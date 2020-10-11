It provides some system setting APIs for you. Support iOS and Android both.
Example only work in the real device
breaking change for permission since V1.5.0, see Android Permission
I really want to show the .gif, while it has no difference with .jpg for some system limit.
I strongly recommend you to run the example in real device to see how it works.
Run
npm i -S react-native-system-setting
Note: if your project was created by Create React Native App, you should Eject before link it.
Run
react-native link to link this library.
Or add
pod 'RCTSystemSetting', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-system-setting' in
Podfile for Cocoapods.
If link does not work, you can do it manually.
Run
react-native link to link this library.
That's all.
If link does not work, you can do it manually. Just follow this way:
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-system-setting'
project(':react-native-system-setting').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-system-setting/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-system-setting')
}
android/app/src/main/java/..packageName../MainApplication.java
On top, where imports are:
import com.ninty.system.setting.SystemSettingPackage;
Add the
SystemSettingPackage class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new SystemSettingPackage()
);
}
Common import
import SystemSetting from 'react-native-system-setting'
volume
//get the current volume
SystemSetting.getVolume().then((volume)=>{
console.log('Current volume is ' + volume);
});
// change the volume
SystemSetting.setVolume(0.5);
// listen the volume changing if you need
const volumeListener = SystemSetting.addVolumeListener((data) => {
const volume = data.value;
console.log(volume);
});
//remove listener when you need it no more
SystemSetting.removeVolumeListener(volumeListener)
setVolumecan do more, more detail
brightness
//get the current brightness
SystemSetting.getBrightness().then((brightness)=>{
console.log('Current brightness is ' + brightness);
});
//change the brightness & check permission
SystemSetting.setBrightnessForce(0.5).then((success)=>{
!success && Alert.alert('Permission Deny', 'You have no permission changing settings',[
{'text': 'Ok', style: 'cancel'},
{'text': 'Open Setting', onPress:()=>SystemSetting.grantWriteSettingPermission()}
])
});
// save the value of brightness and screen mode.
SystemSetting.saveBrightness();
// restore the brightness and screen mode. you can get the old brightness value.
SystemSetting.restoreBrightness().then((oldVal)=>{
//if you need
})
// change app's brightness without any permission.
SystemSetting.setAppBrightness(0.5);
SystemSetting.getAppBrightness().then((brightness)=>{
console.log('Current app brightness is ' + brightness);
})
setBrightness()&
saveBrightness()need permission for Android
Wifi
SystemSetting.isWifiEnabled().then((enable)=>{
const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
console.log('Current wifi is ' + state);
})
SystemSetting.switchWifi(()=>{
console.log('switch wifi successfully');
})
isWifiEnabled()need permission for Android
switchWifi()is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it
Location
SystemSetting.isLocationEnabled().then((enable)=>{
const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
console.log('Current location is ' + state);
})
SystemSetting.switchLocation(()=>{
console.log('switch location successfully');
})
switchLocation()is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it
Bluetooth
SystemSetting.isBluetoothEnabled().then((enable)=>{
const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
console.log('Current bluetooth is ' + state);
})
SystemSetting.switchBluetooth(()=>{
console.log('switch bluetooth successfully');
})
isBluetoothEnabled()need permission for Android
All bluetooth-function are disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it
Airplane
SystemSetting.isAirplaneEnabled().then((enable)=>{
const state = enable ? 'On' : 'Off';
console.log('Current airplane is ' + state);
})
SystemSetting.switchAirplane(()=>{
console.log('switch airplane successfully');
})
isAirplaneEnabled()will always return
truefor iOS if your device has no SIM card, see detail
switchAirplane()is disabled by default for iOS since V1.7.0, enable it
Other
// open app setting page
SystemSetting.openAppSystemSettings()
$ cd example/SystemSettingExample
$ npm install
// if android
$ react-native run-android
// else
$ react-native run-ios
To be more friendly to app store, I disable some APIs for iOS since V1.7.0, You can enable it in a few steps.
Default permissions are removed since V1.5.0, see this PR. You need to declare the corresponding permissions in your app's AndroidManifest.xml, see example AndroidManifest.xml
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
package="YourPackageName"
android:versionCode="1"
android:versionName="1.0">
<!-- setBrightness() & setScreenMode() & saveBrightness() -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS" />
<!-- isWifiEnabled() -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE"/>
<!-- isBluetoothEnabled() -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH"/>
<!-- * switchWifiSilence() -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CHANGE_WIFI_STATE"/>
<!-- * switchBluetoothSilence() -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN"/>
...
</manifest>
There are some different APIs that end with
silence. They can do the job programmatically without direct user consent. These APIs maybe useful when you develop a system management app. Or, you should call
switchWifi()&
switchBluetooth()to get a better user experience
setVolume() may cause a crash: Not allowed to change Do Not Disturb state. See detail.
Change brightness and screen mode need
android.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS which user can disable it in phone Setting. When you call
setScreenMode(),
setBrightness() or
setBrightnessForce() , it will return false if the app has no permission, and you can call
SystemSetting.grantWriteSettingPermission() to guide user to app setting page. see example
If you just want to change app's brightness, you can call
setAppBrightness(val), and it doesn't require any permission. see API
Feel free to open issue or pull request