:pointright: _This component is used in my production app Game ideas. Make sure to check it out! 👈
This cross-platform component is inspired by the iOS-TableView. Made with pure CSS, the intention is to provide a flexible and lightweight alternative to a bridged component. Don't be scared of React-Native upgrades anymore!
A possible use case might be an about- or a settings-screen with a few rows.
For displaying long datalists it is recommended to use the
FlatList Component together with
Cell and
Separator Components. (see example or live demo with expo)
🚀 If you like my component and want to buy me a coffee press the
Sponsor Button and find out about GitHub Sponsors – Thanks! 👈
Have a look at the examples below! :-)
// yarn
yarn add react-native-tableview-simple
// or npm
npm i react-native-tableview-simple --S
import { Cell, Section, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple';
react-native-tableview-simple provides you with some predefined CSS-styles, inspired by the native TableView.
You can always mix the
Cell-instances inside a
Section, with other (React-Native)-Views.
Cell-Component
Don't repeat yourself. If you override the default props over and over again, just pass them as an object.
const cellPropsCustom = {
cellStyle: 'Basic',
title: 'Basic Custom',
backgroundColor: 'black',
};
<Cell onPress={console.log} {...cellPropsCustom} />
<Cell onPress={console.log} {...cellPropsCustom} />
The
Separator-Component is a line from the left end to the right end.
According to the original iOS TableView there should be an insent on the left end.
This is done by separating the
Separator-Component in two parts:
SeparatorContainer (full width) and
SeparatorInner (width - inset). (See:
Separator.tsx)
The
SeparatorContainer has the same color that the
Cell-Component above.
The
SeparatorInner has the default Separator Color.
Pressing a Cell Component will change the color of
SeparatorInner to
transparent.
Because just hiding the separator would make the height of the component jump.
TableView
The
TableView component controls the theme.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|children
|-
React.ReactNode
|Children. Should be of type
Section
|appearance
auto
string
auto: System Appearance;
light: Light Appearance;
dark: Dark Appearance;
[string]: Appearance defined through
customAppearances
|customAppearances
|-
THEME_APPEARANCE
|style
|-
ViewStyle
|Applied to the table wrapper
Section
The
Section component is needed to render the
Cells together with
Separators.
It's possible to use the
Flatlist component instead (Example).
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|allowFontScaling
true
bool
|Respect Text Size accessibility setting on iOS
|footerComponent
|-
React.Component
|Inject any component to replace original footer (optional)
|headerComponent
|-
React.Component
|Inject any component to replace original header (optional)
|footer
|-
string
|Footer value
|footerTextColor
#6d6d72
string
|Text color of footer
|footerTextStyle
{}
Text.propTypes.style
|These styles will be applied to the footer
Text-Component.
|header
|-
string
|Header value
|headerTextColor
#6d6d72
string
|Text color of header
|headerTextStyle
{}
Text.propTypes.style
|These styles will be applied to the header
Text-Component.
|hideSeparator
false
bool
|Hide separators
|hideSurroundingSeparators
false
bool
|Hide surrounding separators, best combined with roundedCorners
|roundedCorners
false
bool
|Enable rounded corners, best combined with hideSurroundingSeparator
|sectionPaddingBottom
15
number
|Padding bottom of section
|sectionPaddingTop
15
number
|Padding top of section
|sectionTintColor
#EFEFF4
string
|Background color of section
|separatorInsetLeft
15
number
|Left inset of separator
|separatorInsetRight
0
number
|Right inset of separator
|separatorTintColor
#C8C7CC
string
|Color of separator
|withSafeAreaView
true / false (on iOS <= 10)
bool
|Render section header and footer with SafeAreaView
Cell
The style of the
Cell component is inspired by the native
UITableView.
Because the
Cell component is created with CSS only, its highly flexible.
The content of the cell is separated in three views, which can all be modified via
props:
cellImageView |
cellContentView |
cellAccessoryView.
