react-native-theme

by apentle
0.1.8 (see all)

Theme manager for react native project!

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-theme

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

Theme manager for react native project!

ios Theme Change

Installation

npm i --save react-native-theme

Usage

Register a theme

import theme from 'react-native-theme';

theme.add({ // Add default theme
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    flexDirection: 'row'
  },
  title: {
    fontSize: 20,
  },
  ...
});

theme.add({ // Add red theme
  title: {
    fontSize: 20,
    color: 'red',
  },
  ...
}, 'red');

Use theme as stylesheets

import { styles } from 'react-native-theme';

...
<View style={styles.container}>
</View>
...

Set the root, otherwise this react-native-theme won't have a tree to render from and you won't get any updates from calling theme.active()

componentWillMount() {
    // You don't need to put it here, but this is how I did it in my parent React.Component, as I had styles based on
    // themes throughout my application. If you have styles only in one area, you will have improved performance
    // by setting the root there (though the performance may not be noticable for many applications).
    theme.setRoot(this)
  }

Platform Styles Support

You can also add specific style for different platforms like this:

theme.add({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    flexDirection: 'row',
    ios: {
      backgroundColor: 'green',
    },
    android: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  },
});

API

  1. styles property Get current styles object, matching with current theme.
console.log(theme.styles.title.color)
  1. name property Get current name of activated theme.
if (theme.name == 'red') {
  theme.active() // sets the default theme and all under the root is rerendered
} else {
 theme.active('red')
}
  1. add(styles, name = 'default') Add styles to a theme. You can add styles many times to a theme as you want!
theme.add({
  title: {
    color:'red',
    fontSize:24
  }
}, 'red')
  1. active(name = 'default') Active a theme. Theme data must be added before active.
<Button title="Press Me" onPress={()=>{
  theme.active('red')
}} />
  1. setRoot(root) Set root component for theme. When you active new theme, root component will be rerendered.
componentWillMount() {
  theme.setRoot(this)
}

  1. css(styles) Mixed convert string, array, object to react native compatible styles.

  2. addComponents(components, name = 'default') Manage theme components to allow updating content while changing the theme. components is an object like {Container: /*Container Component*/}

  3. Component Get current theme component like theme.Container or import {Container} from 'react-native-theme'

  4. reset() Reset all themes data

Example

See this example

react-native-web

This module also works with react-native-web. You used to need to add package aliases, but not anymore. Just an extension. For example in webpack:

// webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  // ...
  resolve: {
    extensions: [ '.web.js', '.js' ],
  }
}

Looking for a live web demo? Go to here.

