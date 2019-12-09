openbase logo
react-native-toast-native

1.2.1

A native and easy to use toast plugin for react-native

Readme

StackShare

react-native-toast-native

React Native Toast is a toast component for both Android and iOS. it uses scalessec/Toast for iOS;

Demo:

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-toast-native --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-toast-native

Manual installation

iOS (CocoaPods)

Add the following to your podfile:

pod 'RNToastNative', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-toast-native/ios`

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-toast-native and add RNToastNative.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNToastNative.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.toast.RCTToastPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RCTToastPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:

    include ':react-native-toast-native'
project(':react-native-toast-native').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-toast-native/android')

  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:

         compile project(':react-native-toast-native')
    ```

## Usage

It's just the same as [ToastAndroid](http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/toastandroid.html)

```javascript
import Toast from 'react-native-toast-native';

Toast.show(); // Default toast message is shown.
Toast.show('This is a toast.'); // Specific message is shown with default duration("SHORT") and poistion("TOP") and styles.
Toast.show('This is a long toast.',Toast.LONG); //Specific message and duration are shown with default position and styles.

    It is higly customasible. Just provide a style object as a parameter. example:

    import Toast from 'react-native-toast-native';
 const styles={
                 width,
                 height,
                 backgroundColor,
                 color,
                 borderWidth,
                 borderColor,
                 borderRadius
 }
 
 Toast.show('This is a long toast.',Toast.SHORT,Toast.TOP,styles); 
 // Customizable toast message is shown with specific message,duration and position.

    Options

    You can style the toast with below options; Android:

    {
              width,
              height,
              backgroundColor,
              color,
              borderWidth,
              paddingLeft,
              paddingRight,
              paddingBottom,
              paddingTop,
              fontSize,
              lineHeight,
              xOffset,
              yOffset,
              letterSpacing,
              fontWeight
}

    Ios:

      {
                  width,
                  height,
                  backgroundColor,
                  color,
                  borderWidth,
                  borderColor,
                  borderRadius
  }
  

    
  
  if you want to make a customizable toast,you add an object like above to `show` and `showGravity`
  
  #### Example usage:
  
  ```javascript
  import Toast from 'react-native-toast-native';
  import {Platform} from 'react-native';
  const style={
                               backgroundColor: "#4ADDFB",
                               width: 300,
                               height: Platform.OS === ("ios") ? 50 : 100,
                               color: "#ffffff",
                               fontSize: 15,
                               lineHeight: 2,
                               lines: 4,
                               borderRadius: 15,
                               fontWeight: "bold",
                               yOffset: 40
                           };
    Toast.show(message, Toast.SHORT, Toast.TOP,style);

