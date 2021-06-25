openbase logo
rnt

react-native-tesseract-ocr

by Jonathan Palma
2.0.3 (see all)

Tesseract OCR wrapper for React Native

Overview

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
deep8292

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

react-native-tesseract-ocr 👀

react-native-tesseract-ocr is a react-native wrapper for Tesseract OCR

All Contributors

This project uses:

NOTE: It is recommended to use react-native >= 0.60.0

Getting started

$ npm i react-native-tesseract-ocr --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-tesseract-ocr

Example

Showcase Android using Picker Showcase Android using Camera

Check the example by yourself here

Usage

tessOptions

PropertyTypeDescription
allowliststringList of characters you want to recognize
denyliststringList of characters you DON'T want to recognize
levelLevelLevel of the tokens of the page hierarchy (only used in recognizeTokens)

Level can be one of the following values 'symbol' | 'block' | 'line' | 'paragraph' | 'word'

recognize

import TesseractOcr, { LANG_ENGLISH } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr';

const tessOptions = {};
TesseractOcr.recognize(imageSource, LANG_ENGLISH, tessOptions);

recognizeTokens

import TesseractOcr, { LANG_ENGLISH, LEVEL_WORD } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr';

const tessOptions = { level: LEVEL_WORD };
TesseractOcr.recognizeTokens(imageSource, LANG_ENGLISH, tessOptions);

useEventListener

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { useEventListener } from 'react-native-tesseract-ocr';

function App() {
  const [progress, setProgress] = useState(0);
  useEventListener('onProgressChange', (p) => {
    setProgress(p.percent / 100);
  });

  // return ...
}

Contributing

How to contribute?

This is a commitizen friendly repository, so instead of creating commits using git commit, please use our custom CLI by running:

$ npm run cz

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jonathan Palma
💻 📖 💡
Johan Runsten
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © jonathanpalma

This library wouldn't be possible without these amazing projects:

Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings0 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use

I used package once to play with OCR scanning, its performance is a little bit on the lower side as compare to Apple's own framework. But it still produces good results, if bounded to work with React-Native.

0

Alternatives

