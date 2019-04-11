create-react-app).
|Template Name
|Description
|Version
re-base
|The most basic version that runs on all platforms
re-dux
re-base with redux wired out of the box
re-route
re-base with react-router wired out of the box
re-start
re-base combined with redux and react-router
npm install -g react-native-cli)
react-native-cli and specify
re-base as a template:
react-native init <Your Project Name> --template re-base
re-dux or
re-route, install them directly on top of
the just created project. You'll probably get a warning about the project
already exists, just say it
yes to overwrite the needed files.
react-native init <Your Project Name> --template re-dux
react-native init <Your Project Name> --template re-route
react-native init <Your Project Name> --template re-start
re-start template depend of both
re-route and
re-dux, be sure to
install them first in that order.
react-native-template doesn't support adding custom scripts to
package.json, exec
./finishInstall.js to finish the project
configuration.
npm/yarn run android
npm/yarn run ios
In case of problems, this tutorial will help you to configure your environment.
npm/yarn run electron
npm/yarn run web
npm/yarn run windows
Windows platforms needs to have installed the
Windows 10 SDK Build 14393 to be
able to be build. A certificate is needed to sign the binary, follow the
instructions
to create or update the sign certificate. After that, a pop-up window would
appear during the first time you exec the build process asking to install the
certificate you've just created, just accept it.
npm/yarn run android:release
npm/yarn run electron:release
If you are running this on Linux or OSX, this will need you have
wine 1.6
installed in your system because setting the Windows app icon makes usage
internally of the node-rcedit package.
npm/yarn run ios:release
npm/yarn run web:release
This will build your production ready bundle
npm/yarn run windows:release
