A React Native component that allows you to input text and formats the text into a tag when a space or comma is entered. Tapping on the tag will remove it.
npm install --save react-native-tags
yarn add react-native-tags
import React from "react";
import { TouchableOpacity, Text } from "react-native";
import Tags from "react-native-tags";
const MyTagInput = () => (
<Tags
initialText="monkey"
textInputProps={{
placeholder: "Any type of animal"
}}
initialTags={["dog", "cat", "chicken"]}
onChangeTags={tags => console.log(tags)}
onTagPress={(index, tagLabel, event, deleted) =>
console.log(index, tagLabel, event, deleted ? "deleted" : "not deleted")
}
containerStyle={{ justifyContent: "center" }}
inputStyle={{ backgroundColor: "white" }}
renderTag={({ tag, index, onPress, deleteTagOnPress, readonly }) => (
<TouchableOpacity key={`${tag}-${index}`} onPress={onPress}>
<Text>{tag}</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
)}
/>
);
renderTag
If you would like to add new functionality or modify the way that the tags are rendered then pass in a renderTag prop.
|PropName
|Description
|tag
|text of the tag
|index
|position in the array of tags
|onPress
|Removes the tag if
deleteTagsOnPress and readonly is false
|PropName
|Description
|Default
|initialText
|The input element's text
|textInputProps
|forward props to the textInput
|initialTags
|['the', 'initial', 'tags']
|createTagOnString
|Triggers new tag creation
|[",", ".", " "]
|onChangeTags
|Fires when tags are added or removed
|maxNumberOfTags
|The max number of tags that can be entered
|infinity
|onTagPress
|Fires when tags are pressed
|readonly
|Tags cannot be modified
|false
|deleteTagOnPress
|Remove the tag when pressed
|true
|renderTag
|Manage the rendering of your own
Tag
|PropName
|Description
|Default
|style
|Style (
containerStyle alias)
|containerStyle
|Style
|inputContainerStyle
|Style
|inputStyle
|Style
|tagContainerStyle
|Style
|tagTextStyle
|Style