Theme manager for react native project!

Installation

npm i --save react-native-theme

Usage

Register a theme

import theme from 'react-native-theme' ; theme.add({ container : { flex : 1 , flexDirection : 'row' }, title : { fontSize : 20 , }, ... }); theme.add({ title : { fontSize : 20 , color : 'red' , }, ... }, 'red' );

Use theme as stylesheets

import { styles } from 'react-native-theme' ; ... <View style={styles.container}> </ View > ...

Set the root, otherwise this react-native-theme won't have a tree to render from and you won't get any updates from calling theme.active()

componentWillMount() { theme.setRoot( this ) }

Platform Styles Support

You can also add specific style for different platforms like this:

theme.add({ container : { flex : 1 , flexDirection : 'row' , ios : { backgroundColor : 'green' , }, android : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, }, });

API

styles property Get current styles object, matching with current theme.

console .log(theme.styles.title.color)

name property Get current name of activated theme.

if (theme.name == 'red' ) { theme.active() } else { theme.active( 'red' ) }

add(styles, name = 'default') Add styles to a theme. You can add styles many times to a theme as you want!

theme.add({ title : { color : 'red' , fontSize : 24 } }, 'red' )

active(name = 'default') Active a theme. Theme data must be added before active.

<Button title= "Press Me" onPress={()=>{ theme.active( 'red' ) }} />

setRoot(root) Set root component for theme. When you active new theme, root component will be rerendered.

componentWillMount() { theme.setRoot( this ) }

css(styles) Mixed convert string, array, object to react native compatible styles. addComponents(components, name = 'default') Manage theme components to allow updating content while changing the theme. components is an object like {Container: /*Container Component*/} Component Get current theme component like theme.Container or import {Container} from 'react-native-theme' reset() Reset all themes data

Example

See this example

This module also works with react-native-web. You used to need to add package aliases, but not anymore. Just an extension. For example in webpack :

module .exports = { resolve : { extensions : [ '.web.js' , '.js' ], } }

Looking for a live web demo? Go to here.