Screenshot

Description

Inspired from the great react-native-marquee, this module acts similarly but with a few extra features and props:

Don't scroll the text if it fits in the container

Infinitely scroll text in a ticker fashion

Bounce text from side to side if it's only slightly wider than its container

Grab the text and scroll it manually

To see it in action check out the example!

This package aims to only support the latest version of React-Native.

Installation

npm install or yarn add react-native- text -ticker

Usage

This module can be used as a drop in replacement for the react-native Text component (extra props optional).

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' import TextTicker from 'react-native-text-ticker' export default class Example extends PureComponent { render(){ return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < TextTicker style = {{ fontSize: 24 }} duration = {3000} loop bounce repeatSpacer = {50} marqueeDelay = {1000} > Super long piece of text is long. The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog. </ TextTicker > </ View > ) } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , }, });

react-native-text-ticker supports a single child text string, any other use may give unexpected behaviour.

Properties

Prop Type Optional Default Description style StyleObj true - Text Style duration number true 150ms * length of string Number of milliseconds until animation finishes bounceSpeed number true 50 Describes how fast the bounce animation moves. Effective when duration is not set. scrollSpeed number true 150 Describes how fast the scroll animation moves. Effective when duration is not set. animationType string true 'auto' one of the values from 'auto', 'scroll', 'bounce' loop boolean true true Infinitely scroll the text, effective when animationType is 'auto' bounce boolean true true If text is only slightly longer than its container then bounce back/forwards instead of full scroll, effective when animationType is 'auto' scroll boolean true true Gives the ability to grab the text and scroll for the user to read themselves. Will start scrolling again after marqueeDelay or 3000ms marqueeOnMount boolean true true Will start scroll as soon as component has mounted. Disable if using methods instead. marqueeDelay number true 0 Number of milliseconds to wait before starting marquee onMarqueeComplete function true - This function will run after the text has completely passed across the screen. Will run repeatedly if loop is enabled. onScrollStart function true - This function will run if the text is long enough to trigger the scroll. isInteraction boolean true true Whether or not animations create an interaction handle on the InteractionManager . Disable if you are having issues with VirtualizedLists not rendering properly. useNativeDriver boolean true true Use native animation driver, should remain true for large majority of use-cases repeatSpacer number true 50 The space between the end of your text string ticker and the beginning of it starting again. bouncePadding { left: number, right: number } true - The padding on start/end positions of bounce. bounceDelay number true 0 How long the animation should wait after each bounce before starting again. easing function true Easing.ease How the text scrolling animates. Additional options available from the Easing module shouldAnimateTreshold number true 0 If you have a view drawn over the text at the right (a fade-out gradient for instance) this should be set to the width of the overlaying view: disabled boolean true false Disables text animation isRTL boolean true false If text is right to left (By default, it uses I18nManager.isRTL to check)

Methods

These methods are optional and can be accessed by accessing the ref:

Prop Params Description startAnimation delay Start animation stopAnimation - Stop animation

License

MIT License