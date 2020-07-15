openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-tab-view-viewpager-adapter

by software-mansion-labs
1.1.0 (see all)

Helper that allows for utilizing React Native ViewPager in React Native Tab View

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

566

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Tab View ViewPager Adapter

This library is an adapter that allows for utilizing React Native ViewPager in React Native Tab View. With this package, you can replace existing pager responsible for scrolling experience with a purely native one.

Motivation

React Native ViewPager under the hood uses native UIViewPagerController on iOS and ViewPager on Android. Although it's not that customizable as React Native Tab View's Pager built with Reanimated and Gesture Handler, it can deliver a bit better native feeling and expose some options not available in TabView by default.

Usage

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { TabView, SceneMap } from 'react-native-tab-view';
import ViewPagerAdapter from 'react-native-tab-view-viewpager-adapter';

<TabView
  renderScene={() => {/* render */}}
  renderTabBar={() => null}
  renderPager={props => (
    <ViewPagerAdapter {...props} transition="curl" showPageIndicator />
  )}
/>

Props

ViewPagerAdapter accepts a set of props needed for adapting to Internal API of React Native Tab View and are not described here neither supposed to be used.

However, there are few more additional props:

PropDescriptionPlatform
style: StyleStyle to apply to ViewPagerboth
pageMargin: numberBlank space to be shown between pagesboth
orientation: OrientationSet horizontal or vertical scrolling orientation (it does not work dynamically)both
transition: string Use scroll or curl to change transition style (it does not work dynamically)iOS
showPageIndicator: booleanShows the dots indicator at the bottom of the viewiOS
overdrag: booleanAllows for overscrolling after reaching the end or very beginning of pagesiOS
overScrollMode: OverScollModeUsed to override default value of overScroll mode. Can be auto, always or never. Defaults to autoAndroid

You can find more resources in React Native ViewPager documentation

Usage with React Navigation < 5

const SwipeStack = createMaterialTopTabNavigator(
  {
    A: {
      name: 'A screen',
      screen: ScreenA,
    },
    B: {
      name: 'B screen',
      screen: ScreenB,
    },
  },
  {
    pagerComponent: ViewPagerAdapter
  }
);

Usage with React Navigation 5

const MaterialTopTabs = createMaterialTopTabNavigator<MaterialTopTabParams>();

export default function MaterialTopTabsScreen() {
  return (
    <MaterialTopTabs.Navigator
      pager={props => <ViewPagerAdapter {...props} />}
    >
      <MaterialTopTabs.Screen
        name="A"
        component={ScreenA}
        options={{ title: 'Chat' }}
      />
      <MaterialTopTabs.Screen
        name="contacts"
        component={ScreenB}
        options={{ title: 'Contacts' }}
      />
    </MaterialTopTabs.Navigator>
  );
}

Installation

yarn add react-native-tab-view-viewpager-adapter

Also, you need to set up React Native View Pager

Note

renderPager prop in React Native Tab View is available only from version 2.11.0

Example

We created a React Native example which can be run with following commands:

cd example
react-native run-android

or 

cd example
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
react-native run-ios

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial