltip view
arrowbooltrueDisplay Arrow
targetobjectReference of react component of which you need the tooltip
parentobjectReference of the parent component of which you need the tooltip to fit in
onHidefuncCallback function invoked on tooltip hide
  • Props - iOS
PropTypeDefaultNote
  • Props - Android
PropTypeDefaultNote
positionnumberPosition of the tooltip view. On iOS it is auto adjustable
alignnumberAlignment of tooltip

✨ Credits

🤔 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list below. ✨

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.

RNTooltips @ prscX

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • If you're feeling especially charitable, please follow prscX on GitHub.

    Buy Me A Coffee

    Thanks! ❤️
    prscX.github.io
    </ Pranav >

