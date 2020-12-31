openbase logo
rnt

react-native-toast-easy

by Devio.org
1.0.4 (see all)

Readme

react-native-easy-toast

A react native module to show toast like android, it works on iOS and Android.

release PRs Welcome NPM version License MIT 语言 中文

Content

Installation

  • 1.Run npm i react-native-easy-toast --save
    • or yarn add react-native-easy-toast
  • 2.import Toast, {DURATION} from 'react-native-easy-toast'

Demo

Screenshots

Getting started

Add react-native-easy-toast to your js file.

import Toast, {DURATION} from 'react-native-easy-toast'

Inside your component's render method, use Toast:

 render() {
     return (
         <View>
             ...
            <Toast ref={(toast) => this.toast = toast}/>
         </View>
     );
 }

Note: Be sure to add Toast to the bottom of the root view.

Then you can use it like this:

this.toast.show('hello world!');

That's it, you're ready to go!

show a toast, and execute callback function when toast close it:

this.toast.show('hello world!', 500, () => {
    // something you want to do at close
});

Show a toast forever until you manually close it:

this.toast.show('hello world!', DURATION.FOREVER);

Or pass an element:

this.toast.show(<View><Text>hello world!</Text></View>);
 // later on:
 this.toast.close('hello world!');

Optional you can pass a delay in seconds to the close()-method:

 this.toast.close('hello world!', 500);

Currently, the default delay for close() in FOREVER-mode is set to 250 ms (or this.props.defaultCloseDelay, which you can pass with)

 <Toast ... defaultCloseDelay={100} />

Basic usage

render() {
return (
    <View>
        <Button title={'Press me'} onPress={()=>{
            this.toast.show('hello world!',2000);
        }}/>
        <Toast ref={(toast) => this.toast = toast}/>
    </View>
);
    }

Custom Toast

render() {
    return (
        <View>
            <Button title={'Press me'} onPress={()=>{
                    this.toast.show('hello world!',2000);
                }}/>
            <Toast
                ref={(toast) => this.toast = toast}
                style={{backgroundColor:'red'}}
                position='top'
                positionValue={200}
                fadeInDuration={750}
                fadeOutDuration={1000}
                opacity={0.8}
                textStyle={{color:'red'}}
            />
        </View>
    );
}

More Usage:

GitHubPopular

API

PropsTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
styleView.propTypes.styletrue{backgroundColor: 'black',opacity: OPACITY,borderRadius: 5,padding: 10,}Custom style toast
positionPropTypes.oneOf(['top','center','bottom',])true'bottom'Custom toast position
positionValueReact.PropTypes.numbertrue120Custom toast position value
fadeInDurationReact.PropTypes.numbertrue500Custom toast show duration
fadeOutDurationReact.PropTypes.numbertrue500Custom toast close duration
opacityReact.PropTypes.numbertrue1Custom toast opacity
textStyleView.propTypes.styletrue{color:'white'}Custom style text
MethodTypeOptionalDescription
show(text, duration, callback, onPress)functionfalseshow a toast,unit is millisecond，and do callback
close()function-start the close timer

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first.

MIT Licensed

