Get thumbnail from local media. Currently, it only supports for video.
$ npm install react-native-thumbnail --save
$ react-native link react-native-thumbnail
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-thumbnail and add
RNThumbnail.xcodeproj
libRNThumbnail.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.reactlibrary.RNThumbnailPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNThumbnailPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-thumbnail'
project(':react-native-thumbnail').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-thumbnail/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-thumbnail')
import RNThumbnail from 'react-native-thumbnail';
RNThumbnail.get(filepath).then((result) => {
console.log(result.path); // thumbnail path
})