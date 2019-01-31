openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnt

react-native-thumbnail-video

by Lucas Bento
0.1.2 (see all)

Easily show thumbnails for videos on react-native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-thumbnail-video ·

Easily show thumbnails for videos using React Native.

Demo

 

See the demo on Expo: @lucasbento/react-native-thumbnail-video-example

Installation

yarn add react-native-thumbnail-video

Usage

import { Thumbnail } from 'react-native-thumbnail-video';

// ...
  render() {
    return (
      <Thumbnail url="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgj3D5-jJ74" />
    )
  }
// ...

Props

Extends Image prop-types
url (string)

URL of the video

type ([string])

Can be either default, high, medium, standard or maximum.

imageWidth (number/string)

Width of the image. Defaults to the device width.

imageHeight (number/string)

Height of the image. Defaults to 200.

containerStyle (ViewPropTypes.style)

Style of the container using TouchableOpacity.

iconStyle (ImagePropTypes.style)

Style of the icon image.

showPlayIcon (boolean)

Show play icon. Defaults to true.

onPress (function)

Function to be called when the user presses the thumbnail. Defaults to opening the video URL.

onError (function)

Function to be called when there's an error on the default onPress function.

children (component)

Custom component to render inside of the thumbnail.

License

MIT © Lucas Bento

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial