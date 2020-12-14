buttonComponent

items Array Items to be rendered in menu. Each of item requires label as string or function if you want to render your own component and onClick as function to be called when you click item.

componentWrapperStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to overwrite wrapper for your buttonComponent

overlayStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to overwrite overlay style's.

widthType auto , half or full half Menu items width. Auto = automatically set width to your longest test, half = always 50% your screen width, full = 100% screen width.

onRequestClose function Optional, default () => {} Modal onRequestClose required function on Android

labelContainerStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem View's style.

labelStyle Object Optional Style Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem Text's style.