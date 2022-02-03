👾 React Native Template TypeScript

Clean and minimalist React Native template for a quick start with TypeScript.

⭐ Features

Elegant usage directly within the React Native CLI

Consistent with the default React Native template

Minimal additional dependencies

▶️ Usage

npx react-native init MyApp --template react-native-template-typescript

Usage with older versions of React Native

npx react-native init MyApp --template react-native-template-typescript@6.8.*

See the below table to find out which version of the template to use.

React Native <=> Template Version

React Native Template 0.67 6.9.* 0.66 6.8.* 0.65 6.7.* 0.64 6.6.* 0.63 6.5.* 0.62 6.4.* 0.61 6.3.* 0.60 6.2.*

⚠️ React Native CLI

This template only works with the new CLI. Make sure you have uninstalled the legacy react-native-cli first ( npm uninstall -g react-native-cli ) for the below command to work. If you wish to not use npx , you can also install the new CLI globally ( npm i -g @react-native-community/cli or yarn global add @react-native-community/cli ).

If you tried the above and still get the react-native-template-react- native-template-typescript: Not found error, please try adding the --ignore-existing flag to force npx to ignore any locally installed versions of the CLI and use the latest.

Further information can be found here: https://github.com/react-native-community/cli#about

💻 Contributing

Contributions are very welcome. Please check out the contributing document.

🔖 License

This project is MIT licensed.