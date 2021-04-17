yarn add react-native-toggle-element
# or with npm
npm install react-native-toggle-element
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Toggle from 'react-native-toggle-element';
const [toggleValue, setToggleValue] = useState(false);
<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(val) => setToggleValue(val)} />
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftTitle="On"
/>
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftTitle="Right"
/>
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftTitle="Left"
rightTitle="Right"
/>
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftComponent={
<Icon name="credit" width="30" height="30" fill={"#3BD2B5"} />
}
/>
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
rightComponent={
<Icon name="plus" width="30" height="30" fill={'#3BD2B5'} />
}
/>
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
disabled
leftComponent={
<Icon name="credit" width="30" height="30" fill={Colors.tabIconSelected} />
}
rightComponent={
<Icon name="plus" width="30" height="30" fill={Colors.tabIconSelected} />
}
/>
<ToggleButton
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
thumbActiveComponent={
<Icon name="sun" width="40" height="40" fill={'#3BD2B5'} />
}
thumbInActiveComponent={
<Icon name="night" width="40" height="40" fill={'#03452C'} />
}
trackBar={{
activeBackgroundColor: '#9ee3fb',
inActiveBackgroundColor: '#3c4145',
borderActiveColor: '#86c3d7',
borderInActiveColor: '#1c1c1c',
borderWidth: 5,
width: 100,
}}
/>
<Toggle
disabled
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftTitle="Left"
rightTitle="Right"
/>
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftTitle="Left"
rightTitle="Right"
trackBar={{
width: 200,
height: 50,
radius: 25,
}}
/>
TrackBarStyle will override Border active color & Border inactive color
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
trackBarStyle={{
borderColor: 'green',
}}
trackBar={{
borderWidth: 2,
}}
/>
<Toggle
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftTitle="Left"
rightTitle="Right"
thumbButton={{
width: 60,
height: 60,
radius: 30,
}}
/>
<Toggle
disabled
disabledTitleStyle={{ color: 'red' }}
disabledStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'gray', opacity: 0.3 }}
value={toggleValue}
onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)}
leftTitle="Left"
rightTitle="Right"
/>
|Type
|Default
|React element or component
|none
containerStyle style for main container
|Type
|Default
|style
|none
disabled disable the Toggle Button component (optional)
|Type
|Default
|boolean
|false
disabledStyle styling for Toggle Button Component for disabled (optional)
|Type
|Default
|View style (object)
|none
disabledTitleStyle styling for leftTitle & right Title(optional) when Toggle Button set with status is disabled(optional). If you want to set disable style for Active & Inactive you should use custom left component or custom right component
|Type
|Default
|Text style (object))
|none
leftComponent define your left component here
|Type
|Default
|React element or component
|none
leftTitle button left title (optional)
|Type
|Default
|string
|none
rightComponent define your right component here (optional)
|Type
|Default
|React element or component
|none
rightTitle button right title (optional)
|Type
|Default
|string
|none
thumbActiveComponent define your thumb button component when status is active (optional)
|Type
|Default
|React element or component
|none
thumbInActiveComponent define your thumb button component when status is inactive (optional)
|Type
|Default
|React element or component
|none
thumbStyle thumb button style (optional). Styling will override the value from thumbButton props
|Type
|Default
|View style (object)
|none
thumbButton define to change size and radius and color depend on active / inactive status (optional)
|Type
|Default
|borderWidth
|0
|width
|50
|height
|50
|radius
|25
|activeBackgroundColor
|#fde2e2
|inActiveBackgroundColor
|#ffb6b6
trackBar define to change size and radius and color depend on active / inactive status (optional)
|Type
|Default
|borderWidth
|0
|width
|50
|height
|50
|radius
|25
|activeBackgroundColor
|#fde2e2
|inActiveBackgroundColor
|#ffb6b6
|borderActiveColor
|transparent
|borderInActiveColor
|transparent
trackBarStyle trackbar style (optional). Styling will override the value from trackBar props
|Type
|Default
|View style (object)
|none
animationDuration duration of the thumb button animation (optional).
|Type
|Default
|number
|350