To get an idea what you can modify via
props, have a look at the examples below.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|accessory
|-
string
|Predefined accessory:
DisclosureIndicator,
Detail,
DetailDisclosure,
Checkmark
|accessoryColor
#007AFF
string
|Color of accessory
|accessoryColorDisclosureIndicator
#C7C7CC
string
|Color of accessory
DisclosureIndicator
|allowFontScaling
true
bool
|Respect Text Size accessibility setting on iOS
|backgroundColor
#FFF
string
|Background color of cell
|cellStyle
Basic
string
|Predefined styles:
Basic,
RightDetail,
LeftDetail,
Subtitle
|cellAccessoryView
|-
React.Component
|Replace accessory view component (e.g.: add Switch or ActivityIndicator)
|cellContentView
|-
React.Component
|Replace content view component
|cellImageView
|-
React.Component
|Replace image view component
|children
|-
React.Component
|Additional content to be displayed below the cell. (e.g: Add Picker or DateTimePicker)
|contentContainerStyle
{}
View.propTypes.style
|These styles will be applied to the content container which wraps all of the child views. Overrides
cellStyle (e.g.: Override paddingLeft and paddingRight or set fixed height)
|detail
|-
string or
number
|Detail value
|detailTextProps
{}
Text.propTypes
|These props will be applied to the (left- / right-) detail
Text-Component.
|detailTextStyle
{}
Text.propTypes.style
|These styles will be applied to the (left- / right-) detail
Text-Component.
|disableImageResize
false
bool
|Disable resizing of image
|hideSeparator
false
bool
|Hide the following
Separator-Component
|highlightActiveOpacity
0.8
number
|Opacity of cell when touch is active
|highlightUnderlayColor
black
string
|Color of underlay that will show through when touch is active
|isDisabled
false
bool
|Cell is disabled.
onPress will not get triggered
|image
|-
React.Component (Image)
|Image component displayed on the left. Will resized automatically
|leftDetailColor
#007AFF
string
|Text color of left detail
|rightDetailColor
#8E8E93
string
|Text color of right detail
|subtitleColor
#000
string
|Text color of subtitle
|subtitleTextStyle
{}
Text.propTypes.style
|These styles will be applied to the subtitle
Text-Component.
|testID
undefined
string
|Add testID to root component
|title
|-
string or
number or
React.Component
|Title value
|titleTextColor
#000
string
|Text color of title
|titleTextProps
{}
Text.propTypes
|These props will be applied to the title
Text-Component.
|titleTextStyle
{}
Text.propTypes.style
|These styles will be applied to the title
Text-Component (e.g.: update
fontSize or
fontFamily)
|titleTextStyleDisabled
{}
Text.propTypes.style
|These styles will be applied to the title
Text-Component, when the cell is disabled
|onPress
|-
func or
false
|If set, cell will be automaticaly initialized with TouchableHighlight
|onPressDetailAccessory
|-
func or
false
|Listen to onPress event of detail accessory
|withSafeAreaView
true / false (on iOS <= 10)
bool
|Render cell with SafeAreaView
Cell
Sometimes custom
Cell components are needed.
By creating new component, which is based on
Cell, its only necessary to set the props once.
...
import {
Cell,
Section,
TableView,
} from 'react-native-tableview-simple';
const CellVariant = (props) => (
<Cell
{...props}
cellContentView={
<View
style={{ alignItems: 'center', flexDirection: 'row', flex: 1, paddingVertical: 10 }}
>
<Text
allowFontScaling
numberOfLines={1}
style={{ flex: 1, fontSize: 20 }}
>
{props.title}
</Text>
</View>
}
/>
);
...
<TableView>
<Section>
<CellVariant title="Element 1" />
<CellVariant title="Element 2" />
<CellVariant title="Element 3" />
<CellVariant title="Element 4" />
</Section>
</TableView>
...
Separator
In general the
Separator component is used internally by the
Section component.
