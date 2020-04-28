Fully customizable React Native input-component to add tags to an array. The tags are displayed as chips that can be deleted.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-tags-input
https://github.com/jimmybengtsson/react-native-tags-input
$ npm install react-native-tags-input --save
|necessary
|types
|about
|tags
|✓
|object
|Object containing a empty string called tag and a empty array called tagsArray
|updateState
|✓
|func
|Function to pass for component to be able to update parents state
|keysForTag
|string
|String to decide when a tag will be added. Space for standard
|containerStyle
|styles
|Styles for the most outer view component
|label
|string
|Text to appear on top of input
|labelStyle
|styles
|Styles for label text
|inputContainerStyle
|styles
|Styles for the outer input component
|inputStyle
|styles
|Styles for the inner input component
|leftElement
|element
|Element to be passed to input. Such as an icon.
|leftElementContainerStyle
|styles
|Styles for the left element inside input
|rightElement
|element
|Element to be passed to input. Such as an icon.
|rightElementContainerStyle
|styles
|Styles for the right element inside input
|tagsViewStyle
|styles
|Styles for the view component containing the tag-chips
|tagStyle
|styles
|Styles for the tag-chips
|tagTextStyle
|styles
|Styles for the text inside a tag-chip
|disabled
|boolean
|Active input or not? false for standard
|disabledInputStyle
|styles
|Styles for when the input is disabled
|deleteElement
|element
|If this is included, the delete icon will be replaced by the element provided. (Thanks to periabyte)
|deleteIconStyles
|styles
|Styles for the delete icon
|customElement
|element
|Element to be displayed between input and tags. For example suggestions. (Auto suggestions will be implemented in a future release)
This component also inherits all native TextInput props that come with a standard React Native TextInput element.
Auto suggest example by using customElement-prop
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
Dimensions,
StyleSheet,
View
} from 'react-native';
import TagInput from 'react-native-tags-input';
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
tags: {
tag: '',
tagsArray: []
},
};
}
updateTagState = (state) => {
this.setState({
tags: state
})
};
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TagInput
updateState={this.updateTagState}
tags={this.state.tags}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
Dimensions,
StyleSheet,
View
} from 'react-native';
import {Icon} from 'react-native-elements';
import TagInput from 'react-native-tags-input';
const mainColor = '#3ca897';
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
tags: {
tag: '',
tagsArray: []
},
tagsColor: mainColor,
tagsText: '#fff',
};
}
updateTagState = (state) => {
this.setState({
tags: state
})
};
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TagInput
updateState={this.updateTagState}
tags={this.state.tags}
placeholder="Tags..."
label='Press comma & space to add a tag'
labelStyle={{color: '#fff'}}
leftElement={<Icon name={'tag-multiple'} type={'material-community'} color={this.state.tagsText}/>}
leftElementContainerStyle={{marginLeft: 3}}
containerStyle={{width: (Dimensions.get('window').width - 40)}}
inputContainerStyle={[styles.textInput, {backgroundColor: this.state.tagsColor}]}
inputStyle={{color: this.state.tagsText}}
onFocus={() => this.setState({tagsColor: '#fff', tagsText: mainColor})}
onBlur={() => this.setState({tagsColor: mainColor, tagsText: '#fff'})}
autoCorrect={false}
tagStyle={styles.tag}
tagTextStyle={styles.tagText}
keysForTag={', '}/>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: mainColor,
},
textInput: {
height: 40,
borderColor: 'white',
borderWidth: 1,
marginTop: 8,
borderRadius: 5,
padding: 3,
},
tag: {
backgroundColor: '#fff'
},
tagText: {
color: mainColor
},
});
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
react-native-tags-input is MIT License @ Jimmy Bengtsson