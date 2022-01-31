A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native. Implemented using
react-native-pager-view on Android & iOS, and PanResponder on Web, macOS, and Windows.
To use this library you need to ensure you are using the correct version of React Native. If you are using a version of React Native that is lower than
0.63 you will need to upgrade that before attempting to use this library.
react-native-tab-view Version
|Required React Native Version
2.x.x
< 0.63
3.x.x
>= 0.63
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
yarn add react-native-tab-view
Now we need to install
react-native-pager-view if you plan to support iOS and Android.
If you are using Expo, to ensure that you get the compatible versions of the libraries, run:
expo install react-native-pager-view
If you are not using Expo, run the following:
yarn add react-native-pager-view
We're done! Now you can build and run the app on your device/simulator.
import * as React from 'react';
import { View, useWindowDimensions } from 'react-native';
import { TabView, SceneMap } from 'react-native-tab-view';
const FirstRoute = () => (
<View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#ff4081' }} />
);
const SecondRoute = () => (
<View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: '#673ab7' }} />
);
const renderScene = SceneMap({
first: FirstRoute,
second: SecondRoute,
});
export default function TabViewExample() {
const layout = useWindowDimensions();
const [index, setIndex] = React.useState(0);
const [routes] = React.useState([
{ key: 'first', title: 'First' },
{ key: 'second', title: 'Second' },
]);
return (
<TabView
navigationState={{ index, routes }}
renderScene={renderScene}
onIndexChange={setIndex}
initialLayout={{ width: layout.width }}
/>
);
}
The package exports a
TabView component which is the one you'd use to render the tab view, and a
TabBar component which is the default tab bar implementation.
TabView
Container component responsible for rendering and managing tabs. Follows material design styles by default.
Basic usage look like this:
<TabView
navigationState={{ index, routes }}
onIndexChange={setIndex}
renderScene={SceneMap({
first: FirstRoute,
second: SecondRoute,
})}
/>
navigationState (
required)
State for the tab view. The state should contain the following properties:
index: a number representing the index of the active route in the
routes array
routes: an array containing a list of route objects used for rendering the tabs
Each route object should contain the following properties:
key: a unique key to identify the route (required)
title: title for the route to display in the tab bar
icon: icon for the route to display in the tab bar
accessibilityLabel: accessibility label for the tab button
testID: test id for the tab button
Example:
{
index: 1,
routes: [
{ key: 'music', title: 'Music' },
{ key: 'albums', title: 'Albums' },
{ key: 'recents', title: 'Recents' },
{ key: 'purchased', title: 'Purchased' },
]
}
TabView is a controlled component, which means the
index needs to be updated via the
onIndexChange callback.
onIndexChange (
required)
Callback which is called on tab change, receives the index of the new tab as argument. The navigation state needs to be updated when it's called, otherwise the change is dropped.
renderScene (
required)
Callback which returns a react element to render as the page for the tab. Receives an object containing the route as the argument:
const renderScene = ({ route, jumpTo }) => {
switch (route.key) {
case 'music':
return <MusicRoute jumpTo={jumpTo} />;
case 'albums':
return <AlbumsRoute jumpTo={jumpTo} />;
}
};
You need to make sure that your individual routes implement a
shouldComponentUpdate to improve the performance. To make it easier to specify the components, you can use the
SceneMap helper.
SceneMap takes an object with the mapping of
route.key to React components and returns a function to use with
renderScene prop.
import { SceneMap } from 'react-native-tab-view';
...
const renderScene = SceneMap({
music: MusicRoute,
albums: AlbumsRoute,
});
Specifying the components this way is easier and takes care of implementing a
shouldComponentUpdate method.
Each scene receives the following props:
route: the current route rendered by the component
jumpTo: method to jump to other tabs, takes a
route.key as it's argument
position: animated node which represents the current position
The
jumpTo method can be used to navigate to other tabs programmatically:
this.props.jumpTo('albums');
All the scenes rendered with
SceneMap are optimized using
React.PureComponent and don't re-render when parent's props or states change. If you need more control over how your scenes update (e.g. - triggering a re-render even if the
navigationState didn't change), use
renderScene directly instead of using
SceneMap.
IMPORTANT: Do not pass inline functions to
SceneMap, for example, don't do the following:
SceneMap({
first: () => <FirstRoute foo={this.props.foo} />,
second: SecondRoute,
});
Always define your components elsewhere in the top level of the file. If you pass inline functions, it'll re-create the component every render, which will cause the entire route to unmount and remount every change. It's very bad for performance and will also cause any local state to be lost.
