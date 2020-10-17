An animating banner fully based on Javascript

Try out the demo on Expo Snack

Usage

import { ToastBannerProvider, ToastBannerPresenter, useToastBannerToggler , Transition, } from 'react-native-toast-banner' ; const MyScreen = () => { const { showBanner, hideBanner } = useToastBannerToggler(); const onPress = () => { showBanner({ contentView : < Text > Hello the regular banner! </ Text > , backgroundColor : 'red' , duration : 2000 , transitions : [ Transition.Move, Transition.MoveLinear, Transition.FadeInOut, ] , onPress : () => { console .log( 'banner pressed' ); } , disableHideOnPress : true , }); }; return < Text onPress = {onPress} > Show Banner </ Text > ; }; const App = () => ( < SafeAreaProvider > < ToastBannerProvider > < MyScreen /> < ToastBannerPresenter /> </ ToastBannerProvider > </ SafeAreaProvider > );

See /example/App.tsx and /example/src/my-banners.tsx

Install

yarn add react-native-safe-area-context react-native-safe-area-view yarn add react-native-toast-banner

Contribution

PR is welcome!

How to test changes with the example?

/example imports the library directly from the root folder, configured with babel-plugin-module-resolver. So, just build the library with the watch option and run the example.