Inspired from the great react-native-marquee, this module acts similarly but with a few extra features and props:
To see it in action check out the example!
This package aims to only support the latest version of React-Native.
npm install --save react-native-text-ticker
or
yarn add react-native-text-ticker
This module can be used as a drop in replacement for the react-native
Text component (extra props optional).
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react'
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native'
import TextTicker from 'react-native-text-ticker'
export default class Example extends PureComponent {
render(){
return(
<View style={styles.container}>
<TextTicker
style={{ fontSize: 24 }}
duration={3000}
loop
bounce
repeatSpacer={50}
marqueeDelay={1000}
>
Super long piece of text is long. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.
</TextTicker>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
});
react-native-text-ticker supports a single child text string, any other use may give unexpected behaviour.
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|style
|StyleObj
|true
|-
|Text Style
|duration
|number
|true
150ms * length of string
|Number of milliseconds until animation finishes
|bounceSpeed
|number
|true
|50
|Describes how fast the bounce animation moves. Effective when duration is not set.
|scrollSpeed
|number
|true
|150
|Describes how fast the scroll animation moves. Effective when duration is not set.
|animationType
|string
|true
|'auto'
|one of the values from 'auto', 'scroll', 'bounce'
|loop
|boolean
|true
|true
|Infinitely scroll the text, effective when animationType is 'auto'
|bounce
|boolean
|true
|true
|If text is only slightly longer than its container then bounce back/forwards instead of full scroll, effective when animationType is 'auto'
|scroll
|boolean
|true
|true
|Gives the ability to grab the text and scroll for the user to read themselves. Will start scrolling again after
marqueeDelay or
3000ms
|marqueeOnMount
|boolean
|true
|true
|Will start scroll as soon as component has mounted. Disable if using methods instead.
|marqueeDelay
|number
|true
|0
|Number of milliseconds to wait before starting marquee
|onMarqueeComplete
|function
|true
|-
|This function will run after the text has completely passed across the screen. Will run repeatedly if
loop is enabled.
|onScrollStart
|function
|true
|-
|This function will run if the text is long enough to trigger the scroll.
|isInteraction
|boolean
|true
|true
|Whether or not animations create an interaction handle on the
InteractionManager. Disable if you are having issues with VirtualizedLists not rendering properly.
|useNativeDriver
|boolean
|true
|true
|Use native animation driver, should remain true for large majority of use-cases
|repeatSpacer
|number
|true
|50
|The space between the end of your text string ticker and the beginning of it starting again.
|bouncePadding
{ left: number, right: number }
|true
|-
|The padding on start/end positions of bounce.
|bounceDelay
|number
|true
|0
|How long the animation should wait after each bounce before starting again.
|easing
|function
|true
|Easing.ease
|How the text scrolling animates. Additional options available from the Easing module
|shouldAnimateTreshold
|number
|true
|0
|If you have a view drawn over the text at the right (a fade-out gradient for instance) this should be set to the width of the overlaying view:
|disabled
|boolean
|true
|false
|Disables text animation
|isRTL
|boolean
|true
|false
|If text is right to left (By default, it uses
I18nManager.isRTL to check)
These methods are optional and can be accessed by accessing the ref:
|Prop
|Params
|Description
|startAnimation
|delay
|Start animation
|stopAnimation
|-
|Stop animation