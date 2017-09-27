:pointright: _This component is used in my production app Game ideas. Make sure to check it out! 👈

This cross-platform component is inspired by the iOS-TableView. Made with pure CSS, the intention is to provide a flexible and lightweight alternative to a bridged component. Don't be scared of React-Native upgrades anymore!

A possible use case might be an about- or a settings-screen with a few rows. For displaying long datalists it is recommended to use the FlatList Component together with Cell and Separator Components. (see example or live demo with expo)

🚀 If you like my component and want to buy me a coffee press the Sponsor Button and find out about GitHub Sponsors – Thanks! 👈

Have a look at the examples below! :-)

Installation

Install as dependency:

// yarn yarn add react-native-tableview-simple // or npm npm i react-native-tableview-simple --S

Add needed components:

import { Cell, Section, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple' ;

Extensible

react-native-tableview-simple provides you with some predefined CSS-styles, inspired by the native TableView. You can always mix the Cell -instances inside a Section , with other (React-Native)-Views.

Override defaults of Cell -Component

Don't repeat yourself. If you override the default props over and over again, just pass them as an object.

const cellPropsCustom = { cellStyle : 'Basic' , title : 'Basic Custom' , backgroundColor : 'black' , }; <Cell onPress={console.log} {...cellPropsCustom} /> <Cell onPress={console.log} {...cellPropsCustom} />

Separator BackgroundColor is derived from Cell BackgroundColor

The Separator -Component is a line from the left end to the right end. According to the original iOS TableView there should be an insent on the left end. This is done by separating the Separator -Component in two parts: SeparatorContainer (full width) and SeparatorInner (width - inset). (See: Separator.tsx ) The SeparatorContainer has the same color that the Cell -Component above. The SeparatorInner has the default Separator Color. Pressing a Cell Component will change the color of SeparatorInner to transparent .

Why is that so complicated?

Because just hiding the separator would make the height of the component jump.

Props

TableView

The TableView component controls the theme.

Prop Default Type Description children - React.ReactNode Children. Should be of type Section appearance auto string auto : System Appearance; light : Light Appearance; dark : Dark Appearance; [string] : Appearance defined through customAppearances customAppearances - THEME_APPEARANCE style - ViewStyle Applied to the table wrapper

Section

The Section component is needed to render the Cells together with Separators . It's possible to use the Flatlist component instead (Example).

Prop Default Type Description allowFontScaling true bool Respect Text Size accessibility setting on iOS footerComponent - React.Component Inject any component to replace original footer (optional) headerComponent - React.Component Inject any component to replace original header (optional) footer - string Footer value footerTextColor #6d6d72 string Text color of footer footerTextStyle {} Text.propTypes.style These styles will be applied to the footer Text -Component. header - string Header value headerTextColor #6d6d72 string Text color of header headerTextStyle {} Text.propTypes.style These styles will be applied to the header Text -Component. hideSeparator false bool Hide separators hideSurroundingSeparators false bool Hide surrounding separators, best combined with roundedCorners roundedCorners false bool Enable rounded corners, best combined with hideSurroundingSeparator sectionPaddingBottom 15 number Padding bottom of section sectionPaddingTop 15 number Padding top of section sectionTintColor #EFEFF4 string Background color of section separatorInsetLeft 15 number Left inset of separator separatorInsetRight 0 number Right inset of separator separatorTintColor #C8C7CC string Color of separator withSafeAreaView true / false (on iOS <= 10) bool Render section header and footer with SafeAreaView

Cell

The style of the Cell component is inspired by the native UITableView . Because the Cell component is created with CSS only, its highly flexible. The content of the cell is separated in three views, which can all be modified via props : cellImageView | cellContentView | cellAccessoryView .

To get an idea what you can modify via props , have a look at the examples below.

