react-native-template-typescript

by react-native-community
6.8.3 (see all)

👾 Clean and minimalist React Native template for a quick start with TypeScript.

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

👾 React Native Template TypeScript

Build Status Documentation Maintenance License: MIT

Clean and minimalist React Native template for a quick start with TypeScript.

⭐ Features

  • Elegant usage directly within the React Native CLI
  • Consistent with the default React Native template
  • Minimal additional dependencies

▶️ Usage

npx react-native init MyApp --template react-native-template-typescript

Usage with older versions of React Native

e.g. react-native@0.66.x

npx react-native init MyApp --template react-native-template-typescript@6.8.*

See the below table to find out which version of the template to use.

React Native <=> Template Version

React NativeTemplate
0.676.9.*
0.666.8.*
0.656.7.*
0.646.6.*
0.636.5.*
0.626.4.*
0.616.3.*
0.606.2.*

⚠️ React Native CLI

This template only works with the new CLI. Make sure you have uninstalled the legacy react-native-cli first (npm uninstall -g react-native-cli) for the below command to work. If you wish to not use npx, you can also install the new CLI globally (npm i -g @react-native-community/cli or yarn global add @react-native-community/cli).

If you tried the above and still get the react-native-template-react- native-template-typescript: Not found error, please try adding the --ignore-existing flag to force npx to ignore any locally installed versions of the CLI and use the latest.

Further information can be found here: https://github.com/react-native-community/cli#about

💻 Contributing

Contributions are very welcome. Please check out the contributing document.

🔖 License

This project is MIT licensed.

