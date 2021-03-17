A react-native component from displaying tooltip. Uses UIMenuController.

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-tooltip --save Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name" (Screenshot) then (Screenshot). Add libRNToolTipMenu.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries (Screenshot). Whenever you want to use it within React code: var ToolTip = require('react-native-tooltip');

Usage

Props

actions : Array of actions [{text: 'Copy', onPress: () => Clipboard.set(this.someValue) }]

: Array of actions longPress : Boolean indicating if the tooltip should be showing on longPress, false by default.

: Boolean indicating if the tooltip should be showing on longPress, false by default. arrowDirection : String indicating the direction of the tooltip arrow. Possible values are: up , down , left , right , and default . Default is default , which means to point up or down at the object of focus based on its location on the screen.

Props from TouchableHighlight.propTypes

activeOpacity

onHideUnderlay

onShowUnderlay

style

underlayColor

You can see the list on the react native website

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, PixelRatio, View, Text, } from 'react-native' ; import ToolTip from 'react-native-tooltip' ; export default class MyToolTip extends React . Component { state = { input : 'chirag' }; handleCopyPress = () => { AlertIOS.alert( `Copy has been pressed!` ); }; handleOtherPress = () => { AlertIOS.alert( `Other has been pressed!` ); }; handleHide = () => { console .log( 'Tooltip did hide' ); }; handleShow = () => { console .log( 'tooltip did show' ); }; render() { return ( < View style = {{flex: 1 , justifyContent: ' center '}}> < ToolTip ref = 'tooltip' actions = {[ { text: ' Copy ', onPress: this.handleCopyPress }, { text: ' Other ', onPress: this.handleOtherPress } ]} onHide = {this.handleHide} onShow = {this.handleShow} underlayColor = { ' blue '} style = {styles.selectedName} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > Press Here. </ Text > </ ToolTip > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#F5FCFF' , }, textinputContainer : { marginTop : 20 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , }, textinput : { width : 60 , marginVertical : 2 , marginHorizontal : 2 , borderWidth : 1 / PixelRatio.get(), borderRadius : 5 , borderColor : '#c7c7cc' , padding : 2 , fontSize : 14 , backgroundColor : 'white' , }, }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'tooltip' , () => tooltip);

Note

It is also possible to open the menu programmatically, by calling this.refs.theToolTip.showMenu(); ( theToolTip being the reference of the component). To hide menu this.refs.theToolTip.hideMenu(); (Though tooltip hides by itself, while using with drawer on specific gesture tooltip does not hide by default.)

Here is how it looks:

Special thanks

Special thanks to jrichardlai for refactoring the api and make it awesome.