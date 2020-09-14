This package provides a temporary hack around a bug found in some android keyboards so that the contents of a TextInput can be properly cleared. https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/36928977

It's likely this will be solved in a future release of React Native. https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/12462

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-text-input-reset

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-text-input-reset

Manual installation

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.nikolaiwarner.RNTextInputReset.RNTextInputResetPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNTextInputResetPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-text-input-reset' project ( ':react-native-text-input-reset' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-text-input-reset/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-text-input-reset' )

Usage