React Native TCP socket API for Android, iOS & macOS with client SSL/TLS support. It allows you to create TCP client and server sockets, imitating Node's net API functionalities (check the available API for more information).

Table of Contents

Getting started

Install the library using either Yarn:

yarn add react- native -tcp-socket

or npm:

npm install --save react- native -tcp-socket

Overriding net

Since react-native-tcp-socket offers the same API as Node's net, in case you want to import this module as net or use require('net') in your JavaScript, you must add the following lines to your package.json file.

{ "react-native" : { "net" : "react-native-tcp-socket" } }

In addition, in order to obtain the TS types (or autocompletion) provided by this module, you must also add the following to your custom declarations file.

... declare module 'net' { import TcpSockets from 'react-native-tcp-socket' ; export = TcpSockets; }

If you want to avoid duplicated net types, make sure not to use the default node_modules/@types in your tsconfig.json "typeRoots" property.

Check the example app provided for a working example.

Using React Native >= 0.60

Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.

iOS Platform: $ cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step

Android Platform: Modify your android/build.gradle configuration to match minSdkVersion = 21 : buildscript { ext { ... minSdkVersion = 21 ... }

Self-Signed SSL (only available for React Native > 0.60)

You will need a metro.config.js file in order to use a self-signed SSL certificate. You should already have this file in your root project directory, but if you don't, create it. Inside a module.exports object, create a key called resolver with another object called assetExts . The value of assetExts should be an array of the resource file extensions you want to support.

If you want to support .pem files (plus all the already supported files), your metro.config.js would like like this:

const {getDefaultConfig} = require ( 'metro-config' ); const defaultConfig = getDefaultConfig.getDefaultValues(__dirname); module .exports = { resolver : { assetExts : [...defaultConfig.resolver.assetExts, 'pem' ], }, };

Using React Native < 0.60

You then need to link the native parts of the library for the platforms you are using. The easiest way to link the library is using the CLI tool by running this command from the root of your project:

$ react-native link react-native-tcp-socket

If you can't or don't want to use the CLI tool, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):