If you need to pass additional props, use a custom
renderScene function:
const renderScene = ({ route }) => {
switch (route.key) {
case 'first':
return <FirstRoute foo={this.props.foo} />;
case 'second':
return <SecondRoute />;
default:
return null;
}
};
renderTabBar
Callback which returns a custom React Element to use as the tab bar:
import { TabBar } from 'react-native-tab-view';
...
<TabView
renderTabBar={props => <TabBar {...props} />}
...
/>
If this is not specified, the default tab bar is rendered. You pass this props to customize the default tab bar, provide your own tab bar, or disable the tab bar completely.
<TabView
renderTabBar={() => null}
...
/>
tabBarPosition
Position of the tab bar in the tab view. Possible values are
'top' and
'bottom'. Defaults to
'top'.
lazy
Function which takes an object with the current route and returns a boolean to indicate whether to lazily render the scenes.
By default all scenes are rendered to provide a smoother swipe experience. But you might want to defer the rendering of unfocused scenes until the user sees them. To enable lazy rendering for a particular scene, return
true from
getLazy for that
route:
<TabView
lazy={({ route }) => route.name === 'Albums'}
...
/>
When you enable lazy rendering for a screen, it will usually take some time to render when it comes into focus. You can use the
renderLazyPlaceholder prop to customize what the user sees during this short period.
You can also pass a boolean to enable lazy for all of the scenes:
<TabView
lazy
/>
lazyPreloadDistance
When
lazy is enabled, you can specify how many adjacent routes should be preloaded with this prop. This value defaults to
0 which means lazy pages are loaded as they come into the viewport.
renderLazyPlaceholder
Callback which returns a custom React Element to render for routes that haven't been rendered yet. Receives an object containing the route as the argument. The
lazy prop also needs to be enabled.
This view is usually only shown for a split second. Keep it lightweight.
By default, this renders
null.
keyboardDismissMode
String indicating whether the keyboard gets dismissed in response to a drag gesture. Possible values are:
'auto' (default): the keyboard is dismissed when the index changes.
'on-drag': the keyboard is dismissed when a drag begins.
'none': drags do not dismiss the keyboard.
swipeEnabled
Boolean indicating whether to enable swipe gestures. Swipe gestures are enabled by default. Passing
false will disable swipe gestures, but the user can still switch tabs by pressing the tab bar.
onSwipeStart
Callback which is called when the swipe gesture starts, i.e. the user touches the screen and moves it.
onSwipeEnd
Callback which is called when the swipe gesture ends, i.e. the user lifts their finger from the screen after the swipe gesture.
initialLayout
Object containing the initial height and width of the screens. Passing this will improve the initial rendering performance. For most apps, this is a good default:
<TabView
initialLayout={{ width: Dimensions.get('window').width }}
...
/>
sceneContainerStyle
Style to apply to the view wrapping each screen. You can pass this to override some default styles such as overflow clipping:
style
Style to apply to the tab view container.
TabBar
Material design themed tab bar. To customize the tab bar, you'd need to use the
renderTabBar prop of
TabView to render the
TabBar and pass additional props.
For example, to customize the indicator color and the tab bar background color, you can pass
indicatorStyle and
style props to the
TabBar respectively:
const renderTabBar = props => (
<TabBar
{...props}
indicatorStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'white' }}
style={{ backgroundColor: 'pink' }}
/>
);
//...
return (
<TabView
renderTabBar={renderTabBar}
...
/>
);
getLabelText
Function which takes an object with the current route and returns the label text for the tab. Uses
route.title by default.
<TabBar
getLabelText={({ route }) => route.title}
...
/>
getAccessible
Function which takes an object with the current route and returns a boolean to indicate whether to mark a tab as
accessible. Defaults to
true.
getAccessibilityLabel
Function which takes an object with the current route and returns a accessibility label for the tab button. Uses
route.accessibilityLabel by default if specified, otherwise uses the route title.
<TabBar
getAccessibilityLabel={({ route }) => route.accessibilityLabel}
...
/>
getTestID
Function which takes an object with the current route and returns a test id for the tab button to locate this tab button in tests. Uses
route.testID by default.
<TabBar
getTestID={({ route }) => route.testID}
...
/>
renderIcon
Function which takes an object with the current route, focused status and color and returns a custom React Element to be used as a icon.
<TabBar
renderIcon={({ route, focused, color }) => (
<Icon
name={focused ? 'abums' : 'albums-outlined'}
color={color}
/>
)}
...
/>
renderLabel
Function which takes an object with the current route, focused status and color and returns a custom React Element to be used as a label.