Prop Default Type Description accessory - string Predefined accessory: DisclosureIndicator , Detail , DetailDisclosure , Checkmark accessoryColor #007AFF string Color of accessory accessoryColorDisclosureIndicator #C7C7CC string Color of accessory DisclosureIndicator allowFontScaling true bool Respect Text Size accessibility setting on iOS backgroundColor #FFF string Background color of cell cellStyle Basic string Predefined styles: Basic , RightDetail , LeftDetail , Subtitle cellAccessoryView - React.Component Replace accessory view component (e.g.: add Switch or ActivityIndicator) cellContentView - React.Component Replace content view component cellImageView - React.Component Replace image view component children - React.Component Additional content to be displayed below the cell. (e.g: Add Picker or DateTimePicker) contentContainerStyle {} View.propTypes.style These styles will be applied to the content container which wraps all of the child views. Overrides cellStyle (e.g.: Override paddingLeft and paddingRight or set fixed height) detail - string or number Detail value detailTextProps {} Text.propTypes These props will be applied to the (left- / right-) detail Text -Component. detailTextStyle {} Text.propTypes.style These styles will be applied to the (left- / right-) detail Text -Component. disableImageResize false bool Disable resizing of image hideSeparator false bool Hide the following Separator -Component highlightActiveOpacity 0.8 number Opacity of cell when touch is active highlightUnderlayColor black string Color of underlay that will show through when touch is active isDisabled false bool Cell is disabled. onPress will not get triggered image - React.Component (Image) Image component displayed on the left. Will resized automatically leftDetailColor #007AFF string Text color of left detail rightDetailColor #8E8E93 string Text color of right detail subtitleColor #000 string Text color of subtitle subtitleTextStyle {} Text.propTypes.style These styles will be applied to the subtitle Text -Component. testID undefined string Add testID to root component title - string or number or React.Component Title value titleTextColor #000 string Text color of title titleTextProps {} Text.propTypes These props will be applied to the title Text -Component. titleTextStyle {} Text.propTypes.style These styles will be applied to the title Text -Component (e.g.: update fontSize or fontFamily ) titleTextStyleDisabled {} Text.propTypes.style These styles will be applied to the title Text -Component, when the cell is disabled onPress - func or false If set, cell will be automaticaly initialized with TouchableHighlight onPressDetailAccessory - func or false Listen to onPress event of detail accessory withSafeAreaView true / false (on iOS <= 10) bool Render cell with SafeAreaView

Wrap Cell

Sometimes custom Cell components are needed. By creating new component, which is based on Cell , its only necessary to set the props once.

... import { Cell, Section, TableView, } from 'react-native-tableview-simple' ; const CellVariant = ( props ) => ( <Cell {...props} cellContentView={ <View style={{ alignItems: 'center', flexDirection: 'row', flex: 1, paddingVertical: 10 }} > <Text allowFontScaling numberOfLines={1} style={{ flex: 1, fontSize: 20 }} > {props.title} </Text> </View> } /> ); ... <TableView> <Section> <CellVariant title="Element 1" /> <CellVariant title="Element 2" /> <CellVariant title="Element 3" /> <CellVariant title="Element 4" /> </Section> </TableView> ...

Separator

In general the Separator component is used internally by the Section component. But additionally this component can be used together with FlatList . See the example below.

Prop Default Type Description backgroundColor #EFEFF4 string Background color insetLeft 15 number Left inset of separator insetRight 0 number Right inset of separator isHidden false bool Hide separator but keeping its height tintColor #C8C7CC string Color of separator withSafeAreaView true / false (on iOS <= 10) bool Render separator with SafeAreaView

Examples

The following examples can be found in the folder example . To run the example project, follow these steps:

git clone https://github.com/Purii/react-native-tableview-simple cd example yarn or npm i run /example/ios/example.xcodeproj via Xcode

Quick look

<Cell title= "Switch" cellAccessoryView={<Switch />} contentContainerStyle={{ paddingVertical : 4 }} /> <Cell title="ActivityIndicator" cellAccessoryView={<ActivityIndicator />} /> // TextInput <Cell cellContentView={<TextInput style={{fontSize: 16, flex: 1}} placeholder="TextInput"/>} /> // Image <Cell title="Image" image={ <Image style={{ borderRadius: 5 }} source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png', }} /> } />

Use case: About-screen

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, ScrollView, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import { Cell, Section, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple' ; export default class App extends Component < {}> { render() { return ( <ScrollView contentContainerStyle={styles.stage}> <View style={{ backgroundColor: '#37474F', height: 500, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', }}> <View style={{ backgroundColor: '#ffc107', width: 80, height: 80, borderRadius: 10, }} /> </View> <TableView> <Section footer="All rights reserved."> <Cell title="Help / FAQ" titleTextColor="#007AFF" onPress={() => console.log('open Help/FAQ')} /> <Cell title="Contact Us" titleTextColor="#007AFF" onPress={() => console.log('open Contact Us')} /> </Section> </TableView> </ScrollView> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ stage: { backgroundColor: '#EFEFF4', paddingBottom: 20, flex: 1, }, });

react-native-tableview-simple vs. Native iOS

The left and middle screens are build using react-native-tableview-simple . The right one is native.

react-native-tableview-simple (Dark Appearance) react-native-tableview-simple Native iOS

