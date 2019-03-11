openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-timer

by fractaltech
1.3.6 (see all)

react-native-timer: A simple lib to manage timers in react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-timer

We follow [breaking].[feature].[fix] versioning

npm install --save react-native-timer

A better way to manage timers in react-native with ES6 components, using WeakMap.

Version 1.3.6

  1. Often you need to do things like show a message for a few seconds, and then hide it, or run an operation again and again at a specific interval. These things will usually happen inside a React Component, and will start after a component has mounted. So, you really cannot just do a setTimeout(fn, 2000) for non trivial things. You need to do a this.timer = setTimeout(fn, 2000), and then clearTimeout(this.timer) in componentWillUnmount.

  2. When a component unmounts, these timers have to be cleared and, so that you are not left with zombie timers doing things when you did not expect them to be there.

  3. React, right now, offers a solution using the react-native-timer-mixin for this. However, mixins are not part of ES6-7 standard, and probably will never be as they get in the way of good software design. And this brings us to the package in question, react-native-timer.

  4. With react-native-timer, you can set different timers, like timeout, interval etc in the context of a react component, and unmount all of them when the component unmounts, at context level.

Generic API:

const timer = require('react-native-timer');

// timers maintained in the Map timer.timeouts
timer.setTimeout(name, fn, interval);
timer.clearTimeout(name);
timer.timeoutExists(name);

// timers maintained in the Map timer.intervals
timer.setInterval(name, fn, interval);
timer.clearInterval(name);
timer.intervalExists(name);

// timers maintained in the Map timer.immediates
timer.setImmediate(name, fn);
timer.clearImmediate(name);
timer.immediateExists(name);

// timers maintained in the Map timer.animationFrames
timer.requestAnimationFrame(name, fn);
timer.cancelAnimationFrame(name);
timer.animationFrameExists(name);

Mostly, using timers is a pain inside react-native components, so we present to you Contextual Timers. API:


timer.setTimeout(context, name, fn, interval);
timer.clearTimeout(context, name);
timer.clearTimeout(context) // clears all timeouts for a context
timer.timeoutExists(context, name);

timer.setInterval(context, name, fn, interval);
timer.clearInterval(context, name);
timer.clearInterval(context); // clears all intervals for a context
timer.intervalExists(context, name);

timer.setImmediate(context, name, fn);
timer.clearImmediate(context, name);
timer.clearImmediate(context); // clears all immediates for a context
timer.immediateExists(context, name);

timer.requestAnimationFrame(context, name, fn);
timer.cancelAnimationFrame(context, name);
timer.cancelAnimationFrame(context); // cancels all animation frames for a context
timer.animationFrameExists(context, name);

Example Below:

const timer = require('react-native-timer');

class Foo extends React.Component {
  state = {
    showMsg: false
  };

  componentWillUnmount() {
    timer.clearTimeout(this);
  }

  showMsg() {
    this.setState({showMsg: true}, () => timer.setTimeout(
      this, 'hideMsg', () => this.setState({showMsg: false}), 2000
    ));
  }

  render() {
    return {
      <View style={{flex: 1}}>
        <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => requestAnimationFrame(() => this.showMsg())}>
          <Text>Press Me</Text>
        </TouchableOpacity>

        {this.state.showMsg ? (
          <Text>Hello!!</Text>
        ) : (
          null
        )}
      </View>
    }
  }
}

PS: Kinda not a best practice, but const t = require('react-native-timer') can cut down some typing. Also, this lib can be used in browsers too, but will focus on them when I am working with them.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial