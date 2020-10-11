It provides some system setting APIs for you. Support iOS and Android both.

Support

Volume ( with listener)

Brightness

Wifi switch

Location

Bluetooth

Airplane

Note

Example only work in the real device

Change Log

Change Log

breaking change for permission since V1.5.0, see Android Permission

Look like

I really want to show the .gif, while it has no difference with .jpg for some system limit.

I strongly recommend you to run the example in real device to see how it works.

Install

Run npm i -S react-native-system-setting

Note: if your project was created by Create React Native App, you should Eject before link it.

iOS

Run react-native link to link this library.

Or add pod 'RCTSystemSetting', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-system-setting' in Podfile for Cocoapods.

If link does not work, you can do it manually.

Android

Run react-native link to link this library.

That's all.

If link does not work, you can do it manually. Just follow this way:

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-system-setting' project ( ':react-native-system-setting' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-system-setting/android' )

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-system-setting' ) }

android/app/src/main/java/..packageName../MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import com.ninty.system.setting.SystemSettingPackage;

Add the SystemSettingPackage class to your list of exported packages.

protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( new MainReactPackage(), new SystemSettingPackage() ); }

Usage

Common import

import SystemSetting from 'react-native-system-setting'

volume

SystemSetting.getVolume().then( ( volume )=> { console .log( 'Current volume is ' + volume); }); SystemSetting.setVolume( 0.5 ); const volumeListener = SystemSetting.addVolumeListener( ( data ) => { const volume = data.value; console .log(volume); }); SystemSetting.removeVolumeListener(volumeListener)

setVolume can do more, more detail

brightness

SystemSetting.getBrightness().then( ( brightness )=> { console .log( 'Current brightness is ' + brightness); }); SystemSetting.setBrightnessForce( 0.5 ).then( ( success )=> { !success && Alert.alert( 'Permission Deny' , 'You have no permission changing settings' ,[ { 'text' : 'Ok' , style : 'cancel' }, { 'text' : 'Open Setting' , onPress : () => SystemSetting.grantWriteSettingPermission()} ]) }); SystemSetting.saveBrightness(); SystemSetting.restoreBrightness().then( ( oldVal )=> { }) SystemSetting.setAppBrightness( 0.5 ); SystemSetting.getAppBrightness().then( ( brightness )=> { console .log( 'Current app brightness is ' + brightness); })

setBrightness() & saveBrightness() need permission for Android

Wifi

SystemSetting.isWifiEnabled().then( ( enable )=> { const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off' ; console .log( 'Current wifi is ' + state); }) SystemSetting.switchWifi( () => { console .log( 'switch wifi successfully' ); })

isWifiEnabled() need permission for Android switchWifi() is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Location

SystemSetting.isLocationEnabled().then( ( enable )=> { const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off' ; console .log( 'Current location is ' + state); }) SystemSetting.switchLocation( () => { console .log( 'switch location successfully' ); })

switchLocation() is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Bluetooth

SystemSetting.isBluetoothEnabled().then( ( enable )=> { const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off' ; console .log( 'Current bluetooth is ' + state); }) SystemSetting.switchBluetooth( () => { console .log( 'switch bluetooth successfully' ); })

isBluetoothEnabled() need permission for Android All bluetooth-function are disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Airplane

SystemSetting.isAirplaneEnabled().then( ( enable )=> { const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off' ; console .log( 'Current airplane is ' + state); }) SystemSetting.switchAirplane( () => { console .log( 'switch airplane successfully' ); })

isAirplaneEnabled() will always return true for iOS if your device has no SIM card, see detail switchAirplane() is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it

Other

SystemSetting.openAppSystemSettings()

API

API

Run example

cd example/SystemSettingExample npm install // if android react-native run-android // else react-native run-ios

iOS

To be more friendly to app store, I disable some APIs for iOS since V1.7.0, You can enable it in a few steps.

Android permission

API

Default permissions are removed since V1.5.0, see this PR. You need to declare the corresponding permissions in your app's AndroidManifest.xml, see example AndroidManifest.xml

android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "YourPackageName" android:versionCode = "1" android:versionName = "1.0" > < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CHANGE_WIFI_STATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN" /> ... </ manifest >

There are some different APIs that end with silence . They can do the job programmatically without direct user consent. These APIs maybe useful when you develop a system management app. Or, you should call switchWifi() & switchBluetooth() to get a better user experience

Do Not Disturb

setVolume() may cause a crash: Not allowed to change Do Not Disturb state. See detail.

Runtime permission for Android 6+

Change brightness and screen mode need android.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS which user can disable it in phone Setting. When you call setScreenMode() , setBrightness() or setBrightnessForce() , it will return false if the app has no permission, and you can call SystemSetting.grantWriteSettingPermission() to guide user to app setting page. see example

If you just want to change app's brightness, you can call setAppBrightness(val) , and it doesn't require any permission. see API

In the end

Feel free to open issue or pull request

License

MIT