Currently works only with
iOS and
Android.
Component for specfied case. Left bottom button with nice looking menu tooltip with animation after click.
Via NPM
npm install react-native-tooltip-menu --save
or via yarn
yarn add react-native-tooltip-menu --save
then
import ReactNativeTooltipMenu from 'react-native-tooltip-menu';
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|buttonComponent
|items
Array
|Items to be rendered in menu. Each of item requires
label as
string or
function if you want to render your own component and
onClick as
function to be called when you click item.
|componentWrapperStyle
|Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to overwrite wrapper for your
buttonComponent
|overlayStyle
|Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to overwrite overlay style's.
|widthType
auto,
half or
full
half
|Menu items width.
Auto = automatically set width to your longest test,
half = always 50% your screen width,
full = 100% screen width.
|onRequestClose
function
|Optional, default
() => {}
|Modal onRequestClose required function on Android
|labelContainerStyle
Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to change default
TooltipMenuItem View's style.
|labelStyle
Object
|Optional
|Style
Object if you want to change default
TooltipMenuItem Text's style.
|modalButtonStyle
Object
|optional
|Style. for
TouchabelOpacity when modal is opened.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import ReactNativeTooltipMenu from 'react-native-tooltip-menu';
class Example extends Component {
state = {
counterItem1: 0,
counterItem2: 0
};
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'column', justifyContent: 'center', padding: 25 }}>
<View>
<Text style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>This is example of react-native-tooltip-menu</Text>
<Text style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>Clicked item1: {this.state.counterItem1}</Text>
<Text style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>Clicked item2: {this.state.counterItem2}</Text>
</View>
<ReactNativeTooltipMenu
buttonComponent={
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: 'purple',
padding: 10,
borderRadius: 25
}}
>
<Text style={{ color: 'white', flex: 1 }}>Click me to show tooltip!</Text>
</View>
}
items={[
{
label: 'Label #1',
onPress: () => this.setState({ counterItem1: this.state.counterItem1 + 1 })
},
{
label: 'Label #2',
onPress: () => this.setState({ counterItem2: this.state.counterItem2 + 1 }),
},
]}
/>
</View>
)
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);
isVisible prop