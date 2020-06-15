TCP in React Native

node's net API in React Native

This module is used by Peel

Install

Create a new react-native project. Check react-native getting started

In your project dir:

npm install react- native -tcp --save

Note for iOS: If your react-native version < 0.40 install with this tag instead:

npm install react-native-tcp @ 3 . 1 . 0 --save

if using Cocoapods

Update the following line with your path to node_modules/ and add it to your podfile:

pod 'TcpSockets' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-tcp'

Link in the native dependency

react- native link react- native -tcp

Additional dependencies

Due to limitations in the react-native packager, streams need to be hacked in with rn-nodeify

install rn-nodeify as a dev-dependency npm install --save-dev rn-nodeify run rn-nodeify manually rn-nodeify --install stream,process,util --hack optionally you can add this as a postinstall script "postinstall": "rn-nodeify --install stream,process,util --hack"

Usage

only if you want to write require('net') in your javascript

{ "browser" : { "net" : "react-native-tcp" } }

JS

see/run index.ios.js/index.android.js for a complete example, but basically it's just like net

var net = require ( 'net' ); var server = net.createServer( function ( socket ) { socket.write( 'excellent!' ); }).listen( 12345 ); var client = net.createConnection( 12345 ); client.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error) }); client.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'message was received' , data) });

TODO

add select tests from node's tests for net

PR's welcome!

originally forked from react-native-udp