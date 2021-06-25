react-native-tesseract-ocr 👀 react-native-tesseract-ocr is a react-native wrapper for Tesseract OCR

This project uses:

tess-two for Android

Tesseract-OCR-iOS for iOS ⚠️ (This has NOT been implemented yet) ⚠️

NOTE: It is recommended to use react-native >= 0.60.0

Getting started

$ npm i react-native-tesseract-ocr --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-tesseract-ocr

Example

Check the example by yourself here

Usage

tessOptions

Property Type Description allowlist string List of characters you want to recognize denylist string List of characters you DON'T want to recognize level Level Level of the tokens of the page hierarchy (only used in recognizeTokens )

Level can be one of the following values 'symbol' | 'block' | 'line' | 'paragraph' | 'word'

recognize

import TesseractOcr, { LANG_ENGLISH } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr' ; const tessOptions = {}; TesseractOcr.recognize(imageSource, LANG_ENGLISH, tessOptions);

recognizeTokens

import TesseractOcr, { LANG_ENGLISH, LEVEL_WORD } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr' ; const tessOptions = { level: LEVEL_WORD }; TesseractOcr.recognizeTokens(imageSource, LANG_ENGLISH, tessOptions);

useEventListener

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { useEventListener } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr' ; function App ( ) { const [progress, setProgress] = useState( 0 ); useEventListener( 'onProgressChange' , ( p ) => { setProgress(p.percent / 100 ); }); }

Contributing

How to contribute?

This is a commitizen friendly repository, so instead of creating commits using git commit , please use our custom CLI by running:

$ npm run cz

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © jonathanpalma

This library wouldn't be possible without these amazing projects: