node's net API in React Native
This module is used by Peel
Create a new react-native project. Check react-native getting started
In your project dir:
npm install react-native-tcp --save
Note for iOS: If your react-native version < 0.40 install with this tag instead:
npm install react-native-tcp@3.1.0 --save
Update the following line with your path to
node_modules/ and add it to your
podfile:
pod 'TcpSockets', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-tcp'
react-native link react-native-tcp
npm install --save-dev rn-nodeify
rn-nodeify --install stream,process,util --hack
"postinstall": "rn-nodeify --install stream,process,util --hack"
only if you want to write require('net') in your javascript
{
"browser": {
"net": "react-native-tcp"
}
}
see/run index.ios.js/index.android.js for a complete example, but basically it's just like net
var net = require('net');
// OR, if not shimming via package.json "browser" field:
// var net = require('react-native-tcp')
var server = net.createServer(function(socket) {
socket.write('excellent!');
}).listen(12345);
var client = net.createConnection(12345);
client.on('error', function(error) {
console.log(error)
});
client.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('message was received', data)
});
add select tests from node's tests for net
PR's welcome!
originally forked from react-native-udp