React Native SectionList with scrollable tabs
$ yarn add react-native-tabs-section-list
$ git clone https://github.com/bogoslavskiy/react-native-tabs-section-list.git
$ cd react-native-tabs-section-list/example
$ yarn install
$ yarn start
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
scrollToLocationOffset?
|Param is inserted into
scrollToLocation as
viewOffset See React Native Docs
number
|0
tabBarStyle?
|Styles for tabBar
ViewStyle
|undefined
renderTab
|Callback which returns a custom React Element to use as the tab bar
(section: SectionListData<any>)
React.ReactNode
|Required
SectionList props...