This module is used to guide your new comers throughout your app. Easily and Effectively.

Ios Android

onRequestNext is deprecated. It will be removed in the next update. Be sure to replace it by onRequestClose which does the same thing.

How to install

npm install react-native-tips --save yarn add react-native-tips

How to use it

To use it, just import it directly into your components

import Tips from 'react-native-tips'

Example

The most basic example of this module is to use it like this :

import React from 'react' import { View, Button } from 'react-native' import Tips from 'react-native-tips' const MyButton = ( props = {} ) => ( < View > < Tips visible text = "This is a tips !" > < Button title = "Hello world !" > </ Tips > </ View > ) export default MyButton

Configuration

Properties of Tips:

Property Type Requirement Description children node Optional The Tips children are elements that will be highlighted when the tips will be visible childrenStyle Object Optional Override the style of the container of the children content node Optional Use this property if you want to add more than a simple text inside your Tips. contentStyle Object Optional Override the style of the content of the Modal (used for positioning the highlighted elements and tips) delay Number Optional (default: 250) Add a delay before showing the Tips modalStyle Object Optional Override the style of the Modal Component (react-native) offsetLeft Number Optional Add an offset on the Tips in x axis. offsetTop Number Optional Add an offset on the Tips in y axis. onRequestClose function Optional Triggered when the user taps on the screen. onRequestNext function Deprecated !!! Optional Deprecated !!! Use onRequestClose instead. (See #waterfall-tips for more.) position enum ( top , left , right , bottom or none ) Default: top Define the position of your tips related to their children. style Object Optional Override the style of your tips text String Optional Text inside the Tips. textStyle Object Optional Override the style of the text inside the Tips tooltipArrowStyle Object Optional Override the style of the arrow outside the Tips tooltipContainerStyle Object Optional Override the style of the container of your tips (used for positionning) visible Boolean Default: false Set the visibility of your Tips enableChildrenInteraction Boolean Default: false If set to true, interation with children won't close the Tips

Waterfall Tips

You sometimes need to show tips one after another. This module has a helper to execute this scheme. You can use new Tips.Waterfall() to create a new helper that helps you to show/hide tips in a waterfall manner.

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' import { View, Button, Text } from 'react-native' import Tips from 'react-native-tips' export default class MyButton extends PureComponent { constructor (props) { super (props) this .waterfallTips = new Tips.Waterfall([ 'myTips1' , 'myTips2' ]) this .state = { tipsVisible : null } this .handleNextTips = this .handleNextTips.bind( this ) } componentDidMount() { this .setState({ tipsVisible : this .waterfallTips.start() }) } handleNextTips() { this .setState({ tipsVisible : this .waterfallTips.next() }) } render() { const { tipsVisible } = this .state return ( < View > < Tips visible = {tipsVisible === 'myTips1' } onRequestClose = {this.handleNextTips} > < Button text = "My button" > </ Tips > < Tips visible = {tipsVisible === 'myTips2' } onRequestClose = {this.handleNextTips} > < Text > My text </ Text > </ Tips > </ View > ) } }

Use Tips only one time

In most of the cases, you only want these tips when the user arrives for the first time on your app or when your app has been updated. It is possible to do this with the Waterfall Tips helper :

this .waterfallTips = new Tips.Waterfall( [ 'myTips1' , 'myTips2' ], { onEnd : async () => { await AsyncStorage.setItem( '@Tips' , true ) } } ) const isWaterfallAlreadyFinished = await AsyncStorage.getItem( '@Tips' ) if (isWaterfallAlreadyFinished) { this .waterfallTips.options.disabled = true }

Options can be instanciated at the constructor or wherever you want.

methods of Tips.Waterfall:

Method Description new Tips.Waterfall(indexes: Array< String >, options: optionsObject): Tips.Waterfall Instanciate a new waterfallTips helper. start(): String Start the waterfall and set the first index as the current index. isVisible(index: String): Boolean Check if the index passed in parameter is the current index. createIndex(index: String): String Create a new index key. next(): String Set the next index as the current index. If it was the last key, the value will be null previous(): String Set the previous index as the current index. If it was the first key, the value will be the first key.

options of Tips.Waterfall: