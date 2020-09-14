openbase logo
rnt

react-native-text-input-reset

by Nick Warner
1.0.4

A temporary hack around a bug found in some android keyboards so that the contents of a TextInput can be properly cleared.

Readme

react-native-text-input-reset

This package provides a temporary hack around a bug found in some android keyboards so that the contents of a TextInput can be properly cleared. https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/36928977

It's likely this will be solved in a future release of React Native. https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/12462

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-text-input-reset

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-text-input-reset

Manual installation

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.nikolaiwarner.RNTextInputReset.RNTextInputResetPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNTextInputResetPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-text-input-reset'
project(':react-native-text-input-reset').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,     '../node_modules/react-native-text-input-reset/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-text-input-reset')

Usage

import TextInputReset from 'react-native-text-input-reset';

// Clear text input and keyboard suggestions
TextInputReset.resetKeyboardInput(findNodeHandle(this.textInputRef))

