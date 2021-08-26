Easily apply styles to react native components in a tailwindCSS-like fashion.
The utility classes are transformed to valid object names and are all children of an object (
t,
tw,
theme or
tailwind).
import { t } from 'react-native-tailwindcss';
<View style={[t.absolute, t.inset0, t.p4, t.bgBlue500]} />
Use the
tailwind.config.js file you know and love, to customize your styles or just use default tailwind styles.
In react native, sometimes you only need a color value. We've got you covered.
The
color object contains all your defined colors.
import { color } from 'react-native-tailwindcss';
<StatusBar backgroundColor={color.blue500} />
React native has no default css styling so there are some special cases. Some elements like breakpoints, plugins, corePlugin disabling, prefixes, separators, variation and the important toggle are not necessary and are ignored.
You should also take a look at some special cases:
Install this package
# Using npm
npm install react-native-tailwindcss
# Using Yarn
yarn add react-native-tailwindcss
Then initialize a new tailwindCSS config file
npx RNtailwindcss
or use an existing one.
styled-components
react-native-tailwindcss plays nicely with the popular
styled-components library.
Simply use the array syntax within the interpolated template literal:
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { t } from 'react-native-tailwindcss';
import styled from 'styled-components/native';
const SView = styled(View)`
${[t.mB4, t.bgGray200, t.rounded, t.p3]}
`;
<SView>
<Text>Some unstyled text in a styled view</Text>
</SView>
Every 'class' uses the camelCase naming convention instead of tailwindCSS's kebab-case.
border-t-2 => t.borderT2
A
- in the beginning of a 'class' becomes a
_.
-mt-2 => t._mT2
A
/ also becomes a
_ to separate the numbers.
w-1/3 => t.w1_3
Android does not use the shadow props to cast shadows, just an
elevation value.
elevation value is by default the
shadowRadius / 2
elevation value after the shadow separated by a
,.
default: '0 1px 3px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, .1), 5')
Text shadows use the same shadows as box shadows
Multiple shadows are not supported in React native. (the first shadow will be used)
inner and
outline shadows are ignored
When you need directional layout, React Native offers some variations to make life easier. Instead of using 'left' or 'right', 'start' and 'end' can be used.
react-native-tailwindcss offers classes to embrace this way of directional layout.
Every 'class' with
L or
R, also has a corresponding
S and
E 'class' for start and end.
