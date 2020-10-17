openbase logo
rnt

react-native-toast-banner

by Bright Lee
1.0.0 (see all)

An animating banner fully based on Javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-toast-banner

npm npm code style: prettier ci: github runs with expo

An animating banner fully based on Javascript

Try out the demo on Expo Snack

Usage

import {
  ToastBannerProvider,
  ToastBannerPresenter,
  useToastBannerToggler /* or withToastBannerToggler */,
  Transition,
} from 'react-native-toast-banner';

const MyScreen = () => {
  /* If you don't want hooks, there is also HOC 'withToastBannerToggler' */
  const { showBanner, hideBanner } = useToastBannerToggler();

  const onPress = () => {
    showBanner({
      contentView: <Text>Hello the regular banner!</Text>,
      backgroundColor: 'red' /* default: undefined */,
      duration: 2000 /* default: 3000 */,
      transitions: [
        Transition.Move,
        Transition.MoveLinear,
        Transition.FadeInOut,
      ] /* default: [Transition.Move] */,
      onPress: () => {
        console.log('banner pressed');
        // hideBanner(); // when specifying 'disableHideOnPress: true'
      } /* default: undefined */,
      disableHideOnPress: true /* default: undefined */,
    });
  };
  return <Text onPress={onPress}>Show Banner</Text>;
};

const App = () => (
  <SafeAreaProvider>
    <ToastBannerProvider>
      <MyScreen />
      <ToastBannerPresenter />
    </ToastBannerProvider>
  </SafeAreaProvider>
);

See /example/App.tsx and /example/src/my-banners.tsx

Install

# install peer dependencies
yarn add react-native-safe-area-context react-native-safe-area-view
# install module
yarn add react-native-toast-banner

Contribution

PR is welcome!

How to test changes with the example?

/example imports the library directly from the root folder, configured with babel-plugin-module-resolver. So, just build the library with the watch option and run the example.

yarn tsc -w
cd example && yarn ios

