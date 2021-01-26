ReactNative: Native Tooltips (Android/iOS)
This library is a React Native bridge around native tooltips. It allows you to create simple tip views.
|Android: florent37/ViewTooltip
|iOS: calm/SexyTooltip
$ yarn add react-native-tooltips
RN60 above please use
react-native-tooltipsV1 and above
iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure
CocoaPodsis installed on your system
- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:
pod 'SexyTooltip',:git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SexyTooltip.git'
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNTooltips', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios'
RN60 below please use
react-native-tooltipsV.0.*
$ react-native link react-native-tooltips
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
...
}
...
}
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
...
}
}
Note: Android SDK 27 > is supported
iOS
react-native link react-native-tooltips, please verify
node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute
pod install command on
node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios/, if any error => try
pod repo update then
pod install
import RNTooltips from 'react-native-tooltips';
<RNTooltips text={"Long Press Description"} visible={this.state.visible} target={this.state.target} parent={this.state.parent} />
RNTooltips.Show(
this.state.target,
this.state.parent,
{
text: 'Long Press Description'
}
)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
text
string
|Text which needs to be displayed
autoHide
bool
|Should tip view get auto dismiss
duration
number
|Duration after which tooltip view should be dismissed
clickToHide
bool
|On click should tooltip view be dismissed
corner
number
|Radius of corner
tintColor
string
|Color of tooltip view background
textColor
string
|Color of text
textSize
number
|Size of text displayed
gravity
number
|Gravity of text
visible
bool
|Should tooltip be displayed
shadow
bool
|Shadow on tooltip view
arrow
bool
|true
|Display Arrow
target
object
|Reference of react component of which you need the tooltip
parent
object
|Reference of the parent component of which you need the tooltip to fit in
onHide
func
|Callback function invoked on tooltip hide
position
number
|Position of the tooltip view. On iOS it is auto adjustable
align
number
|Alignment of tooltip