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { ActivityIndicator, AppRegistry, Dimensions, Image, ScrollView, StyleSheet, Switch, Text, TextInput, View, } from 'react-native' ; import { Cell, Section, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple' ; export default class App extends Component < {}> { render() { return ( <ScrollView contentContainerStyle={styles.stage}> <TableView> <Section header="STANDARD" footer="A Footer"> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Basic" /> <Cell cellStyle="RightDetail" title="RightDetail" detail="Detail" /> <Cell cellStyle="LeftDetail" title="LeftDetail" detail="Detail" /> <Cell cellStyle="Subtitle" title="Subtitle" detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk" /> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Pressable w/ accessory" accessory="DisclosureIndicator" onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')} /> </Section> <Section header="DISABLED"> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" isDisabled title="Basic" /> <Cell cellStyle="RightDetail" isDisabled title="RightDetail" detail="Detail" /> <Cell cellStyle="LeftDetail" isDisabled title="LeftDetail" detail="Detail" /> <Cell cellStyle="Subtitle" isDisabled title="Subtitle" detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk" /> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" isDisabled title="Pressable w/ accessory" accessory="DisclosureIndicator" onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')} /> </Section> <Section header="ACCESSORY"> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" accessory="DisclosureIndicator" title="Basic" /> <Cell cellStyle="RightDetail" accessory="DetailDisclosure" title="RightDetail" detail="Detail" /> <Cell cellStyle="LeftDetail" accessory="Detail" title="LeftDetail" detail="Detail" /> <Cell cellStyle="Subtitle" accessory="Checkmark" title="Subtitle" detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk" /> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" accessory="Detail" title="Pressable w/ accessory" onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')} /> </Section> <Section header="Image" footer="A Footer"> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Basic" image={ <Image style={{ borderRadius: 5 }} source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png', }} /> } /> <Cell cellStyle="RightDetail" title="RightDetail" detail="Detail" image={ <Image style={{ borderRadius: 5 }} source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png', }} /> } /> <Cell cellStyle="LeftDetail" title="LeftDetail" detail="Detail" image={ <Image style={{ borderRadius: 5 }} source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png', }} /> } /> <Cell cellStyle="Subtitle" title="Subtitle" detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk" image={ <Image style={{ borderRadius: 5 }} source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png', }} /> } /> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Pressable w/ accessory" accessory="DisclosureIndicator" onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')} image={ <Image style={{ borderRadius: 5 }} source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png', }} /> } /> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Disable image resize" disableImageResize image={ <Image style={{ height: 50, width: 50, borderRadius: 5 }} source={{ uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png', }} /> } /> </Section> <Section header="MISC"> <Cell cellStyle="RightDetail" title="RightDetail" detail="Detail" rightDetailColor="#6cc644" /> <Cell cellStyle="LeftDetail" title="LeftDetail" detail="Detail" leftDetailColor="#6cc644" /> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Switch" cellAccessoryView={<Switch />} contentContainerStyle={{ paddingVertical: 4 }} /> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="ActivityIndicator" cellAccessoryView={<ActivityIndicator />} /> <Cell cellContentView={ <TextInput style={{ fontSize: 16, flex: 1 }} placeholder="TextInput" /> } /> </Section> <Section header="CUSTOMCELLS"> <Cell onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')} contentContainerStyle={{ alignItems: 'flex-start', height: 60 }} cellContentView={ <Text style={{ flex: 1, fontSize: 16 }}> Custom height with Cell-Component </Text> } /> </Section> <Section headerComponent={<CustomSectionHeader />}> <Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Section uses prop headerComponent" /> </Section> </TableView> <View style={{ minHeight: Dimensions.get('window').height, }}> <View style={{ backgroundColor: '#37474F', height: 500, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', }}> <View style={{ backgroundColor: '#ffc107', width: 80, height: 80, borderRadius: 10, }} /> </View> <TableView> <Section footer="All rights reserved."> <Cell title="Help / FAQ" titleTextColor="#007AFF" onPress={() => console.log('open Help/FAQ')} /> <Cell title="Contact Us" titleTextColor="#007AFF" onPress={() => console.log('open Contact Us')} /> </Section> </TableView> </View> </ScrollView> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ stage: { backgroundColor: '#EFEFF4', paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 20, }, });

Render with FlatList

Be aware of the prop keyboardShouldPersistTaps if using ScrollView or similar components. (See #85)

import React from 'react' ; import { FlatList } from 'react-native' ; import { Cell, Separator, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple' ; const data = [ { id : 1 , title : '1' }, { id : 2 , title : '2' }, { id : 3 , title : '3' }, { id : 4 , title : '4' }, ]; export default ExampleWithFlatList = () => ( <TableView style={{ flex: 1 }}> <FlatList data={data} keyExtractor={(item, index) => item.id} renderItem={({ item, separators }) => ( <Cell title={item.title} onPress={console.log} onHighlightRow={separators.highlight} onUnHighlightRow={separators.unhighlight} /> )} ItemSeparatorComponent={({ highlighted }) => ( <Separator isHidden={highlighted} /> )} /> </TableView> );

Try it out

Try it in Expo: https://snack.expo.io/@purii/react-native-tableview-simple