But additionally this component can be used together with
FlatList.
See the example below.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|backgroundColor
#EFEFF4
string
|Background color
|insetLeft
15
number
|Left inset of separator
|insetRight
0
number
|Right inset of separator
|isHidden
false
bool
|Hide separator but keeping its height
|tintColor
#C8C7CC
string
|Color of separator
|withSafeAreaView
true / false (on iOS <= 10)
bool
|Render separator with SafeAreaView
The following examples can be found in the folder
example.
To run the example project, follow these steps:
git clone https://github.com/Purii/react-native-tableview-simple
cd example
yarn or
npm i
/example/ios/example.xcodeproj via Xcode
// ActivityIndicator as accessory
<Cell
title="Switch"
cellAccessoryView={<Switch />}
contentContainerStyle={{ paddingVertical: 4 }} // Adjust height
/>
// Switch as accessory
<Cell
title="ActivityIndicator"
cellAccessoryView={<ActivityIndicator />}
/>
// TextInput
<Cell
cellContentView={<TextInput style={{fontSize: 16, flex: 1}} placeholder="TextInput"/>}
/>
// Image
<Cell
title="Image"
image={
<Image
style={{ borderRadius: 5 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
}}
/>
}
/>
/**
* Sample React Native App
* https://github.com/facebook/react-native
* @flow
*/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { AppRegistry, ScrollView, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { Cell, Section, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple';
export default class App extends Component<{}> {
render() {
return (
<ScrollView contentContainerStyle={styles.stage}>
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: '#37474F',
height: 500,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
}}>
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: '#ffc107',
width: 80,
height: 80,
borderRadius: 10,
}}
/>
</View>
<TableView>
<Section footer="All rights reserved.">
<Cell
title="Help / FAQ"
titleTextColor="#007AFF"
onPress={() => console.log('open Help/FAQ')}
/>
<Cell
title="Contact Us"
titleTextColor="#007AFF"
onPress={() => console.log('open Contact Us')}
/>
</Section>
</TableView>
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
stage: {
backgroundColor: '#EFEFF4',
paddingBottom: 20,
flex: 1,
},
});
react-native-tableview-simple vs. Native iOS
The left and middle screens are build using
react-native-tableview-simple. The right one is native.
react-native-tableview-simple (Dark Appearance)
react-native-tableview-simple
|Native iOS
/**
* Sample React Native App
* https://github.com/facebook/react-native
* @flow
*/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
ActivityIndicator,
AppRegistry,
Dimensions,
Image,
ScrollView,
StyleSheet,
Switch,
Text,
TextInput,
View,
} from 'react-native';
import { Cell, Section, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple';
export default class App extends Component<{}> {
render() {
return (
<ScrollView contentContainerStyle={styles.stage}>
<TableView>
<Section header="STANDARD" footer="A Footer">
<Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Basic" />
<Cell cellStyle="RightDetail" title="RightDetail" detail="Detail" />
<Cell cellStyle="LeftDetail" title="LeftDetail" detail="Detail" />
<Cell
cellStyle="Subtitle"
title="Subtitle"
detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
title="Pressable w/ accessory"
accessory="DisclosureIndicator"
onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')}
/>
</Section>
<Section header="DISABLED">
<Cell cellStyle="Basic" isDisabled title="Basic" />
<Cell
cellStyle="RightDetail"
isDisabled
title="RightDetail"
detail="Detail"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="LeftDetail"
isDisabled
title="LeftDetail"
detail="Detail"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Subtitle"
isDisabled
title="Subtitle"
detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
isDisabled
title="Pressable w/ accessory"
accessory="DisclosureIndicator"
onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')}
/>
</Section>
<Section header="ACCESSORY">
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
accessory="DisclosureIndicator"
title="Basic"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="RightDetail"
accessory="DetailDisclosure"
title="RightDetail"
detail="Detail"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="LeftDetail"
