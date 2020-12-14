openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnt

react-native-tooltip-menu

by Grzegorz Mandziak
2.0.0 (see all)

ReactNative component - tooltip menu

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

134

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Action Sheet/Menu, React Native Tooltip

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-tooltip-menu

Currently works only with iOS and Android.

Component for specfied case. Left bottom button with nice looking menu tooltip with animation after click.

alt text alt text

How to install

Via NPM

npm install react-native-tooltip-menu --save

or via yarn

yarn add react-native-tooltip-menu --save

then 

import ReactNativeTooltipMenu from 'react-native-tooltip-menu';

Configuration

ReactNativeTooltipMenu:

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
buttonComponent
itemsArrayItems to be rendered in menu. Each of item requires label as string or function if you want to render your own component and onClick as function to be called when you click item.
componentWrapperStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to overwrite wrapper for your buttonComponent
overlayStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to overwrite overlay style's.
widthTypeauto, half or fullhalfMenu items width. Auto = automatically set width to your longest test, half = always 50% your screen width, full = 100% screen width.
onRequestClosefunctionOptional, default () => {}Modal onRequestClose required function on Android
labelContainerStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem View's style.
labelStyleObjectOptionalStyle Object if you want to change default TooltipMenuItem Text's style.
modalButtonStyleObjectoptionalStyle. for TouchabelOpacity when modal is opened.

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  Text,
  View
} from 'react-native';
import ReactNativeTooltipMenu from 'react-native-tooltip-menu';

class Example extends Component {
  state = {
    counterItem1: 0,
    counterItem2: 0
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'column', justifyContent: 'center', padding: 25 }}>
        <View>
          <Text style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>This is example of react-native-tooltip-menu</Text>
          <Text style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>Clicked item1: {this.state.counterItem1}</Text>
          <Text style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>Clicked item2: {this.state.counterItem2}</Text>
        </View>
        <ReactNativeTooltipMenu
          buttonComponent={
            <View
              style={{
                backgroundColor: 'purple',
                padding: 10,
                borderRadius: 25
              }}
            >
              <Text style={{ color: 'white', flex: 1 }}>Click me to show tooltip!</Text>
            </View>
          }
          items={[
            {
              label: 'Label #1',
              onPress: () => this.setState({ counterItem1: this.state.counterItem1 + 1 })
            },
            {
              label: 'Label #2',
              onPress: () => this.setState({ counterItem2: this.state.counterItem2 + 1 }),
            },
          ]}
        />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);

Todo

  • add option to move button to right side of screen
  • add isVisible prop

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-shareSocial share, sending simple data to other apps.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
98K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
15
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Performant
@expo/react-native-action-sheetA cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-actionsheetAn elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-material-menuPure JavaScript material menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-native-popup-menuPopup menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna
react-native-activity-viewiOS share and action sheets for React Native
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
712
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial