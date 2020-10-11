openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

react-native-system-setting

by Ninty
1.7.6 (see all)

A library to access system setting, and change it easily. eg: volume, brightness, wifi

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

348

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native WiFi

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-system-setting

It provides some system setting APIs for you. Support iOS and Android both.

Support

  • Volume ( with listener)
  • Brightness
  • Wifi switch
  • Location
  • Bluetooth
  • Airplane

Note

Example only work in the real device

Change Log

Change Log

breaking change for permission since V1.5.0, see Android Permission

Look like

I really want to show the .gif, while it has no difference with .jpg for some system limit.

I strongly recommend you to run the example in real device to see how it works.

   

Install

Run npm i -S react-native-system-setting

Note: if your project was created by Create React Native App, you should Eject before link it.

iOS

Run react-native link to link this library.

Or add pod 'RCTSystemSetting', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-system-setting' in Podfile for Cocoapods.

If link does not work, you can do it manually.

Android

Run react-native link to link this library.

That's all.

If link does not work, you can do it manually. Just follow this way:

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-system-setting'
project(':react-native-system-setting').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-system-setting/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
   ...
   compile project(':react-native-system-setting')
}

android/app/src/main/java/..packageName../MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import com.ninty.system.setting.SystemSettingPackage;

Add the SystemSettingPackage class to your list of exported packages.

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new SystemSettingPackage()
    );
}

Usage

Common import

import SystemSetting from 'react-native-system-setting'

volume

//get the current volume
SystemSetting.getVolume().then((volume)=>{
    console.log('Current volume is ' + volume);
});

// change the volume
SystemSetting.setVolume(0.5);

// listen the volume changing if you need
const volumeListener = SystemSetting.addVolumeListener((data) => {
    const volume = data.value;
    console.log(volume);
});

//remove listener when you need it no more
SystemSetting.removeVolumeListener(volumeListener)

setVolume can do more, more detail

brightness

//get the current brightness
SystemSetting.getBrightness().then((brightness)=>{
    console.log('Current brightness is ' + brightness);
});

//change the brightness & check permission
SystemSetting.setBrightnessForce(0.5).then((success)=>{
    !success && Alert.alert('Permission Deny', 'You have no permission changing settings',[
       {'text': 'Ok', style: 'cancel'},
       {'text': 'Open Setting', onPress:()=>SystemSetting.grantWriteSettingPermission()}
    ])
});

// save the value of brightness and screen mode.
SystemSetting.saveBrightness();
// restore the brightness and screen mode. you can get the old brightness value.
SystemSetting.restoreBrightness().then((oldVal)=>{
    //if you need
})

// change app's brightness without any permission.
SystemSetting.setAppBrightness(0.5);
SystemSetting.getAppBrightness().then((brightness)=>{
    console.log('Current app brightness is ' + brightness);
})

setBrightness() & saveBrightness() need permission for Android

Wifi

SystemSetting.isWifiEnabled().then((enable)=>{
    const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
    console.log('Current wifi is ' + state);
})

SystemSetting.switchWifi(()=>{
    console.log('switch wifi successfully');
})

isWifiEnabled() need permission for Android

switchWifi() is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Location

SystemSetting.isLocationEnabled().then((enable)=>{
    const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
    console.log('Current location is ' + state);
})

SystemSetting.switchLocation(()=>{
    console.log('switch location successfully');
})

switchLocation() is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Bluetooth

SystemSetting.isBluetoothEnabled().then((enable)=>{
    const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
    console.log('Current bluetooth is ' + state);
})

SystemSetting.switchBluetooth(()=>{
    console.log('switch bluetooth successfully');
})

isBluetoothEnabled() need permission for Android

All bluetooth-function are disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Airplane

SystemSetting.isAirplaneEnabled().then((enable)=>{
    const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
    console.log('Current airplane is ' + state);
})

SystemSetting.switchAirplane(()=>{
    console.log('switch airplane successfully');
})

isAirplaneEnabled() will always return true for iOS if your device has no SIM card, see detail

switchAirplane() is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Other

// open app setting page
SystemSetting.openAppSystemSettings()

API

API

Run example

$ cd example/SystemSettingExample
$ npm install
// if android
$ react-native run-android
// else
$ react-native run-ios

iOS

To be more friendly to app store, I disable some APIs for iOS since V1.7.0, You can enable it in a few steps.

Android permission

API

Default permissions are removed since V1.5.0, see this PR. You need to declare the corresponding permissions in your app's AndroidManifest.xml, see example AndroidManifest.xml

android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    package="YourPackageName"
    android:versionCode="1"
    android:versionName="1.0">
    
    <!-- setBrightness() & setScreenMode() & saveBrightness() -->
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS" />
    
    <!-- isWifiEnabled() -->
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE"/>
    
    <!-- isBluetoothEnabled() -->
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH"/>
    
    <!-- * switchWifiSilence() -->
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CHANGE_WIFI_STATE"/>

    <!-- * switchBluetoothSilence() -->
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN"/>
    
    ...

</manifest>

There are some different APIs that end with silence. They can do the job programmatically without direct user consent. These APIs maybe useful when you develop a system management app. Or, you should call switchWifi() & switchBluetooth() to get a better user experience

Do Not Disturb

setVolume() may cause a crash: Not allowed to change Do Not Disturb state. See detail.

Runtime permission for Android 6+

Change brightness and screen mode need android.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS which user can disable it in phone Setting. When you call setScreenMode(), setBrightness() or setBrightnessForce() , it will return false if the app has no permission, and you can call SystemSetting.grantWriteSettingPermission() to guide user to app setting page. see example

If you just want to change app's brightness, you can call setAppBrightness(val), and it doesn't require any permission. see API

In the end

Feel free to open issue or pull request

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rna
react-native-android-wifiA react-native module for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android devices.
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1K
rnw
react-native-wifi-p2pLibrary that provide access for working with wi-fi direct (p2p) module in android.
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
50
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rni
react-native-iot-wifiSimple wifi configuration manager for IOT devices.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
5
rnw
react-native-wifiA react-native implementation for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android and iOS devices.
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
10
rnw
react-native-wifi-managerA WiFi connection manager for React Native
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial