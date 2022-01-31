openbase logo
rnt

react-native-table-component

by 鸡斯拉
1.2.1 (see all)

🌱Build table for react native

Downloads/wk

9K

GitHub Stars

604

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Table

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Table Component

This is a table component for react native.

切换到中文文档

Installation

npm install react-native-table-component

USE:

import { Table, TableWrapper, Row, Rows, Col, Cols, Cell } from 'react-native-table-component';



Changelogs

  • [v1.0.3]
    • 'TableWraper' changed to 'TableWrapper';
  • [v1.1.1]
    • Data supports incoming Element types
  • [v1.2.1]
    • Change the default value of the borderWidth from 1 to 0

Examples

Example1

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { Table, Row, Rows } from 'react-native-table-component';

export default class ExampleOne extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      tableHead: ['Head', 'Head2', 'Head3', 'Head4'],
      tableData: [
        ['1', '2', '3', '4'],
        ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
        ['1', '2', '3', '456\n789'],
        ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']
      ]
    }
  }

  render() {
    const state = this.state;
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 2, borderColor: '#c8e1ff'}}>
          <Row data={state.tableHead} style={styles.head} textStyle={styles.text}/>
          <Rows data={state.tableData} textStyle={styles.text}/>
        </Table>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
  head: { height: 40, backgroundColor: '#f1f8ff' },
  text: { margin: 6 }
});

Example2

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper, Row, Rows, Col } from 'react-native-table-component';

export default class ExampleTwo extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      tableHead: ['', 'Head1', 'Head2', 'Head3'],
      tableTitle: ['Title', 'Title2', 'Title3', 'Title4'],
      tableData: [
        ['1', '2', '3'],
        ['a', 'b', 'c'],
        ['1', '2', '3'],
        ['a', 'b', 'c']
      ]
    }
  }

  render() {
    const state = this.state;
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1}}>
          <Row data={state.tableHead} flexArr={[1, 2, 1, 1]} style={styles.head} textStyle={styles.text}/>
          <TableWrapper style={styles.wrapper}>
            <Col data={state.tableTitle} style={styles.title} heightArr={[28,28]} textStyle={styles.text}/>
            <Rows data={state.tableData} flexArr={[2, 1, 1]} style={styles.row} textStyle={styles.text}/>
          </TableWrapper>
        </Table>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
  head: {  height: 40,  backgroundColor: '#f1f8ff'  },
  wrapper: { flexDirection: 'row' },
  title: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#f6f8fa' },
  row: {  height: 28  },
  text: { textAlign: 'center' }
});

Example3

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, ScrollView } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper, Row } from 'react-native-table-component';

export default class ExampleThree extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      tableHead: ['Head', 'Head2', 'Head3', 'Head4', 'Head5', 'Head6', 'Head7', 'Head8', 'Head9'],
      widthArr: [40, 60, 80, 100, 120, 140, 160, 180, 200]
    }
  }

  render() {
    const state = this.state;
    const tableData = [];
    for (let i = 0; i < 30; i += 1) {
      const rowData = [];
      for (let j = 0; j < 9; j += 1) {
        rowData.push(`${i}${j}`);
      }
      tableData.push(rowData);
    }

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <ScrollView horizontal={true}>
          <View>
            <Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1, borderColor: '#C1C0B9'}}>
              <Row data={state.tableHead} widthArr={state.widthArr} style={styles.header} textStyle={styles.text}/>
            </Table>
            <ScrollView style={styles.dataWrapper}>
              <Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1, borderColor: '#C1C0B9'}}>
                {
                  tableData.map((rowData, index) => (
                    <Row
                      key={index}
                      data={rowData}
                      widthArr={state.widthArr}
                      style={[styles.row, index%2 && {backgroundColor: '#F7F6E7'}]}
                      textStyle={styles.text}
                    />
                  ))
                }
              </Table>
            </ScrollView>
          </View>
        </ScrollView>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
  header: { height: 50, backgroundColor: '#537791' },
  text: { textAlign: 'center', fontWeight: '100' },
  dataWrapper: { marginTop: -1 },
  row: { height: 40, backgroundColor: '#E7E6E1' }
});

Example4

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text, TouchableOpacity, Alert } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper, Row, Cell } from 'react-native-table-component';

export default class ExampleFour extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      tableHead: ['Head', 'Head2', 'Head3', 'Head4'],
      tableData: [
        ['1', '2', '3', '4'],
        ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
        ['1', '2', '3', '4'],
        ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']
      ]
    }
  }

  _alertIndex(index) {
    Alert.alert(`This is row ${index + 1}`);
  }

  render() {
    const state = this.state;
    const element = (data, index) => (
      <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this._alertIndex(index)}>
        <View style={styles.btn}>
          <Text style={styles.btnText}>button</Text>
        </View>
      </TouchableOpacity>
    );

