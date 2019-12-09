Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle :

Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle :

compile project( ':react-native-toast-native' ) ``` ## Usage It 's just the same as [ToastAndroid](http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/toastandroid.html) ```javascript import Toast from ' react-native-toast-nativ e'; Toast.show(); // Default toast message is shown. Toast.show(' This is a toast. '); // Specific message is shown with default duration("SHORT") and poistion("TOP") and styles. Toast.show(' This is a long toast. ',Toast.LONG); //Specific message and duration are shown with default position and styles.

It is higly customasible. Just provide a style object as a parameter. example:

import Toast from 'react-native-toast-native' ; const styles={ width, height, backgroundColor, color, borderWidth, borderColor, borderRadius } Toast.show( 'This is a long toast.' ,Toast.SHORT,Toast.TOP,styles);

Options

You can style the toast with below options; Android:

{ width, height, backgroundColor, color, borderWidth, paddingLeft, paddingRight, paddingBottom, paddingTop, fontSize, lineHeight, xOffset, yOffset, letterSpacing, fontWeight }

Ios: