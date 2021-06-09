openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnt

react-native-textinput-effects

by Halil Bilir
0.6.2 (see all)

Text inputs with custom label and icon animations for iOS and android. Built with react native and inspired by Codrops.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

970

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Textfield

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Textinput Effects

I've come across with those beautiful text inputs created and blogged by Codrops and wanted to port them to react-native. Some of those text fields are now ready to use in iOS and android thanks to react-native.

There is also a native iOS library called TextFieldEffects which has built some of them in Swift.

Blog Post

I've recently written a blog post about Creating an Animated TextField with React Native. While it isn't directly related to this library, I think you might still find it useful to understand the basics of creating an animated text input with React Native Animated library.

Installation

The latest version of this project needs react-native >= 0.55(March 2018 release) due to createRef usage. Go with the latest version:

$ npm install react-native-textinput-effects --save

You can stick with version 0.4 if you have an older react-native version:

$ npm install react-native-textinput-effects@0.4.2 --save

You also need to install react-native-vector-icons if you'd like to use a TextInputEffect component with an icon. Please check out Installation section on that project.

How to use

Common Props

PropTypeDescription
labelStringDisplayed as placeholder string of the input.
styleView Style ObjectApplied to the root container of the input.
labelStyleView Style ObjectApplied to the container of the label view.
inputStyleText Style ObjectApplied to the TextInput component.
valueStringThis value will be applied to the TextInput and change it's state on every render. Use this prop if you want a Controlled Component.
defaultValueStringIf you want to initialize the component with a non-empty value, you can supply a defaultValue prop. This prop creates an Uncontrolled Component and is only used during initial render.

You can also use default TextInput Props. They'll be passed into TextInput component. E.g., use TextInput's onChange prop to be notified on text changes.

<Sae
  onChangeText={(text) => { this.setState({textValue: text}) }
/>

Props for TextInputEffects with an Icon

This component needs Icon component from react-native-vector-icons to operate with icons. You should import it before creating a TextInputEffects component.

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';

PropTypeDescription
iconClassObjectThe Icon component class you've imported from react-native-vector-icons.
iconNameStringName of the icon that is passed to Icon component.
iconColorStringApplied to the Icon component.
iconSizeNumberApplied to the Icon component.

Example

See TextInputEffectsExample.js file.

Follow those steps to run the example:

  1. Clone the repo git clone https://github.com/halilb/react-native-textinput-effects && cd react-native-textinput-effects/Example
  2. Install dependencies `npm install``
  3. Follow official instructions to run the example project in a simulator or device.

You can also check out the example library without any installation on Appetize.io!

Input Types

Sae

import FontAwesomeIcon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
import { Sae } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const saeInput = (
  <Sae
    label={'Email Address'}
    iconClass={FontAwesomeIcon}
    iconName={'pencil'}
    iconColor={'white'}
    inputPadding={16}
    labelHeight={24}
    // active border height
    borderHeight={2}
    // TextInput props
    autoCapitalize={'none'}
    autoCorrect={false}
  />
);

Fumi

import FontAwesomeIcon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
import { Fumi } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const fumiInput = (
  <Fumi
    label={'Course Name'}
    iconClass={FontAwesomeIcon}
    iconName={'university'}
    iconColor={'#f95a25'}
    iconSize={20}
    iconWidth={40}
    inputPadding={16}
  />
);

Kohana

Kohana supports Animated Native Driver. You can use native driver by passing useNativeDriver.

import MaterialsIcon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons';
import { Kohana } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const kohanaInput = (
  <Kohana
    style={{ backgroundColor: '#f9f5ed' }}
    label={'Line'}
    iconClass={MaterialsIcon}
    iconName={'directions-bus'}
    iconColor={'#f4d29a'}
    inputPadding={16}
    labelStyle={{ color: '#91627b' }}
    inputStyle={{ color: '#91627b' }}
    labelContainerStyle={{ padding: 20 }}
    iconContainerStyle={{ padding: 20 }}
    useNativeDriver
  />
);

Makiko

import FontAwesomeIcon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
import { Makiko } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const makikoInput = (
  <Makiko
    label={'Comment'}
    iconClass={FontAwesomeIcon}
    iconName={'comment'}
    iconColor={'white'}
    inputPadding={16}
    inputStyle={{ color: '#db786d' }}
  />
);

Note: Icon component expands and covers the input. So, the icon should not have any blank spaces for the animation experience. This is the limitation for Makiko.

Isao

import { Isao } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const isaoInput = (
  <Isao
    label={'First Name'}
    // this is applied as active border and label color
    activeColor={'#da7071'}
    // active border height
    borderHeight={8}
    inputPadding={16}
    labelHeight={24}
    // this is applied as passive border and label color
    passiveColor={'#dadada'}
  />
);

Hoshi

import { Hoshi } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const hoshiInput = (
  <Hoshi
    label={'Town'}
    // this is used as active border color
    borderColor={'#b76c94'}
    // active border height
    borderHeight={3}
    inputPadding={16}
    // this is used to set backgroundColor of label mask.
    // please pass the backgroundColor of your TextInput container.
    backgroundColor={'#F9F7F6'}
  />
);

Jiro

import { Jiro } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const jiroInput = (
  <Jiro
    label={'Dog\'s name'}
    // this is used as active and passive border color
    borderColor={'#9b537a'}
    inputPadding={16}
    inputStyle={{ color: 'white' }}
  />
);

Kaede

import { Kaede } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const kaedeInput = (
  <Kaede
    label={'Website'}
    inputPadding={16}
  />
);

Akira

import { Akira } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const akiraInput = (
  <Akira
    label={'First Name'}
    // this is used as active and passive border color
    borderColor={'#a5d1cc'}
    inputPadding={16}
    labelHeight={24}
    labelStyle={{ color: '#ac83c4' }}
  />
);

Madoka

import { Madoka } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const madokaInput = (
  <Madoka
    label={'Frequency'}
    // this is used as active and passive border color
    borderColor={'#aee2c9'}
    inputPadding={16}
    labelHeight={24}
    labelStyle={{ color: '#008445' }}
    inputStyle={{ color: '#f4a197' }}
  />
);

Hideo

import FontAwesomeIcon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
import { Hideo } from 'react-native-textinput-effects';

const hideoInput = (
  <Hideo
    iconClass={FontAwesomeIcon}
    iconName={'envelope'}
    iconColor={'white'}
    // this is used as backgroundColor of icon container view.
    iconBackgroundColor={'#f2a59d'}
    inputStyle={{ color: '#464949' }}
  />
);

Licence

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnm
react-native-material-textfieldMaterial textfield
GitHub Stars
873
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnt
react-native-tagsTag input component for React Native
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
rns
react-native-search-barThe high-quality iOS native search bar for react native.
GitHub Stars
826
Weekly Downloads
1K
rnt
react-native-tag-inputA simple React Native component that creates an input for tags, emails, etc.
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
594
rnt
react-native-tags-inputInput component for React Native to add and remove tags.
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
578
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial