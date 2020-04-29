English | 简体中文
React Native textarea component
$ npm install --save react-native-textarea
import Textarea from 'react-native-textarea';
...
<View style={styles.container}>
<Textarea
containerStyle={styles.textareaContainer}
style={styles.textarea}
onChangeText={this.onChange}
defaultValue={this.state.text}
maxLength={120}
placeholder={'好玩有趣的，大家同乐，伤感忧闷的，大家同哭。。。'}
placeholderTextColor={'#c7c7c7'}
underlineColorAndroid={'transparent'}
/>
</View>
...
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
padding: 30,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
textareaContainer: {
height: 180,
padding: 5,
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
textarea: {
textAlignVertical: 'top', // hack android
height: 170,
fontSize: 14,
color: '#333',
},
});
|Properties
|Descrition
|Type
|Default
|maxLength
|limits the maximum number of characters that can be entered
|number
0
|containerStyle
|custom style
|Object
|-
More available
TextareaAPI can be found at react-native TextInput