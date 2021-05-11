React Native Text

About

React Native Text scales the font size based on a device width.

This is the comparison of two screens (iPhone 4s and iPhone 6s Plus), with applied style:

welcome: { fontSize : 31 , textAlign : 'center' , margin : 10 , }, instructions : { fontSize : 16 , textAlign : 'center' , color : '#333333' , marginBottom : 5 , }

You can also check out the example usage on Snack: https://snack.expo.io/@knowbody/react-native-text-example

With react-native-text

Without (using <Text /> from React Native Core)

Get Started

yarn add react-native-text Example usage:

import React, { PropTypes } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import ScalableText from 'react-native-text' ; const WelcomeText = ( { text } ) => < ScalableText style = {styles.text} > {text} </ ScalableText > ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ text : { color : 'tomato' , fontSize : 28 , }, }); export default WelcomeText;

Cool! Can I get the same effect outside a <Text /> element?

Yes, you can! The scaleText function is a named export. Invoke it with the following signature:

import { scaleText } from 'react-native-text' ; const style = scaleText({ deviceBaseWidth : 375 , fontSize : 14 , lineHeight : 14 * 1.2 , });

Or with a React Hook useScaleText :

import { useScaleText } from 'react-native-text' ; const { fontSize, lineHeight } = useScaleText({ fontSize : 18 });

LICENSE

MIT