A react-native component from displaying tooltip. Uses UIMenuController.
npm install react-native-tooltip --save
Libraries and click
Add Files to "Your Project Name" (Screenshot) then (Screenshot).
libRNToolTipMenu.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
(Screenshot).
var ToolTip = require('react-native-tooltip');
actions: Array of actions
[{text: 'Copy', onPress: () => Clipboard.set(this.someValue) }]
longPress: Boolean indicating if the tooltip should be showing on longPress, false by default.
arrowDirection: String indicating the direction of the tooltip arrow. Possible values are:
up,
down,
left,
right, and
default. Default is
default, which means to point up or down at the object of focus based on its location on the screen.
activeOpacity
onHideUnderlay
onShowUnderlay
style
underlayColor
You can see the list on the react native website
import React from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
PixelRatio,
View,
Text,
} from 'react-native';
import ToolTip from 'react-native-tooltip';
export default class MyToolTip extends React.Component {
state = {
input: 'chirag'
};
handleCopyPress = () => {
AlertIOS.alert(`Copy has been pressed!`);
};
handleOtherPress = () => {
AlertIOS.alert(`Other has been pressed!`);
};
handleHide = () => {
console.log('Tooltip did hide');
};
handleShow = () => {
console.log('tooltip did show');
};
render() {
return (
<View style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<ToolTip
ref='tooltip'
actions={[
{text: 'Copy', onPress: this.handleCopyPress },
{text: 'Other', onPress: this.handleOtherPress }
]}
onHide={this.handleHide}
onShow={this.handleShow}
underlayColor={'blue'}
style={styles.selectedName}
>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Press Here.
</Text>
</ToolTip>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
textinputContainer: {
marginTop: 20,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
textinput: {
width: 60,
marginVertical: 2,
marginHorizontal: 2,
borderWidth: 1 / PixelRatio.get(),
borderRadius: 5,
borderColor: '#c7c7cc',
padding: 2,
fontSize: 14,
backgroundColor: 'white',
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('tooltip', () => tooltip);
It is also possible to open the menu programmatically, by calling
this.refs.theToolTip.showMenu(); (
theToolTip being the reference of the component).
To hide menu
this.refs.theToolTip.hideMenu(); (Though tooltip hides by itself, while using with drawer on specific gesture tooltip does not hide by default.)
Special thanks to jrichardlai for refactoring the api and make it awesome.