React-Native text gradient component for iOS & Android.
🚧🚧🚧
Currently rntg is on hiatus, but I'll update it someday. Last supported react-native version is "0.59.10".
🚧🚧🚧
Text component and it is possible to have nested gradients.
$ npm install react-native-text-gradient --save
$ react-native link react-native-text-gradient
If you are using Cocoapods you need to follow the manual installation guide.
import { LinearTextGradient } from "react-native-text-gradient";
<LinearTextGradient
style={{ fontWeight: "bold", fontSize: 72 }}
locations={[0, 1]}
colors={["red", "blue"]}
start={{ x: 0, y: 0 }}
end={{ x: 1, y: 0 }}
>
THIS IS TEXT GRADIENT
</LinearTextGradient>;
|iOS
|Android
Interface is similar to
Text & LinearGradient
An array of at least two color values that represent gradient colors. Example:
['red', 'blue'] sets gradient from red to blue.
An optional object of the following type:
{ x: number, y: number }. Coordinates declare the position that the gradient starts at, as a fraction of the overall size of the gradient, starting from the top left corner. Example:
{ x: 0.1, y: 0.1 } means that the gradient will start 10% from the top and 10% from the left.
Same as start, but for the end of the gradient.
An optional array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop, mapping to the color with the same index in
colors prop. Example:
[0.1, 0.75, 1] means that first color will take 0% - 10%, second color will take 10% - 75% and finally third color will occupy 75% - 100%.
Optional. If true gradient will be calculated for text view background frame rather than text frame.
<LinearTextGradient
numberOfLines={1}
useViewFrame={true}
locations={[0.5, 0.95]}
// note colors like '#FF000000' are used for seamless transition to transparent
colors={["#FF0000", "#FF000000"]}
start={{ x: 0, y: 0 }}
end={{ x: 1, y: 0 }}
>
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
</LinearTextGradient>
Wait until https://github.com/facebook/react/pull/13211 will be merged or patch react-native to remove failing invariant checks
$ node node_modules/react-native-text-gradient/patch-rn.js
When mixing several text gradients and
Texts top component always should be text gradient.
<LinearTextGradient {...someGradientProps}>
<Text>123</Text>
qwerty
<LinearTextGradient {...anotherGradientProps}>321</LinearTextGradient>
</LinearTextGradient>
This is necessary because only top text component is 'mapped' to actual native node and its children are 'virtual' from the native perspective.