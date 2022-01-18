React Native Timeline Flatlist

Timeline component for React Native App work for Android and iOS

It's a fork of react-native-timeline-listview with some updates including FlatList, because old ListView is deprecated.

Examples in examples folder and on Expo https://expo.io/@eugnis/react-native-timeline-flatlist-examples

Installation

npm i react- native -timeline-flatlist --save

or

yarn add react- native -timeline-flatlist

Basic Usage

import Timeline from 'react-native-timeline-flatlist' constructor (){ super () this .data = [ { time : '09:00' , title : 'Event 1' , description : 'Event 1 Description' }, { time : '10:45' , title : 'Event 2' , description : 'Event 2 Description' }, { time : '12:00' , title : 'Event 3' , description : 'Event 3 Description' }, { time : '14:00' , title : 'Event 4' , description : 'Event 4 Description' }, { time : '16:30' , title : 'Event 5' , description : 'Event 5 Description' } ] } render(){ return ( < Timeline data = {this.data} /> ) }

Custom

render(){ return ( < Timeline // ..other props circleSize = {20} circleColor = 'rgb(45,156,219)' lineColor = 'rgb(45,156,219)' timeContainerStyle = {{minWidth:52, marginTop: -5 }} timeStyle = {{textAlign: ' center ', backgroundColor: '# ff9797 ', color: ' white ', padding:5 , borderRadius:13 }} descriptionStyle = {{color: ' gray '}} options = {{ style: { paddingTop:5 } }} isUsingFlatlist = {true} /> ) }

Circle Dot

render(){ return ( < Timeline // ..other props innerCircle = { ' dot '} /> ) }

Icon

constructor (){ super () this .data = [ { time : '09:00' , title : 'Archery Training' , description : 'The Beginner Archery and Beginner Crossbow course does not require you to bring any equipment, since everything you need will be provided for the course. ' , lineColor : '#009688' , icon : require ( '../img/archery.png' )}, { time : '10:45' , title : 'Play Badminton' , description : 'Badminton is a racquet sport played using racquets to hit a shuttlecock across a net.' , icon : require ( '../img/badminton.png' )}, { time : '12:00' , title : 'Lunch' , icon : require ( '../img/lunch.png' )}, { time : '14:00' , title : 'Watch Soccer' , description : 'Team sport played between two teams of eleven players with a spherical ball. ' , lineColor : '#009688' , icon : require ( '../img/soccer.png' )}, { time : '16:30' , title : 'Go to Fitness center' , description : 'Look out for the Best Gym & Fitness Centers around me :)' , icon : require ( '../img/dumbbell.png' )} ] } render(){ return ( < Timeline // ..other props innerCircle = { ' icon '} /> ) }

Also you can pass any React element as icon or iconDefault:

this .data = [ ... { time : '12:00' , title: 'Custom rendered icon' , icon : <Image style={{ width : 20 , height: 20 }} source={{uri: 'https://reactnative.dev/img/tiny_logo.png' }} />}, ... ] }

Override Render

constructor (){ super () this .renderDetail = this .renderDetail.bind( this ) this .data = [ { time : '09:00' , title : 'Archery Training' , description : 'The Beginner Archery and Beginner Crossbow course does not require you to bring any equipment, since everything you need will be provided for the course. ' , lineColor : '#009688' , icon : require ( '../img/archery.png' ), imageUrl : 'https://cloud.githubusercontent.com/assets/21040043/24240340/c0f96b3a-0fe3-11e7-8964-fe66e4d9be7a.jpg' }, { time : '10:45' , title : 'Play Badminton' , description : 'Badminton is a racquet sport played using racquets to hit a shuttlecock across a net.' , icon : require ( '../img/badminton.png' ), imageUrl : 'https://cloud.githubusercontent.com/assets/21040043/24240405/0ba41234-0fe4-11e7-919b-c3f88ced349c.jpg' }, { time : '12:00' , title : 'Lunch' , icon : require ( '../img/lunch.png' ), }, { time : '14:00' , title : 'Watch Soccer' , description : 'Team sport played between two teams of eleven players with a spherical ball. ' , lineColor : '#009688' , icon : require ( '../img/soccer.png' ), imageUrl : 'https://cloud.githubusercontent.com/assets/21040043/24240419/1f553dee-0fe4-11e7-8638-6025682232b1.jpg' }, { time : '16:30' , title : 'Go to Fitness center' , description : 'Look out for the Best Gym & Fitness Centers around me :)' , icon : require ( '../img/dumbbell.png' ), imageUrl : 'https://cloud.githubusercontent.com/assets/21040043/24240422/20d84f6c-0fe4-11e7-8f1d-9dbc594d0cfa.jpg' } ] } renderDetail(rowData, sectionID, rowID) { let title = < Text style = {[styles.title]} > {rowData.title} </ Text > var desc = null if (rowData.description && rowData.imageUrl) desc = ( <View style={styles.descriptionContainer}> <Image source={{uri: rowData.imageUrl}} style={styles.image}/> <Text style={[styles.textDescription]}>{rowData.description}</Text> </View> ) return ( <View style={{flex:1}}> {title} {desc} </View> ) } render(){ return( <Timeline //..other props renderDetail={this.renderDetail} /> ) }

