React-Native text gradient component for iOS & Android.

Status

🚧🚧🚧

Currently rntg is on hiatus, but I'll update it someday. Last supported react-native version is "0.59.10".

🚧🚧🚧

Component works as drop-in replacement for standard Text component and it is possible to have nested gradients.

component and it is possible to have nested gradients. React-Native: with rn >= 0.59.0 use latest version and patch; with rn >= 0.56.0 use 0.0.17 and patch; with rn >= 0.55.0 use 0.0.9; with rn >= 0.54.0 use 0.0.7; with rn >= 0.53.1 use 0.0.4; rn 0.53.0 is not supported; with rn >= 0.50.0 use 0.0.3.



Getting started

$ npm install react-native-text-gradient --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-text-gradient

Manual installation

If you are using Cocoapods you need to follow the manual installation guide.

Example

import { LinearTextGradient } from "react-native-text-gradient" ; < LinearTextGradient style = {{ fontWeight: " bold ", fontSize: 72 }} locations = {[0, 1 ]} colors = {[ " red ", " blue "]} start = {{ x: 0 , y: 0 }} end = {{ x: 1 , y: 0 }} > THIS IS TEXT GRADIENT </ LinearTextGradient > ;

iOS Android

Usage

LinearTextGradient

Interface is similar to Text & LinearGradient

colors

An array of at least two color values that represent gradient colors. Example: ['red', 'blue'] sets gradient from red to blue.

start

An optional object of the following type: { x: number, y: number } . Coordinates declare the position that the gradient starts at, as a fraction of the overall size of the gradient, starting from the top left corner. Example: { x: 0.1, y: 0.1 } means that the gradient will start 10% from the top and 10% from the left.

end

Same as start, but for the end of the gradient.

locations

An optional array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop, mapping to the color with the same index in colors prop. Example: [0.1, 0.75, 1] means that first color will take 0% - 10%, second color will take 10% - 75% and finally third color will occupy 75% - 100%.

useViewFrame

Optional. If true gradient will be calculated for text view background frame rather than text frame.

<LinearTextGradient numberOfLines={ 1 } useViewFrame={ true } locations={[ 0.5 , 0.95 ]} colors={[ "#FF0000" , "#FF000000" ]} start={{ x : 0 , y : 0 }} end={{ x : 1 , y : 0 }} > %%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%% </ LinearTextGradient >

Usage with rn >= 0.56.0

Wait until https://github.com/facebook/react/pull/13211 will be merged or patch react-native to remove failing invariant checks

$ node node_modules/react-native-text-gradient/patch-rn.js

Caveats

When mixing several text gradients and Text s top component always should be text gradient.

<LinearTextGradient {...someGradientProps}> < Text > 123 </ Text > qwerty <LinearTextGradient {...anotherGradientProps}> 321 < /LinearTextGradient> </ LinearTextGradient>

This is necessary because only top text component is 'mapped' to actual native node and its children are 'virtual' from the native perspective.