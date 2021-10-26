React Native TCP socket API for Android, iOS & macOS with client SSL/TLS support. It allows you to create TCP client and server sockets, imitating Node's net API functionalities (check the available API for more information).
Install the library using either Yarn:
yarn add react-native-tcp-socket
or npm:
npm install --save react-native-tcp-socket
net
Since
react-native-tcp-socket offers the same API as Node's net, in case you want to import this module as
net or use
require('net') in your JavaScript, you must add the following lines to your
package.json file.
{
"react-native": {
"net": "react-native-tcp-socket"
}
}
In addition, in order to obtain the TS types (or autocompletion) provided by this module, you must also add the following to your custom declarations file.
...
declare module 'net' {
import TcpSockets from 'react-native-tcp-socket';
export = TcpSockets;
}
If you want to avoid duplicated
net types, make sure not to use the default
node_modules/@types in your
tsconfig.json
"typeRoots" property.
Check the example app provided for a working example.
Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.
iOS Platform:
$ cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step
Android Platform:
Modify your
android/build.gradle configuration to match
minSdkVersion = 21:
buildscript {
ext {
...
minSdkVersion = 21
...
}
You will need a metro.config.js file in order to use a self-signed SSL certificate. You should already have this file in your root project directory, but if you don't, create it.
Inside a
module.exports object, create a key called
resolver with another object called
assetExts. The value of
assetExts should be an array of the resource file extensions you want to support.
If you want to support
.pem files (plus all the already supported files), your
metro.config.js would like like this:
const {getDefaultConfig} = require('metro-config');
const defaultConfig = getDefaultConfig.getDefaultValues(__dirname);
module.exports = {
resolver: {
assetExts: [...defaultConfig.resolver.assetExts, 'pem'],
},
// ...
};
You then need to link the native parts of the library for the platforms you are using. The easiest way to link the library is using the CLI tool by running this command from the root of your project:
$ react-native link react-native-tcp-socket
If you can't or don't want to use the CLI tool, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-tcp-socket and add
TcpSockets.xcodeproj
libTcpSockets.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.asterinet.react.tcpsocket.TcpSocketPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new TcpSocketPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-tcp-socket'
project(':react-native-tcp-socket').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-tcp-socket/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-tcp-socket')
```
</details>
To use this library you need to ensure you are using the correct version of React Native. If you are using a version of React Native that is lower than
0.60 you will need to upgrade before attempting to use this library latest version.
react-native-tcp-socket version
|Required React Native Version
5.X.X,
4.X.X,
3.X.X
>= 0.60.0
1.4.0
>= Unknown
Import the library:
import TcpSocket from 'react-native-tcp-socket';
// const net = require('react-native-tcp-socket');
// Create socket
const client = TcpSocket.createConnection(options, () => {
// Write on the socket
client.write('Hello server!');
// Close socket
client.destroy();
});
client.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('message was received', data);
});
client.on('error', function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
client.on('close', function(){
console.log('Connection closed!');
});
const server = TcpSocket.createServer(function(socket) {
socket.on('data', (data) => {
socket.write('Echo server ' + data);
});
socket.on('error', (error) => {
console.log('An error ocurred with client socket ', error);
});
socket.on('close', (error) => {
console.log('Closed connection with ', socket.address());
});
}).listen({ port: 12345, host: '0.0.0.0' });
server.on('error', (error) => {
console.log('An error ocurred with the server', error);
});
server.on('close', () => {
console.log('Server closed connection');
});
const client = TcpSocket.createConnection({
port: 8443,
host: "example.com",
tls: true,
// tlsCheckValidity: false, // Disable validity checking
// tlsCert: require('./selfmade.pem') // Self-signed certificate
});
// ...
Note: In order to use self-signed certificates make sure to update your metro.config.js configuration.
Here are listed all methods implemented in
react-native-tcp-socket, their functionalities are equivalent to those provided by Node's net (more info on #41). However, the methods whose interface differs from Node are marked in bold.
TcpSocket.createConnection(options[, callback])
address()
destroy([error])
end([data][, encoding][, callback])
setEncoding([encoding])
setKeepAlive([enable][, initialDelay]) -
initialDelay is ignored
setNoDelay([noDelay])
setTimeout(timeout[, callback])
write(data[, encoding][, callback])
pause()
ref() - Will not have any effect
resume()
unref() - Will not have any effect
createConnection()
createConnection(options[, callback]) creates a TCP connection using the given
options.
createConnection: options
Required. Available options for creating a socket. It must be an
object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|iOS/macOS
|Android
|Description
port
<number>
|✅
|✅
|Required. Port the socket should connect to.
host
<string>
|✅
|✅
|Host the socket should connect to. IP address in IPv4 format or
'localhost'. Default:
'localhost'.
timeout
<number>
|✅
|✅
|If set, will be used to call
setTimeout(timeout) after the socket is created, but before it starts the connection.
localAddress
<string>
|✅
|✅
|Local address the socket should connect from. If not specified, the OS will decide. It is highly recommended to specify a
localAddress to prevent overload errors and improve performance.
localPort
<number>
|✅
|✅
|Local port the socket should connect from. If not specified, the OS will decide.
interface
<string>
|❌
|✅
|Interface the socket should connect from. If not specified, it will use the current active connection. The options are:
'wifi', 'ethernet', 'cellular'.
reuseAddress
<boolean>
|❌
|✅
|Enable/disable the reuseAddress socket option. Default:
true.
tls
<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|Enable/disable SSL/TLS socket creation. Default:
false.
tlsCheckValidity
<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|Enable/disable SSL/TLS certificate validity check. Default:
true.
tlsCert
<any>
|✅
|✅
|CA file (.pem format) to trust. If
null, it will use the device's default SSL trusted list. Useful for self-signed certificates. See example for more info. Default:
null.
Note: The platforms marked as ❌ use the default value.
listen()
listen(options[, callback]) creates a TCP server socket using the given
options.
listen: options
Required. Available options for creating a server socket. It must be an
object with the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|iOS/macOS
|Android
|Description
port
<number>
|✅
|✅
|Required. Port the socket should listen to.
host
<string>
|✅
|✅
|Host the socket should listen to. IP address in IPv4 format or
'localhost'. Default:
'0.0.0.0'.
reuseAddress
<boolean>
|❌
|✅
|Enable/disable the reuseAddress socket option. Default:
true.
Note: The platforms marked as ❌ use the default value.
The library is released under the MIT license. For more information see
LICENSE.