A react-native styling system, based on TailwindCSS

Easily apply styles to react native components in a tailwindCSS-like fashion. The utility classes are transformed to valid object names and are all children of an object ( t , tw , theme or tailwind ).

import { t } from 'react-native-tailwindcss' ; < View style = {[t.absolute, t.inset0 , t.p4 , t.bgBlue500 ]} />

Use the tailwind.config.js file you know and love, to customize your styles or just use default tailwind styles.

In react native, sometimes you only need a color value. We've got you covered. The color object contains all your defined colors.

import { color } from 'react-native-tailwindcss' ; < StatusBar backgroundColor = {color.blue500} />

React native has no default css styling so there are some special cases. Some elements like breakpoints, plugins, corePlugin disabling, prefixes, separators, variation and the important toggle are not necessary and are ignored.

You should also take a look at some special cases:

Usage

Install this package

npm install react-native-tailwindcss yarn add react-native-tailwindcss

Then initialize a new tailwindCSS config file

npx RNtailwindcss

or use an existing one.

Usage with styled-components

react-native-tailwindcss plays nicely with the popular styled-components library.

Simply use the array syntax within the interpolated template literal:

import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import { t } from 'react-native-tailwindcss' ; import styled from 'styled-components/native' ; const SView = styled(View) ` ${[t.mB4, t.bgGray200, t.rounded, t.p3]} ` ; < SView > < Text > Some unstyled text in a styled view </ Text > </ SView >

General Conventions

Every 'class' uses the camelCase naming convention instead of tailwindCSS's kebab-case.

border-t-2 => t.borderT2

A - in the beginning of a 'class' becomes a _ .

-mt-2 => t._mT2

A / also becomes a _ to separate the numbers.

w- 1 / 3 => t.w1_3

Special cases

Shadows

Android does not use the shadow props to cast shadows, just an elevation value. The elevation value is by default the shadowRadius / 2 It can be changed by adding the elevation value after the shadow separated by a , .

(eg.: default: '0 1px 3px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, .1), 5' )

Text shadows use the same shadows as box shadows

Multiple shadows are not supported in React native. (the first shadow will be used)

inner and outline shadows are ignored

Directional Layout

When you need directional layout, React Native offers some variations to make life easier. Instead of using 'left' or 'right', 'start' and 'end' can be used.

react-native-tailwindcss offers classes to embrace this way of directional layout. Every 'class' with L or R , also has a corresponding S and E 'class' for start and end.

Testing