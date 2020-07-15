This library is an adapter that allows for utilizing React Native ViewPager in React Native Tab View. With this package, you can replace existing pager responsible for scrolling experience with a purely native one.
React Native ViewPager under the hood uses native
UIViewPagerController on iOS and
ViewPager on Android. Although it's not that customizable as React Native Tab View's Pager built with Reanimated and Gesture Handler, it can deliver a bit better native feeling and expose some options not available in TabView by default.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { TabView, SceneMap } from 'react-native-tab-view';
import ViewPagerAdapter from 'react-native-tab-view-viewpager-adapter';
<TabView
renderScene={() => {/* render */}}
renderTabBar={() => null}
renderPager={props => (
<ViewPagerAdapter {...props} transition="curl" showPageIndicator />
)}
/>
ViewPagerAdapter accepts a set of props needed for adapting to Internal API of React Native Tab View and are not described here neither supposed to be used.
However, there are few more additional props:
|Prop
|Description
|Platform
style: Style
|Style to apply to ViewPager
|both
pageMargin: number
|Blank space to be shown between pages
|both
orientation: Orientation
|Set
horizontal or
vertical scrolling orientation (it does not work dynamically)
|both
transition: string
|Use
scroll or
curl to change transition style (it does not work dynamically)
|iOS
showPageIndicator: boolean
|Shows the dots indicator at the bottom of the view
|iOS
overdrag: boolean
|Allows for overscrolling after reaching the end or very beginning of pages
|iOS
overScrollMode: OverScollMode
|Used to override default value of overScroll mode. Can be auto, always or never. Defaults to auto
|Android
You can find more resources in React Native ViewPager documentation
const SwipeStack = createMaterialTopTabNavigator(
{
A: {
name: 'A screen',
screen: ScreenA,
},
B: {
name: 'B screen',
screen: ScreenB,
},
},
{
pagerComponent: ViewPagerAdapter
}
);
const MaterialTopTabs = createMaterialTopTabNavigator<MaterialTopTabParams>();
export default function MaterialTopTabsScreen() {
return (
<MaterialTopTabs.Navigator
pager={props => <ViewPagerAdapter {...props} />}
>
<MaterialTopTabs.Screen
name="A"
component={ScreenA}
options={{ title: 'Chat' }}
/>
<MaterialTopTabs.Screen
name="contacts"
component={ScreenB}
options={{ title: 'Contacts' }}
/>
</MaterialTopTabs.Navigator>
);
}
yarn add react-native-tab-view-viewpager-adapter
Also, you need to set up React Native View Pager
renderPager prop in React Native Tab View is available only from version 2.11.0
We created a React Native example which can be run with following commands:
cd example
react-native run-android
or
cd example
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
react-native run-ios