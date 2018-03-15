A simple tag component to act as radio button / checkbox

Features

Suports Array of objects or array of strings

Support max itens selected

Built in themes

Plain simple and flexible API

Demo

You can try on expo: https://exp.host/@rafaelmotta021/react-native-tag-select-demo

or just check the image bellow:

Setup

yarn add react-native-tag-select

or

npm install --save react-native-tag-select

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, Button, Alert, Text, } from 'react-native' ; import { TagSelect } from 'react-native-tag-select' ; export default class App extends React . Component { render() { const data = [ { id : 1 , label : 'Money' }, { id : 2 , label : 'Credit card' }, { id : 3 , label : 'Debit card' }, { id : 4 , label : 'Online payment' }, { id : 5 , label : 'Bitcoin' }, ]; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.labelText}>Payment:</Text> <TagSelect data={data} max={3} ref={(tag) => { this.tag = tag; }} onMaxError={() => { Alert.alert('Ops', 'Max reached'); }} /> <View style={styles.buttonContainer}> <View style={styles.buttonInner}> <Button title="Get selected count" style={styles.button} onPress={() => { Alert.alert('Selected count', `Total: ${this.tag.totalSelected}`); }} /> </View> <View> <Button title="Get selected" onPress={() => { Alert.alert('Selected items:', JSON.stringify(this.tag.itemsSelected)); }} /> </View> </View> <Text style={styles.labelText}>With custom style:</Text> <TagSelect data={data} itemStyle={styles.item} itemLabelStyle={styles.label} itemStyleSelected={styles.itemSelected} itemLabelStyleSelected={styles.labelSelected} /> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#FFF', marginTop: 50, marginLeft: 15, }, buttonContainer: { padding: 15, }, buttonInner: { marginBottom: 15, }, labelText: { color: '#333', fontSize: 15, fontWeight: '500', marginBottom: 15, }, item: { borderWidth: 1, borderColor: '#333', backgroundColor: '#FFF', }, label: { color: '#333' }, itemSelected: { backgroundColor: '#333', }, labelSelected: { color: '#FFF', }, });

You can customized the look and feel of this library the way you want, but, if you prefer, we ship 6 themes for you:

default

inverse

success

info

danger

warning

Available props

Name Type Default Description value array [] Array with pre-defined values data array [] Data to render labelAttr string 'label' Key attribute name to render label text, if the data props is an array of objects keyAttr string 'id' Key attribute name to render key property to the list, if the data props is an array of objects max number null Max itens permitted onMaxError func null Callback after user reach max itens onItemPress func null Callback after user press on item theme string 'default' Default theme inspired on bootstrap colors. You can check the options available above containerStyle any {} Style of the list container itemStyle any {} Style of item container itemStyleSelected any {} Style of item container selected itemLabelStyle any {} Style of item label itemLabelStyleSelected any {} Style of item label selected

Methods

To access tag select methods you must get the ref property first.

Get the number of itens selected. Returns a boolean.

this .ref.totalSelected

Get itens selected. Returns an array.