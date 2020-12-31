A react native module to show toast like android, it works on iOS and Android.

Content

Installation

1.Run npm i react-native-easy-toast --save or yarn add react-native-easy-toast

2. import Toast, {DURATION} from 'react-native-easy-toast'

Demo

Getting started

Add react-native-easy-toast to your js file.

import Toast, {DURATION} from 'react-native-easy-toast'

Inside your component's render method, use Toast:

render() { return ( < View > ... < Toast ref = {(toast) => this.toast = toast}/> </ View > ); }

Note: Be sure to add Toast to the bottom of the root view.

Then you can use it like this:

this .toast.show( 'hello world!' );

That's it, you're ready to go!

show a toast, and execute callback function when toast close it:

this .toast.show( 'hello world!' , 500 , () => { });

Show a toast forever until you manually close it:

this .toast.show( 'hello world!' , DURATION.FOREVER);

Or pass an element:

this .toast.show( < View > < Text > hello world! </ Text > </ View > ); this .toast.close( 'hello world!' );

Optional you can pass a delay in seconds to the close()-method:

this .toast.close( 'hello world!' , 500 );

Currently, the default delay for close() in FOREVER-mode is set to 250 ms (or this.props.defaultCloseDelay, which you can pass with)

<Toast ... defaultCloseDelay={ 100 } />

Basic usage

render() { return ( <View> <Button title={'Press me'} onPress={()=>{ this.toast.show('hello world!',2000); }}/> <Toast ref={(toast) => this.toast = toast}/> </View> ); }

Custom Toast

render() { return ( <View> <Button title={'Press me'} onPress={()=>{ this.toast.show('hello world!',2000); }}/> <Toast ref={(toast) => this.toast = toast} style={{backgroundColor:'red'}} position='top' positionValue={200} fadeInDuration={750} fadeOutDuration={1000} opacity={0.8} textStyle={{color:'red'}} /> </View> ); }

More Usage:

GitHubPopular

API

Props Type Optional Default Description style View.propTypes.style true {backgroundColor: 'black',opacity: OPACITY,borderRadius: 5,padding: 10,} Custom style toast position PropTypes.oneOf(['top','center','bottom',]) true 'bottom' Custom toast position positionValue React.PropTypes.number true 120 Custom toast position value fadeInDuration React.PropTypes.number true 500 Custom toast show duration fadeOutDuration React.PropTypes.number true 500 Custom toast close duration opacity React.PropTypes.number true 1 Custom toast opacity textStyle View.propTypes.style true {color:'white'} Custom style text

Method Type Optional Description show(text, duration, callback, onPress) function false show a toast,unit is millisecond，and do callback close() function - start the close timer

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first.

MIT Licensed