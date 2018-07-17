Using bare setTimeout, setInterval, setImmediate and requestAnimationFrame calls is very dangerous because if you forget to cancel the request before the component is unmounted, you risk the callback throwing an exception.
If you include TimerMixin, then you can replace your calls to
setTimeout(fn, 500) with
this.setTimeout(fn, 500) (just prepend
this.) and
everything will be properly cleaned up for you.
Install the module directly from npm:
npm install react-timer-mixin
var React = require('react');
var TimerMixin = require('react-timer-mixin');
var Component = React.createClass({
mixins: [TimerMixin],
componentDidMount() {
this.setTimeout(
() => { console.log('I do not leak!'); },
500
);
}
});