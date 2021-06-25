react-native-tesseract-ocr is a react-native wrapper for Tesseract OCR
This project uses:
NOTE: It is recommended to use react-native >= 0.60.0
$ npm i react-native-tesseract-ocr --save
$ react-native link react-native-tesseract-ocr
|Property
|Type
|Description
|allowlist
string
|List of characters you want to recognize
|denylist
string
|List of characters you DON'T want to recognize
|level
Level
|Level of the tokens of the page hierarchy (only used in
recognizeTokens)
Level can be one of the following values 'symbol' | 'block' | 'line' | 'paragraph' | 'word'
import TesseractOcr, { LANG_ENGLISH } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr';
const tessOptions = {};
TesseractOcr.recognize(imageSource, LANG_ENGLISH, tessOptions);
import TesseractOcr, { LANG_ENGLISH, LEVEL_WORD } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr';
const tessOptions = { level: LEVEL_WORD };
TesseractOcr.recognizeTokens(imageSource, LANG_ENGLISH, tessOptions);
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { useEventListener } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr';
function App() {
const [progress, setProgress] = useState(0);
useEventListener('onProgressChange', (p) => {
setProgress(p.percent / 100);
});
// return ...
}
This is a
commitizen friendly repository, so instead of creating commits using
git commit, please use our custom CLI by running:
$ npm run cz
MIT © jonathanpalma
This library wouldn't be possible without these amazing projects:
I used package once to play with OCR scanning, its performance is a little bit on the lower side as compare to Apple's own framework. But it still produces good results, if bounded to work with React-Native.