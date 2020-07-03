TabNavigator

A tab bar that switches between scenes, written in JS for cross-platform support. It works on iOS and Android.

This component is compatible with React Native 0.16 and newer.

The look and feel is slightly different than the native navigator but it is better in some ways. Also it is pure JavaScript.

Note: This is not the same TabNavigation component that is used in ExNavigation, the API and implementations are slightly different -- react-native-tab-navigator stands on its own and does not depend on any other navigation library.

Demo

For demo, please check the example folder

Install

Make sure that you are in your React Native project directory and run:

npm install react-native-tab-navigator --save

Usage

Import TabNavigator as a JavaScript module:

import TabNavigator from 'react-native-tab-navigator' ;

This is an example of how to use the component and some of the commonly used props that it supports:

<TabNavigator> <TabNavigator.Item selected={this.state.selectedTab === 'home'} title="Home" renderIcon={() => <Image source={...} />} renderSelectedIcon={() => <Image source={...} />} badgeText="1" onPress={() => this.setState({ selectedTab: 'home' })}> {homeView} </TabNavigator.Item> <TabNavigator.Item selected={this.state.selectedTab === 'profile'} title="Profile" renderIcon={() => <Image source={...} />} renderSelectedIcon={() => <Image source={...} />} renderBadge={() => <CustomBadgeView />} onPress={() => this.setState({ selectedTab: 'profile' })}> {profileView} </TabNavigator.Item> </TabNavigator>

See TabNavigatorItem's supported props for more info.

Hiding the Tab Bar

You can hide the tab bar by using styles. For example:

let tabBarHeight = 0 ; < TabNavigator tabBarStyle = {{ height: tabBarHeight , overflow: ' hidden ' }} sceneStyle = {{ paddingBottom: tabBarHeight }} />

Props

TabNavigator props

prop default type description sceneStyle inherited object (style) define for rendered scene tabBarStyle inherited object (style) define style for TabBar tabBarShadowStyle inherited object (style) define shadow style for tabBar hidesTabTouch false boolean disable onPress opacity for Tab

TabNavigator.Item props