Get thumbnail from local media. Currently, it only supports for video.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-thumbnail --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-thumbnail

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-thumbnail and add RNThumbnail.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNThumbnail.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.reactlibrary.RNThumbnailPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNThumbnailPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-thumbnail' project ( ':react-native-thumbnail' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-thumbnail/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-thumbnail' )

Usage