<TabBar
renderLabel={({ route, focused, color }) => (
<Text style={{ color, margin: 8 }}>
{route.title}
</Text>
)}
...
/>
renderTabBarItem
Function which takes a
TabBarItemProps object and returns a custom React Element to be used as a tab button.
renderIndicator
Function which takes an object with the current route and returns a custom React Element to be used as a tab indicator.
renderBadge
Function which takes an object with the current route and returns a custom React Element to be used as a badge.
onTabPress
Function to execute on tab press. It receives the scene for the pressed tab, useful for things like scroll to top.
By default, tab press also switches the tab. To prevent this behavior, you can call
preventDefault:
<TabBar
onTabPress={({ route, preventDefault }) => {
if (route.key === 'home') {
preventDefault();
// Do something else
}
}}
...
/>
onTabLongPress
Function to execute on tab long press, use for things like showing a menu with more options
activeColor
Custom color for icon and label in the active tab.
inactiveColor
Custom color for icon and label in the inactive tab.
pressColor
Color for material ripple (Android >= 5.0 only).
pressOpacity
Opacity for pressed tab (iOS and Android < 5.0 only).
scrollEnabled
Boolean indicating whether to make the tab bar scrollable.
If you set
scrollEnabled to
true, you should also specify a
width in
tabStyle to improve the initial render.
bounces
Boolean indicating whether the tab bar bounces when scrolling.
tabStyle
Style to apply to the individual tab items in the tab bar.
By default, all tab items take up the same pre-calculated width based on the width of the container. If you want them to take their original width, you can specify
width: 'auto' in
tabStyle.
indicatorStyle
Style to apply to the active indicator.
indicatorContainerStyle
Style to apply to the container view for the indicator.
labelStyle
Style to apply to the tab item label.
contentContainerStyle
Style to apply to the inner container for tabs.
style
Style to apply to the tab bar container.
If you want to integrate the tab view with React Navigation's navigation system, e.g. want to be able to navigate to a tab using
navigation.navigate etc, you can use the following official integrations:
Note that some functionalities are not available with the React Navigation 4 integration because of the limitations in React Navigation. For example, it's possible to dynamically change the rendered tabs.
The
renderScene function is called every time the index changes. If your
renderScene function is expensive, it's good idea move each route to a separate component if they don't depend on the index, and use
shouldComponentUpdate or
React.memo in your route components to prevent unnecessary re-renders.
For example, instead of:
const renderScene = ({ route }) => {
switch (route.key) {
case 'home':
return (
<View style={styles.page}>
<Avatar />
<NewsFeed />
</View>
);
default:
return null;
}
};
Do the following:
const renderScene = ({ route }) => {
switch (route.key) {
case 'home':
return <HomeComponent />;
default:
return null;
}
};
Where
<HomeComponent /> is a
PureComponent if you're using class components:
export default class HomeComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.page}>
<Avatar />
<NewsFeed />
</View>
);
}
}
Or, wrapped in
React.memo if you're using function components:
function HomeComponent() {
return (
<View style={styles.page}>
<Avatar />
<NewsFeed />
</View>
);
}
export default React.memo(HomeComponent);
We need to measure the width of the container and hence need to wait before rendering some elements on the screen. If you know the initial width upfront, you can pass it in and we won't need to wait for measuring it. Most of the time, it's just the window width.
For example, pass the following
initialLayout to
TabView:
const initialLayout = {
height: 0,
width: Dimensions.get('window').width,
};
The tab view will still react to changes in the dimension and adjust accordingly to accommodate things like orientation change.
If you've a large number of routes, especially images, it can slow the animation down a lot. You can instead render a limited number of routes.
For example, do the following to render only 2 routes on each side:
const renderScene = ({ route }) => {
if (Math.abs(index - routes.indexOf(route)) > 2) {
return <View />;
}
return <MySceneComponent route={route} />;
};
Nesting the
TabView inside a vertical
ScrollView will disable the optimizations in the
FlatList components rendered inside the
TabView. So avoid doing it if possible.
lazy and
renderLazyPlaceholder props to render routes as needed
The
lazy option is disabled by default to provide a smoother tab switching experience, but you can enable it and provide a placeholder component for a better lazy loading experience. Enabling
lazy can improve initial load performance by rendering routes only when they come into view. Refer the prop reference for more details.
While developing, you can run the example app to test your changes.
Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:
yarn typescript
yarn lint
To fix formatting errors, run the following:
yarn lint -- --fix
Remember to add tests for your change if possible.