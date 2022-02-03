Clean and minimalist React Native template for a quick start with TypeScript.
npx react-native init MyApp --template react-native-template-typescript
react-native@0.66.x
npx react-native init MyApp --template react-native-template-typescript@6.8.*
See the below table to find out which version of the template to use.
|React Native
|Template
|0.67
|6.9.*
|0.66
|6.8.*
|0.65
|6.7.*
|0.64
|6.6.*
|0.63
|6.5.*
|0.62
|6.4.*
|0.61
|6.3.*
|0.60
|6.2.*
This template only works with the new CLI. Make sure you have uninstalled the legacy
react-native-cli first (
npm uninstall -g react-native-cli) for the below command to work. If you wish to not use
npx, you can also install the new CLI globally (
npm i -g @react-native-community/cli or
yarn global add @react-native-community/cli).
If you tried the above and still get the react-native-template-react- native-template-typescript: Not found error, please try adding the
--ignore-existing flag to force npx to ignore any locally installed versions of the CLI and use the latest.
Further information can be found here: https://github.com/react-native-community/cli#about
Contributions are very welcome. Please check out the contributing document.
This project is MIT licensed.