Get thumbnail from local media. Currently, it only supports for video.

160

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-thumbnail

Get thumbnail from local media. Currently, it only supports for video.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-thumbnail --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-thumbnail

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-thumbnail and add RNThumbnail.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNThumbnail.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.reactlibrary.RNThumbnailPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNThumbnailPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-thumbnail'
project(':react-native-thumbnail').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,    '../node_modules/react-native-thumbnail/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(':react-native-thumbnail')

Usage

import RNThumbnail from 'react-native-thumbnail';

RNThumbnail.get(filepath).then((result) => {
  console.log(result.path); // thumbnail path
})

