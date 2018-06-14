openbase logo
react-native-toaster

by tableflip
1.2.2

Simple top-pop toast feedback messages for React Native, also Redux compatible

Readme

react-native-toaster dependencies Status

Simple top-pop toast feedback messages for React Native.

demo

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import Toaster, { ToastStyles } from 'react-native-toaster'

class App extends Component {
  constructor (props) {
    super(props)
    this.state = { message: null }

    const messages = [
      { text: 'FYI' },
      { text: 'Hooray!', styles: ToastStyles.success },
      { text: 'Eek', styles: ToastStyles.warning },
      { text: 'Oh noe!', styles: ToastStyles.error }
    ]

    // Send each message 1 second apart
    messages.forEach((message, i) => {
      setTimeout(() => this.setState({ message }), i * 1000)
    })
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <View>
        <Toaster message={this.state.message} />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Properties

PropDefaultTypeDescription
message-object / arrayThe current toast message to display (see below). Multiple messages are shown one at a time after each other.
onShownullfuncCallback called when a message is shown, passed the message as the first parameter
onHidenullfuncCallback called when a message is hidden, passed the message as the first parameter
onPressnullfuncCallback called when the user press a message, passed the message as the first parameter

message

PropDefaultTypeDescription
text-string / nodeText message to display, or custom element (see below)
stylesToastStyles.infoobjectStyles for the container and text (see below)
duration3000numberDuration in ms the toast is shown for
height100numberHeight of the toast message
onShownullfuncCallback called when this message is shown
onHidenullfuncCallback called when this message is hidden
onPressnullfuncCallback called when this message is pressed

text

The text property can be either a simple string or a custom element to be rendered. If a string is passed, it is wrapped in a container View and Text element:

text = (
  <View>
    <Text>{text}</Text>
  </View>
)

Both the container View and Text element can be styled using the styles property.

styles

An object used to style the container View and Text elements when message.text is a string. Defaults to ToastStyles.info if not set and should look like this:

{
  container: {
    backgroundColor: '#2487DB',
    paddingTop: 25,
    paddingRight: 15,
    paddingBottom: 15,
    paddingLeft: 15
  },
  text: {
    color: '#ffffff',
    fontWeight: 'bold'
  }
}

Example with Redux

App.jsx

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import { connect } from 'react-redux'
import Toaster from 'react-native-toaster'

class App extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <View>
        <Toaster message={this.props.toastMessage} />
        <LoginForm />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const mapStateToProps = ({ toastMessage }) => ({ toastMessage })
export default connect(mapStateToProps)(App)

LoginForm.jsx

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, TextInput, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native'
import { connect } from 'react-redux'
import { ToastStyles } from 'react-native-toaster'
import { addToast } from './redux/actions'
import styles from './styles'

class LoginForm extends Component {
  state = { email: '', password: '' }

  onEmailChange = (email) => this.setState({ email })
  onPasswordChange = (password) => this.setState({ password })

  onLoginButtonPress = () => {
    const { email, password } = this.state

    // TODO: Send to server, on response call addToast:

    this.props.addToast({
      text: 'Successfully logged in',
      styles: ToastStyles.success
    })

    // --- or ---

    this.props.addToast({
      text: 'Login failed, check your email or password',
      styles: ToastStyles.error
    })
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <View>
        <TextInput onChangeText={this.onEmailChange} value={this.state.email} placeholder='Email' />
        <TextInput onChangeText={this.onPasswordChange} value={this.state.password} placeholder='Password' />
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.onLoginButtonPress}>
          <Text>Login</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const mapDispatchToProps = { addToast }
export default connect(null, mapDispatchToProps)(LoginForm)

redux/actions.js

export const ADD_TOAST = 'ADD_TOAST'
export function addToast (message) {
  return { type: ADD_TOAST, message }
}

redux/reducers.js

import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { ADD_TOAST } from './actions'

function toastMessage (state = null, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case ADD_TOAST:
      return action.message
    default:
      return state
  }
}

export default combineReducers({
  appState,
  toastMessage,
  connect: (state = null) => state
})

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

License

ISC © TABLEFLIP

A (╯°□°）╯︵TABLEFLIP side project.

