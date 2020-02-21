A react native toast like component , it works on IOS and Android.
npm i react-native-tiny-toast --save
or
yarn add react-native-tiny-toast
import Toast from 'react-native-tiny-toast'
Toast.show('This is a default toast')
Toast.showSuccess('Pay success')
Toast.show('Custom toast',{
position: Toast.position.center,
containerStyle:{},
textStyle: {},
imgSource: require('xxx'),
imgStyle: {},
mask: true,
maskStyle:{},
...
})
const toast = Toast.showLoading('Loading...')
setTimeout(() => {
// Recommend
Toast.hide(toast)
// or Toast.hide()
// If you don't pass toast，it will hide the last toast by default.
}, 3000)
import React, {Component} from 'react-native'
import Toast from 'react-native-tiny-toast'
class Example extends Component {
state={
visible: false
}
componentDidMount() {
setTimeout(() => this.setState({
visible: true
}), 1000);
setTimeout(() => this.setState({
visible: false
}), 3000);
};
render() {
return
<Toast
visible={this.state.visible}
position={50}
onHidden={()=>{
// onHidden
}}>This is a message
</Toast>
}
}
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|containerStyle
|null
|ViewPropTypes.style
|Custom container style
|duration
|Toast.durations.SHORT
|Number
|Toast duration(ms), won't disappear if value is 0
|delay
|0
|Number
|The delay duration before toast start appearing on screen.
|animationDuration
|200
|Number
|Animation duration
|visible
|false
|Boolean
|Show toast. (Only for Toast Component)
|position
|Toast.position.bottom
|Number
|0 means the middle of the screen.A negative number indicates the distance to the bottom of the screen.A positive number indicates the distance to the top of the screen.
|animation
|true
|Boolean
|Whether to enable fade animation
|shadow
|false
|Boolean
|Whether to enable shadow
|shadowColor
|#000
|String
|Shadow color(don't support android)
|showText
|true
|Boolean
|Whether to show text
|textColor
|#fff
|String
|Text color
|textStyle
|null
|Text.propTypes.style
|Text style
|mask
|false(true when showLoading)
|Boolean
|Whether to enable mask
|maskColor
|rgba(0,0,0,0.3)
|String
|Mask background color
|maskStyle
|null
|ViewPropTypes.style
|Mask style
|imgSource
|null
|Image.source
|Image source
|imgStyle
|null
|Image.propTypes.style
|Image style
|loading
|false(true when showLoading)
|Boolean
|Whether to show loading
|indicatorSize
|large
|String or Number
|Set the ActivityIndicator size，Currently only specific values can be set on Android.
|onHidden
|null
|Function
|Triggered when toast's hide animation end
|onMaskPress
|null
|Function
|Triggered when the mask is clicked
|Method
|Type
|Description
|show(text, options)
|Function
|Show a toast
|showSuccess(text, options)
|Function
|Show a toast with success icon
|showLoading(text, options)
|Function
|Show a toast with ActivityIndicator
|hide(toast)
|Function
|If you don't pass toast，it will hide the last toast by default.
MIT Licensed