ReactNative : Native Tooltips (Android/iOS)

This library is a React Native bridge around native tooltips. It allows you to create simple tip views.

📖 Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-tooltips

RN60 >= RNT V1 >

RN60 above please use react-native-tooltips V1 and above

iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

pod 'SexyTooltip' ,: git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SexyTooltip.git' use_native_modules! pod 'RNTooltips' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios'

Android

RN60 < RNT V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-tooltips V.0.*

$ react-native link react-native-tooltips

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

buildscript { repositories { jcenter() maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } ... } ... } allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } ... } }

Note: Android SDK 27 > is supported

iOS After react-native link react-native-tooltips , please verify node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-tooltips/ios/ , if any error => try pod repo update then pod install



💻 Usage

import RNTooltips from 'react-native-tooltips' ;

React Way

<RNTooltips text={ "Long Press Description" } visible={ this .state.visible} target={ this .state.target} parent={ this .state.parent} />

API Way

RNTooltips.Show( this .state.target, this .state.parent, { text : 'Long Press Description' } )

💡 Props

Props: Generic

Prop Type Default Note text string Text which needs to be displayed autoHide bool Should tip view get auto dismiss duration number Duration after which tooltip view should be dismissed clickToHide bool On click should tooltip view be dismissed corner number Radius of corner tintColor string Color of tooltip view background textColor string Color of text textSize number Size of text displayed gravity number Gravity of text visible bool Should tooltip be displayed shadow bool Shadow on tooltip view arrow bool true Display Arrow target object Reference of react component of which you need the tooltip parent object Reference of the parent component of which you need the tooltip to fit in onHide func Callback function invoked on tooltip hide

Props - iOS

Prop Type Default Note

Props - Android

Prop Type Default Note position number Position of the tooltip view. On iOS it is auto adjustable align number Alignment of tooltip

🤔 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.

RNTooltips @ prscX

