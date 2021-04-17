Installation

yarn add react-native-toggle-element npm install react-native-toggle-element

Usage

Init value

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import Toggle from 'react-native-toggle-element' ; const [toggleValue, setToggleValue] = useState( false );

Toggle with default components

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(val) => setToggleValue(val)} />

Toggle with left title

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftTitle= "On" />

Toggle with right title

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftTitle= "Right" />

Toggle with left title and right Title

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftTitle= "Left" rightTitle= "Right" />

Toggle with custom left component

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftComponent={ <Icon name= "credit" width= "30" height= "30" fill={ "#3BD2B5" } /> } />

Toggle with custom right component

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} rightComponent={ <Icon name= "plus" width= "30" height= "30" fill={ '#3BD2B5' } /> } />

Toggle with mixed left & right components

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} disabled leftComponent={ <Icon name= "credit" width= "30" height= "30" fill={Colors.tabIconSelected} /> } rightComponent={ <Icon name= "plus" width= "30" height= "30" fill={Colors.tabIconSelected} /> } />

Toggle with thumb button components

<ToggleButton value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} thumbActiveComponent={ <Icon name= "sun" width= "40" height= "40" fill={ '#3BD2B5' } /> } thumbInActiveComponent={ <Icon name= "night" width= "40" height= "40" fill={ '#03452C' } /> } trackBar={{ activeBackgroundColor : '#9ee3fb' , inActiveBackgroundColor : '#3c4145' , borderActiveColor : '#86c3d7' , borderInActiveColor : '#1c1c1c' , borderWidth : 5 , width : 100 , }} />

Disabled Toggle

<Toggle disabled value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftTitle= "Left" rightTitle= "Right" />

Modify style

Modify TrackBar Size

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftTitle= "Left" rightTitle= "Right" trackBar={{ width : 200 , height : 50 , radius : 25 , }} />

Modify TrackBar Style

TrackBarStyle will override Border active color & Border inactive color

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} trackBarStyle={{ borderColor : 'green' , }} trackBar={{ borderWidth : 2 , }} />

Modify ThumbButton

<Toggle value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftTitle= "Left" rightTitle= "Right" thumbButton={{ width : 60 , height : 60 , radius : 30 , }} />

Modify Disabled Toggle

<Toggle disabled disabledTitleStyle={{ color : 'red' }} disabledStyle={{ backgroundColor : 'gray' , opacity : 0.3 }} value={toggleValue} onPress={(newState) => setToggleValue(newState)} leftTitle= "Left" rightTitle= "Right" />

Props

containerStyle

disabled

disabledStyle

disabledTitleStyle

leftComponent

leftTitle

rightComponent

rightTitle

thumbActiveComponent

thumbInActiveComponent

thumbStyle

thumbButton

trackBar

trackBarStyle

animationDuration

Reference

Type Default React element or component none

containerStyle style for main container

Type Default style none

disabled disable the Toggle Button component (optional)

Type Default boolean false

disabledStyle styling for Toggle Button Component for disabled (optional)

Type Default View style (object) none

disabledTitleStyle styling for leftTitle & right Title(optional) when Toggle Button set with status is disabled(optional). If you want to set disable style for Active & Inactive you should use custom left component or custom right component

Type Default Text style (object)) none

leftComponent define your left component here

Type Default React element or component none

leftTitle button left title (optional)

Type Default string none

rightComponent define your right component here (optional)

Type Default React element or component none

rightTitle button right title (optional)

Type Default string none

thumbActiveComponent define your thumb button component when status is active (optional)

Type Default React element or component none

thumbInActiveComponent define your thumb button component when status is inactive (optional)

Type Default React element or component none

thumbStyle thumb button style (optional). Styling will override the value from thumbButton props

Type Default View style (object) none

thumbButton define to change size and radius and color depend on active / inactive status (optional)

Type Default borderWidth 0 width 50 height 50 radius 25 activeBackgroundColor #fde2e2 inActiveBackgroundColor #ffb6b6

trackBar define to change size and radius and color depend on active / inactive status (optional)

Type Default borderWidth 0 width 50 height 50 radius 25 activeBackgroundColor #fde2e2 inActiveBackgroundColor #ffb6b6 borderActiveColor transparent borderInActiveColor transparent

trackBarStyle trackbar style (optional). Styling will override the value from trackBar props

Type Default View style (object) none

animationDuration duration of the thumb button animation (optional).