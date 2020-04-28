Fully customizable React Native input-component to add tags to an array. The tags are displayed as chips that can be deleted.

Npm repo

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-tags-input

Git repo

https://github.com/jimmybengtsson/react-native-tags-input

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-tags-input --save

Props

necessary types about tags ✓ object Object containing a empty string called tag and a empty array called tagsArray updateState ✓ func Function to pass for component to be able to update parents state keysForTag string String to decide when a tag will be added. Space for standard containerStyle styles Styles for the most outer view component label string Text to appear on top of input labelStyle styles Styles for label text inputContainerStyle styles Styles for the outer input component inputStyle styles Styles for the inner input component leftElement element Element to be passed to input. Such as an icon. leftElementContainerStyle styles Styles for the left element inside input rightElement element Element to be passed to input. Such as an icon. rightElementContainerStyle styles Styles for the right element inside input tagsViewStyle styles Styles for the view component containing the tag-chips tagStyle styles Styles for the tag-chips tagTextStyle styles Styles for the text inside a tag-chip disabled boolean Active input or not? false for standard disabledInputStyle styles Styles for when the input is disabled deleteElement element If this is included, the delete icon will be replaced by the element provided. (Thanks to periabyte) deleteIconStyles styles Styles for the delete icon customElement element Element to be displayed between input and tags. For example suggestions. (Auto suggestions will be implemented in a future release)

This component also inherits all native TextInput props that come with a standard React Native TextInput element.

Examples

Standard and Custom example

Auto suggest example by using customElement-prop

Standard example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import TagInput from 'react-native-tags-input' ; export default class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { tags : { tag : '' , tagsArray : [] }, }; } updateTagState = ( state ) => { this .setState({ tags : state }) }; render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < TagInput updateState = {this.updateTagState} tags = {this.state.tags} /> </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, });

Custom example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import {Icon} from 'react-native-elements' ; import TagInput from 'react-native-tags-input' ; const mainColor = '#3ca897' ; export default class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { tags : { tag : '' , tagsArray : [] }, tagsColor : mainColor, tagsText : '#fff' , }; } updateTagState = ( state ) => { this .setState({ tags : state }) }; render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <TagInput updateState={this.updateTagState} tags={this.state.tags} placeholder="Tags..." label='Press comma & space to add a tag' labelStyle={{color: '#fff'}} leftElement={<Icon name={'tag-multiple'} type={'material-community'} color={this.state.tagsText}/>} leftElementContainerStyle={{marginLeft: 3}} containerStyle={{width: (Dimensions.get('window').width - 40)}} inputContainerStyle={[styles.textInput, {backgroundColor: this.state.tagsColor}]} inputStyle={{color: this.state.tagsText}} onFocus={() => this.setState({tagsColor: '#fff', tagsText: mainColor})} onBlur={() => this.setState({tagsColor: mainColor, tagsText: '#fff'})} autoCorrect={false} tagStyle={styles.tag} tagTextStyle={styles.tagText} keysForTag={', '}/> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: mainColor, }, textInput: { height: 40, borderColor: 'white', borderWidth: 1, marginTop: 8, borderRadius: 5, padding: 3, }, tag: { backgroundColor: '#fff' }, tagText: { color: mainColor }, });

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

react-native-tags-input is MIT License @ Jimmy Bengtsson