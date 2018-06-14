Simple top-pop toast feedback messages for React Native.

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View } from 'react-native' import Toaster, { ToastStyles } from 'react-native-toaster' class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { message : null } const messages = [ { text : 'FYI' }, { text : 'Hooray!' , styles : ToastStyles.success }, { text : 'Eek' , styles : ToastStyles.warning }, { text : 'Oh noe!' , styles : ToastStyles.error } ] messages.forEach( ( message, i ) => { setTimeout( () => this .setState({ message }), i * 1000 ) }) } render () { return ( < View > < Toaster message = {this.state.message} /> </ View > ) } }

Properties

Prop Default Type Description message - object / array The current toast message to display (see below). Multiple messages are shown one at a time after each other. onShow null func Callback called when a message is shown, passed the message as the first parameter onHide null func Callback called when a message is hidden, passed the message as the first parameter onPress null func Callback called when the user press a message, passed the message as the first parameter

message

Prop Default Type Description text - string / node Text message to display, or custom element (see below) styles ToastStyles.info object Styles for the container and text (see below) duration 3000 number Duration in ms the toast is shown for height 100 number Height of the toast message onShow null func Callback called when this message is shown onHide null func Callback called when this message is hidden onPress null func Callback called when this message is pressed

text

The text property can be either a simple string or a custom element to be rendered. If a string is passed, it is wrapped in a container View and Text element:

text = ( < View > < Text > {text} </ Text > </ View > )

Both the container View and Text element can be styled using the styles property.

styles

An object used to style the container View and Text elements when message.text is a string . Defaults to ToastStyles.info if not set and should look like this:

{ container : { backgroundColor : '#2487DB' , paddingTop : 25 , paddingRight : 15 , paddingBottom : 15 , paddingLeft : 15 }, text : { color : '#ffffff' , fontWeight : 'bold' } }

Example with Redux

App.jsx

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View } from 'react-native' import { connect } from 'react-redux' import Toaster from 'react-native-toaster' class App extends Component { render () { return ( < View > < Toaster message = {this.props.toastMessage} /> < LoginForm /> </ View > ) } } const mapStateToProps = ({ toastMessage }) => ({ toastMessage }) export default connect(mapStateToProps)(App)

LoginForm.jsx

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View, TextInput, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native' import { connect } from 'react-redux' import { ToastStyles } from 'react-native-toaster' import { addToast } from './redux/actions' import styles from './styles' class LoginForm extends Component { state = { email : '' , password : '' } onEmailChange = ( email ) => this .setState({ email }) onPasswordChange = ( password ) => this .setState({ password }) onLoginButtonPress = () => { const { email, password } = this .state this .props.addToast({ text : 'Successfully logged in' , styles : ToastStyles.success }) this .props.addToast({ text : 'Login failed, check your email or password' , styles : ToastStyles.error }) } render () { return ( <View> <TextInput onChangeText={this.onEmailChange} value={this.state.email} placeholder='Email' /> <TextInput onChangeText={this.onPasswordChange} value={this.state.password} placeholder='Password' /> <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.onLoginButtonPress}> <Text>Login</Text> </TouchableHighlight> </View> ) } } const mapDispatchToProps = { addToast } export default connect(null, mapDispatchToProps)(LoginForm)

redux/actions.js

export const ADD_TOAST = 'ADD_TOAST' export function addToast ( message ) { return { type : ADD_TOAST, message } }

redux/reducers.js

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { ADD_TOAST } from './actions' function toastMessage ( state = null, action ) { switch (action.type) { case ADD_TOAST: return action.message default : return state } } export default combineReducers({ appState, toastMessage, connect : ( state = null ) => state })