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Table borderStyle={{borderColor: 'transparent'}}>
          <Row data={state.tableHead} style={styles.head} textStyle={styles.text}/>
          {
            state.tableData.map((rowData, index) => (
              <TableWrapper key={index} style={styles.row}>
                {
                  rowData.map((cellData, cellIndex) => (
                    <Cell key={cellIndex} data={cellIndex === 3 ? element(cellData, index) : cellData} textStyle={styles.text}/>
                  ))
                }
              </TableWrapper>
            ))
          }
        </Table>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
  head: { height: 40, backgroundColor: '#808B97' },
  text: { margin: 6 },
  row: { flexDirection: 'row', backgroundColor: '#FFF1C1' },
  btn: { width: 58, height: 18, backgroundColor: '#78B7BB',  borderRadius: 2 },
  btnText: { textAlign: 'center', color: '#fff' }
});

Example5

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text, TouchableOpacity, Alert } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper,Col, Cols, Cell } from 'react-native-table-component';

export default class ExampleFive extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    const elementButton = (value) => (
      <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this._alertIndex(value)}>
        <View style={styles.btn}>
          <Text style={styles.btnText}>button</Text>
        </View>
      </TouchableOpacity>
    );

    this.state = {
      tableTitle: ['Title', 'Title2', 'Title3', 'Title4'],
      tableData: [
        [elementButton('1'), 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
        [elementButton('2'), '1', '2', '3', '4'],
        [elementButton('3'), 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd']
      ]
    }
  }

  _alertIndex(value) {
    Alert.alert(`This is column ${value}`);
  }

  render() {
    const state = this.state;
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Table style={{flexDirection: 'row'}} borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1}}>
          {/* Left Wrapper */}
          <TableWrapper style={{width: 80}}>
            <Cell data="" style={styles.singleHead}/>
            <TableWrapper style={{flexDirection: 'row'}}>
              <Col data={['H1', 'H2']} style={styles.head} heightArr={[60, 60]} textStyle={styles.text} />
              <Col data={state.tableTitle} style={styles.title} heightArr={[30, 30, 30, 30]} textStyle={styles.titleText}></Col>
            </TableWrapper>
          </TableWrapper>

          {/* Right Wrapper */}
          <TableWrapper style={{flex:1}}>
            <Cols data={state.tableData} heightArr={[40, 30, 30, 30, 30]} textStyle={styles.text}/>
          </TableWrapper>
        </Table>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
  singleHead: { width: 80, height: 40, backgroundColor: '#c8e1ff' },
  head: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#c8e1ff' },
  title: { flex: 2, backgroundColor: '#f6f8fa' },
  titleText: { marginRight: 6, textAlign:'right' },
  text: { textAlign: 'center' },
  btn: { width: 58, height: 18, marginLeft: 15, backgroundColor: '#c8e1ff', borderRadius: 2 },
  btnText: { textAlign: 'center' }
});



Properties

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
dataArrayTable data.null
styleStyleContainer style.null
borderStyleObjectTable border line width and color.{ borderWidth: 0, borderColor: #000 }
textStyleStyleCell font style.null
flexArrArrayFlex value per column.[]
widthArrArrayWidth per column.[]
heightArrArrayHeight per line.[]
...propsany  more props



Notice

  • Cells in Col and Cols components do not support adaptive height.
  • Please set the magin value in the textStyle property to adjust the padding and do not use the padding.
  • If parent element is not Table component，please add the type of borderstyle.
<ScrollView horizontal={true}>
  {/* If parent element is not Table component，please add the type of borderstyle. */}
  <TableWrapper borderStyle={{borderWidth: 2, borderColor: 'blue',}}>
    <Cols data={data} />
  </TableWrapper>
</ScrollView>

License

MIT

Tutorials

React Native Table Component Tutorial with Example
www.positronx.io16 days agoReact Native Table Component Tutorial with ExampleIn this tutorial, we are going to look at how to build a Table Component in React Native application and display data in the table.
react-native-table-component - Snack
snack.expo.devreact-native-table-component - SnackThis is an Example of Grid View in React Native using FlatList
React Native Table Component
reactnativeexample.com3 years agoReact Native Table ComponentBuild table for react native.
How to implement tables in React Native (2022) - Kindacode
www.kindacode.com1 month agoHow to implement tables in React Native (2022) - KindacodeTables help us display information neatly and elegantly in rows and columns. In this article, you will learn how to implement tables in React Native by using three different libraries: react-native-paper, react-native-table-component, react-native-easy-grid. Without any further...
React Native Table | How does React Native Table work with Examples?
www.educba.com7 months agoReact Native Table | How does React Native Table work with Examples?Guide to React Native Table. Here we discuss syntax, working, advantages and examples of react native table with codes and outputs.