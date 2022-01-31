This is a table component for react native.
npm install react-native-table-component
USE:
import { Table, TableWrapper, Row, Rows, Col, Cols, Cell } from 'react-native-table-component';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { Table, Row, Rows } from 'react-native-table-component';
export default class ExampleOne extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
tableHead: ['Head', 'Head2', 'Head3', 'Head4'],
tableData: [
['1', '2', '3', '4'],
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
['1', '2', '3', '456\n789'],
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']
]
}
}
render() {
const state = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 2, borderColor: '#c8e1ff'}}>
<Row data={state.tableHead} style={styles.head} textStyle={styles.text}/>
<Rows data={state.tableData} textStyle={styles.text}/>
</Table>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
head: { height: 40, backgroundColor: '#f1f8ff' },
text: { margin: 6 }
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper, Row, Rows, Col } from 'react-native-table-component';
export default class ExampleTwo extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
tableHead: ['', 'Head1', 'Head2', 'Head3'],
tableTitle: ['Title', 'Title2', 'Title3', 'Title4'],
tableData: [
['1', '2', '3'],
['a', 'b', 'c'],
['1', '2', '3'],
['a', 'b', 'c']
]
}
}
render() {
const state = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1}}>
<Row data={state.tableHead} flexArr={[1, 2, 1, 1]} style={styles.head} textStyle={styles.text}/>
<TableWrapper style={styles.wrapper}>
<Col data={state.tableTitle} style={styles.title} heightArr={[28,28]} textStyle={styles.text}/>
<Rows data={state.tableData} flexArr={[2, 1, 1]} style={styles.row} textStyle={styles.text}/>
</TableWrapper>
</Table>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
head: { height: 40, backgroundColor: '#f1f8ff' },
wrapper: { flexDirection: 'row' },
title: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#f6f8fa' },
row: { height: 28 },
text: { textAlign: 'center' }
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, ScrollView } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper, Row } from 'react-native-table-component';
export default class ExampleThree extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
tableHead: ['Head', 'Head2', 'Head3', 'Head4', 'Head5', 'Head6', 'Head7', 'Head8', 'Head9'],
widthArr: [40, 60, 80, 100, 120, 140, 160, 180, 200]
}
}
render() {
const state = this.state;
const tableData = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 30; i += 1) {
const rowData = [];
for (let j = 0; j < 9; j += 1) {
rowData.push(`${i}${j}`);
}
tableData.push(rowData);
}
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ScrollView horizontal={true}>
<View>
<Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1, borderColor: '#C1C0B9'}}>
<Row data={state.tableHead} widthArr={state.widthArr} style={styles.header} textStyle={styles.text}/>
</Table>
<ScrollView style={styles.dataWrapper}>
<Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1, borderColor: '#C1C0B9'}}>
{
tableData.map((rowData, index) => (
<Row
key={index}
data={rowData}
widthArr={state.widthArr}
style={[styles.row, index%2 && {backgroundColor: '#F7F6E7'}]}
textStyle={styles.text}
/>
))
}
</Table>
</ScrollView>
</View>
</ScrollView>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
header: { height: 50, backgroundColor: '#537791' },
text: { textAlign: 'center', fontWeight: '100' },
dataWrapper: { marginTop: -1 },
row: { height: 40, backgroundColor: '#E7E6E1' }
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text, TouchableOpacity, Alert } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper, Row, Cell } from 'react-native-table-component';
export default class ExampleFour extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
tableHead: ['Head', 'Head2', 'Head3', 'Head4'],
tableData: [
['1', '2', '3', '4'],
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
['1', '2', '3', '4'],
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']
]
}
}
_alertIndex(index) {
Alert.alert(`This is row ${index + 1}`);
}
render() {
const state = this.state;
const element = (data, index) => (
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this._alertIndex(index)}>
<View style={styles.btn}>
<Text style={styles.btnText}>button</Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Table borderStyle={{borderColor: 'transparent'}}>
<Row data={state.tableHead} style={styles.head} textStyle={styles.text}/>
{
state.tableData.map((rowData, index) => (
<TableWrapper key={index} style={styles.row}>
{
rowData.map((cellData, cellIndex) => (
<Cell key={cellIndex} data={cellIndex === 3 ? element(cellData, index) : cellData} textStyle={styles.text}/>
))
}
</TableWrapper>
))
}
</Table>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
head: { height: 40, backgroundColor: '#808B97' },
text: { margin: 6 },
row: { flexDirection: 'row', backgroundColor: '#FFF1C1' },
btn: { width: 58, height: 18, backgroundColor: '#78B7BB', borderRadius: 2 },
btnText: { textAlign: 'center', color: '#fff' }
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text, TouchableOpacity, Alert } from 'react-native';
import { Table, TableWrapper,Col, Cols, Cell } from 'react-native-table-component';
export default class ExampleFive extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
const elementButton = (value) => (
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this._alertIndex(value)}>
<View style={styles.btn}>
<Text style={styles.btnText}>button</Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
);
this.state = {
tableTitle: ['Title', 'Title2', 'Title3', 'Title4'],
tableData: [
[elementButton('1'), 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
[elementButton('2'), '1', '2', '3', '4'],
[elementButton('3'), 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd']
]
}
}
_alertIndex(value) {
Alert.alert(`This is column ${value}`);
}
render() {
const state = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Table style={{flexDirection: 'row'}} borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1}}>
{/* Left Wrapper */}
<TableWrapper style={{width: 80}}>
<Cell data="" style={styles.singleHead}/>
<TableWrapper style={{flexDirection: 'row'}}>
<Col data={['H1', 'H2']} style={styles.head} heightArr={[60, 60]} textStyle={styles.text} />
<Col data={state.tableTitle} style={styles.title} heightArr={[30, 30, 30, 30]} textStyle={styles.titleText}></Col>
</TableWrapper>
</TableWrapper>
{/* Right Wrapper */}
<TableWrapper style={{flex:1}}>
<Cols data={state.tableData} heightArr={[40, 30, 30, 30, 30]} textStyle={styles.text}/>
</TableWrapper>
</Table>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff' },
singleHead: { width: 80, height: 40, backgroundColor: '#c8e1ff' },
head: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#c8e1ff' },
title: { flex: 2, backgroundColor: '#f6f8fa' },
titleText: { marginRight: 6, textAlign:'right' },
text: { textAlign: 'center' },
btn: { width: 58, height: 18, marginLeft: 15, backgroundColor: '#c8e1ff', borderRadius: 2 },
btnText: { textAlign: 'center' }
});
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|data
|Array
|Table data.
null
|style
|Style
|Container style.
null
|borderStyle
|Object
|Table border line width and color.
{ borderWidth: 0, borderColor: #000 }
|textStyle
|Style
|Cell font style.
null
|flexArr
|Array
|Flex value per column.
[]
|widthArr
|Array
|Width per column.
[]
|heightArr
|Array
|Height per line.
[]
|...props
|any
|more props
<ScrollView horizontal={true}>
{/* If parent element is not Table component，please add the type of borderstyle. */}
<TableWrapper borderStyle={{borderWidth: 2, borderColor: 'blue',}}>
<Cols data={data} />
</TableWrapper>
</ScrollView>