accessory="Detail"
title="LeftDetail"
detail="Detail"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Subtitle"
accessory="Checkmark"
title="Subtitle"
detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
accessory="Detail"
title="Pressable w/ accessory"
onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')}
/>
</Section>
<Section header="Image" footer="A Footer">
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
title="Basic"
image={
<Image
style={{ borderRadius: 5 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
}}
/>
}
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="RightDetail"
title="RightDetail"
detail="Detail"
image={
<Image
style={{ borderRadius: 5 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
}}
/>
}
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="LeftDetail"
title="LeftDetail"
detail="Detail"
image={
<Image
style={{ borderRadius: 5 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
}}
/>
}
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Subtitle"
title="Subtitle"
detail="No linebreakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk"
image={
<Image
style={{ borderRadius: 5 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
}}
/>
}
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
title="Pressable w/ accessory"
accessory="DisclosureIndicator"
onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')}
image={
<Image
style={{ borderRadius: 5 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
}}
/>
}
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
title="Disable image resize"
disableImageResize
image={
<Image
style={{ height: 50, width: 50, borderRadius: 5 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
}}
/>
}
/>
</Section>
<Section header="MISC">
<Cell
cellStyle="RightDetail"
title="RightDetail"
detail="Detail"
rightDetailColor="#6cc644"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="LeftDetail"
title="LeftDetail"
detail="Detail"
leftDetailColor="#6cc644"
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
title="Switch"
cellAccessoryView={<Switch />}
contentContainerStyle={{ paddingVertical: 4 }}
/>
<Cell
cellStyle="Basic"
title="ActivityIndicator"
cellAccessoryView={<ActivityIndicator />}
/>
<Cell
cellContentView={
<TextInput
style={{ fontSize: 16, flex: 1 }}
placeholder="TextInput"
/>
}
/>
</Section>
<Section header="CUSTOMCELLS">
<Cell
onPress={() => console.log('Heyho!')}
contentContainerStyle={{ alignItems: 'flex-start', height: 60 }}
cellContentView={
<Text style={{ flex: 1, fontSize: 16 }}>
Custom height with Cell-Component
</Text>
}
/>
</Section>
<Section headerComponent={<CustomSectionHeader />}>
<Cell cellStyle="Basic" title="Section uses prop headerComponent" />
</Section>
</TableView>
<View
style={{
minHeight: Dimensions.get('window').height,
}}>
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: '#37474F',
height: 500,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
}}>
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: '#ffc107',
width: 80,
height: 80,
borderRadius: 10,
}}
/>
</View>
<TableView>
<Section footer="All rights reserved.">
<Cell
title="Help / FAQ"
titleTextColor="#007AFF"
onPress={() => console.log('open Help/FAQ')}
/>
<Cell
title="Contact Us"
titleTextColor="#007AFF"
onPress={() => console.log('open Contact Us')}
/>
</Section>
</TableView>
</View>
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
stage: {
backgroundColor: '#EFEFF4',
paddingTop: 20,
paddingBottom: 20,
},
});
FlatList
Be aware of the prop
keyboardShouldPersistTaps if using
ScrollView or similar components. (See #85)
import React from 'react';
import { FlatList } from 'react-native';
import { Cell, Separator, TableView } from 'react-native-tableview-simple';
const data = [
{ id: 1, title: '1' },
{ id: 2, title: '2' },
{ id: 3, title: '3' },
{ id: 4, title: '4' },
];
export default ExampleWithFlatList = () => (
<TableView style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<FlatList
data={data}
keyExtractor={(item, index) => item.id}
renderItem={({ item, separators }) => (
<Cell
title={item.title}
onPress={console.log}
onHighlightRow={separators.highlight}
onUnHighlightRow={separators.unhighlight}
/>
)}
ItemSeparatorComponent={({ highlighted }) => (
<Separator isHidden={highlighted} />
)}
/>
</TableView>
);
Try it in Expo: https://snack.expo.io/@purii/react-native-tableview-simple