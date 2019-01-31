Easily show thumbnails for videos using React Native.
See the demo on Expo: @lucasbento/react-native-thumbnail-video-example
yarn add react-native-thumbnail-video
import { Thumbnail } from 'react-native-thumbnail-video';
// ...
render() {
return (
<Thumbnail url="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgj3D5-jJ74" />
)
}
// ...
Image prop-types
url (string)
URL of the video
type ([string])
Can be either
default,
high,
medium,
standard or
maximum.
imageWidth (number/string)
Width of the image. Defaults to the device width.
imageHeight (number/string)
Height of the image. Defaults to
200.
containerStyle (ViewPropTypes.style)
Style of the container using
TouchableOpacity.
iconStyle (ImagePropTypes.style)
Style of the icon image.
showPlayIcon (boolean)
Show play icon. Defaults to true.
onPress (function)
Function to be called when the user presses the thumbnail. Defaults to opening the video URL.
onError (function)
Function to be called when there's an error on the default
onPress function.
children (component)
Custom component to render inside of the thumbnail.
MIT © Lucas Bento