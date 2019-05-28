openbase logo
Readme

react-native-tabs-section-list

npm version

React Native SectionList with scrollable tabs

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-tabs-section-list

Usage

See example

Run example

$ git clone https://github.com/bogoslavskiy/react-native-tabs-section-list.git
$ cd react-native-tabs-section-list/example
$ yarn install
$ yarn start

Props

NameDescriptionTypeDefault
scrollToLocationOffset?Param is inserted into scrollToLocation as viewOffset See React Native Docsnumber0
tabBarStyle?Styles for tabBarViewStyleundefined
renderTabCallback which returns a custom React Element to use as the tab bar (section: SectionListData<any>) React.ReactNodeRequired
SectionList props...

