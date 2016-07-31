React-Native Tab bar with more freedom
I have decided to remove all the abstraction from this module. Now there is only
one component, and that is
Tabbar. All the children inside
Tabbar component will
be rendered inside of it. There are no
TabItem,
WithIcon or anything else. what you put into
Tabbar will be displayed as tabs. By doing that, you can attach it to your
favourite state managements such as
Redux, or
Mobx. This module should be use as a first base block for more sophisticated tabbar. Please take a look at examples folder as I added couple of common usage.
npm install react-native-tabbar
|name
|arguments
|description
|hide
|duration
|shows the tabbar with animations, default duration is 200 ms
|show
|duration
|shows the tabbar with animations, default duration is 200 ms
|updateHeight
|scrollY position
|pass the value of onScroll y position to show or hide tabbar
|recalculate
|none
|once your orientation changes, call this method to re calculate the correct position of tabbar
|name
|type
|default value
|description
|height
|number
|50
|the height of tabbar
|offset
|number
|150
|how far you have to scroll before tabbar starts to disappear
|step
|number
|0.25
|the lower the number the slower the tabbar disappear
|show
|boolean
|true
|if you want to not show the tabbar at the start, pass false to this prop
|disable
|boolean
|false
|disables the progress show/hide tabbar