Pull to refresh and load more

onRefresh(){ } onEndReached() { } renderFooter() { if ( this .state.waiting) { return <ActivityIndicator />; } else { return <Text>~</Text>; } } render(){ return( <Timeline //..other props options={{ refreshControl: ( <RefreshControl refreshing={this.state.isRefreshing} onRefresh={this.onRefresh} /> ), renderFooter: this.renderFooter, onEndReached: this.onEndReached }} /> ) }

Column Format

Single Column Right

render(){ return ( < Timeline // ..other props columnFormat = 'single-column-right' /> ) }

Two Column

render(){ return ( < Timeline // ..other props columnFormat = 'two-column' /> ) }

Time container hiding

render(){ return ( < Timeline // ..other props showTime = {false} /> ) }

Configuration

Data Object:

Property Type Default Description time string null event time title string null event title description string or object null event description lineWidth int same as lineWidth of 'Timeline' event line width lineColor string same as lineColor of 'Timeline' event line color eventContainerStyle object null custom styles of line circleSize int same as circleSize of 'Timeline' event circle size circleColor string same as circleColor of 'Timeline' event circle color dotColor string same as dotColor of 'Timeline' event dot color (innerCircle = 'dot') icon obj(image source) or React.Element same as icon of 'Timeline' event icon (innerCircle = 'icon' or 'element') position string null event side in 'two-column' layout : 'left', 'right'

Property Type Default Description data data object null timeline data innerCircle string null timeline mode : 'none', 'dot', 'icon', 'element' separator bool true render separator line of events columnFormat string 'single-left' can be 'single-column-left', 'single-column-right', 'two-column' lineWidth int 2 timeline line width lineColor string '#007AFF' timeline line color circleSize int 16 timeline circle size circleColor string '#007AFF' timeline circle color dotColor string 'white' timeline dot color (innerCircle = 'dot') dotSize int circleSize / 2 timeline dot size (innerCircle = 'dot') iconDefault (or icon) obj(image source) or React.Element same as icon of 'Timeline' default event icon style object null custom styles of Timeline container listViewStyle object null custom styles of inner ListView listViewContainerStyle object null custom styles of inner ListView container timeStyle object null custom styles of event time titleStyle object null custom styles of event title descriptionStyle object null custom styles of event description iconStyle object null custom styles of event icon separatorStyle object null custom styles of separator rowContainerStyle object null custom styles of event container eventContainerStyle object null custom styles of the event part of the row (line) eventDetailStyle object null custom styles of the event detail part of the row (line) timeContainerStyle object null custom styles of container of event time detailContainerStyle object null custom styles of container of event title and event description onEventPress function(event) null function to be invoked when event was pressed renderTime function(rowData, sectionID, rowID) null custom render event time renderDetail function(rowData, sectionID, rowID) null custom render event title and event description renderCircle function(rowData, sectionID, rowID) null custom render circle renderFullLine bool false render event border on last timeline item options object null ListView properties showTime boolean true Time container options isUsingFlatlist boolean false Render inner components in Flatlist (if false - render in View)

Shift problem

Text width of event time may not be the same.

fix by add 'minWidth' in 'timeContainerStyle' to appropriate value

render(){ return ( < Timeline // ..other props timeContainerStyle = {{minWidth:72}} /> ) }

Timeline is rendered, but not displayed until scroll

fix by add removeClippedSubviews: false into options