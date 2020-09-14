This package provides a temporary hack around a bug found in some android keyboards so that the contents of a TextInput can be properly cleared. https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/36928977
It's likely this will be solved in a future release of React Native. https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/12462
$ yarn add react-native-text-input-reset
$ react-native link react-native-text-input-reset
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.nikolaiwarner.RNTextInputReset.RNTextInputResetPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNTextInputResetPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-text-input-reset'
project(':react-native-text-input-reset').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-text-input-reset/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-text-input-reset')
import TextInputReset from 'react-native-text-input-reset';
// Clear text input and keyboard suggestions
TextInputReset.resetKeyboardInput(findNodeHandle(this.textInputRef))